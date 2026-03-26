HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE Still Hasn't Cast Voldemort, According To HBO Boss

The first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released yesterday, with a surprise 2026 launch now confirmed. The teaser gave fans a good idea of what the new Wizarding World will look like, but stopped short of showing much in the way of magic spells or major reveals.

That included any Lord Voldemort hints. While He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named doesn't appear in person until the fourth book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, his snake-like face will be shown on the back of Professor Quirrell's head.

There's been speculation about a voice actor being cast for that role, and while the Harry Potter movies didn't find a Voldemort until the fourth movie, it would make sense to choose him now. After all, his younger self, Tom Riddle, appears in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Doing the rounds to promote today's launch of HBO Max in the UK, HBO CEO Casey Bloys was asked by Variety (via SFFGazette.com) whether Voldemort has been cast yet.

"No, we have not," he confirmed. "As a rule, I would say any rumors – don’t [believe them]. I don’t even know who we’re casting. I really don’t! I would take everything you read with a grain of salt."

While someone must surely be in the mix, we know that it won't be Cillian Murphy, as the actor has said multiple times that he won't be joining the Harry Potter franchise as Voldemort. However, it has been widely reported that Solo: A Star Wars Story star Paul Bettany is being eyed to take over from Ralph Fiennes.

Before that, there was chatter about a female Voldemort, a move that would likely receive quite a bit of backlash from Wizarding World purists looking for a faithful adaptation of author J.K. Rowling's books.

You can check out the first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone below.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.