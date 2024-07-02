ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Finally Be Released In Theaters According To The Filmmaker

Zack Snyder has taken to social media to confirm his director's cut of Justice League is receiving a theatrical release and the announcement includes a new look at Ben Affleck as the Knightmare Batman.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

With DC Studios' relaunch of the DCEU as the DCU now well underway, we'd thought that was it for the "SnyderVerse."

Filmmaker Zack Snyder was allowed to share his vision for Justice League with the world in 2021, though that ultimately just saw the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement transform into #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. With it clear that's never going to happen, the campaign has largely lost steam in recent months. 

Today, though, Snyder has taken to Vero to confirm that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released theatrically. Before getting too excited, this may be a fan screening instead of a limited or wide release, likely organised by the director.

However, Warner Bros. may also be looking to recoup some of its losses given how successful other re-releases have been this year; Sony Pictures, for example, netted millions by putting the Spider-Man movies back in theaters earlier this summer. Still, reminding moviegoers of the DCEU so close to DC Studios' reboot seems an odd choice. 

With that in mind, we're back to thinking this news isn't quite as huge as it seems on the surface. Fan screening or not, there will be plenty of DC fans excited to finally watch Zack Snyder's Justice League in theaters after it was originally released on streaming. 

Snyder, who has moved on to Netflix's Rebel Moon franchise, definitely made a movie worthy of the big screen, so we'll have to wait and see what his announcement entails when it comes. 

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The movie's screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck. 

Zack Snyder's Justice League is available to watch on Max, Digital, and physical media platforms. 

MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/2/2024, 11:28 AM
Such a cool picture, shame, what could have been.
MG0019
MG0019 - 7/2/2024, 11:28 AM
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/2/2024, 11:29 AM
Peak cinema. If this released sooner…

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/2/2024, 11:29 AM
la sydnier cut is back baby!!!
User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/2/2024, 11:33 AM
Hope all the fans remember to thank James Gunn for throwing them a bone lol
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/2/2024, 11:34 AM
It's not gonna be a wide release so I doubt it will make any box office impact. It'll probably be a small tour doing the big cities like LA and NY.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/2/2024, 12:10 PM
@BobGarlen - most likely which is a bummer.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/2/2024, 12:25 PM
@BobGarlen - NY and LA would be a waste. They need to hit "flyover" markets with this one. I bet it'll be a Fathom Events joint.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/2/2024, 11:37 AM
All 3 of his DCU movies would be a good theater watch.

I really don't have a problem with Snyder's movies as they stand on their own. I've got absolutely zero interest in seeing Snyder's cinematic universe, but as standalone stories, Im along for the very pretentious ride.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/2/2024, 11:42 AM
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 7/2/2024, 11:45 AM
Zack Snyder
User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/2/2024, 11:54 AM
Cool, I guess. Seeing it once scratched whatever sort of itch there was. But if you liked it enough to sit in a theater for 4 hours, good news for you?
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 7/2/2024, 12:00 PM
We're never moving on, are we ?
Fogs
Fogs - 7/2/2024, 12:18 PM
@Th3Batman - my 1st thought when I saw this.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/2/2024, 12:00 PM
This will only make audiences even more grateful for the James Gunn rebooted DCU next year.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/2/2024, 12:09 PM
@HermanM - can’t wait for more fart jokes in the DCU! Aw man it’s gonna be so cool!
HermanM
HermanM - 7/2/2024, 12:31 PM
@TheLobster - considering that the snyderverse is the cinematic equivalent of not just a joke and a fart but also a giant shit, this is ironic.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/2/2024, 12:04 PM
User Comment Image
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/2/2024, 12:05 PM
This scene in IMAX...
User Comment Image

CINEMA.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/2/2024, 12:09 PM
ZSJL for the most part [frick]ing rules so I can only hope that it’s playing at a theater near me.

However, I bet this will only screen in LA and NYC :(
ANewPope
ANewPope - 7/2/2024, 12:09 PM
Zack & his little cult
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/2/2024, 12:22 PM
They are trying to appease Snyder fans now that they see no one is interested in the new DCU. Attacking the Synyder fanbase - no matter how misguided they might have been - was always a bad move. If this is an effort to make ammends, then that is a positive step for Warner Brothers.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/2/2024, 12:27 PM
@Forthas - But people are interested in the new DCU. As for attacking the Synyder fanbase, when did WB do that?

