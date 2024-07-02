ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Finally Be Released In Theaters According To The Filmmaker

With DC Studios' relaunch of the DCEU as the DCU now well underway, we'd thought that was it for the "SnyderVerse."

Filmmaker Zack Snyder was allowed to share his vision for Justice League with the world in 2021, though that ultimately just saw the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement transform into #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. With it clear that's never going to happen, the campaign has largely lost steam in recent months.

Today, though, Snyder has taken to Vero to confirm that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released theatrically. Before getting too excited, this may be a fan screening instead of a limited or wide release, likely organised by the director.

However, Warner Bros. may also be looking to recoup some of its losses given how successful other re-releases have been this year; Sony Pictures, for example, netted millions by putting the Spider-Man movies back in theaters earlier this summer. Still, reminding moviegoers of the DCEU so close to DC Studios' reboot seems an odd choice.

With that in mind, we're back to thinking this news isn't quite as huge as it seems on the surface. Fan screening or not, there will be plenty of DC fans excited to finally watch Zack Snyder's Justice League in theaters after it was originally released on streaming.

Snyder, who has moved on to Netflix's Rebel Moon franchise, definitely made a movie worthy of the big screen, so we'll have to wait and see what his announcement entails when it comes.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The movie's screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck.

