Marvel Fan's Argument That The Blip Has Ruined The MCU And Multiverse Saga Goes Viral

Ever since the Infinity Saga ended with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios hasn't been firing on all cylinders. There have been a lot of great movies and TV shows during the Multiverse Saga, but also enough disappointing efforts to create a discourse about "superhero fatigue."

The main issue appears to be a shift to quantity over quality; pushed by Disney to tell stories in theaters and on streaming, Kevin Feige has been spread thin and storytelling has suffered.

Now, a Reddit post has gone viral after one fan suggested the problems may have originated with "The Blip" and the consequences of a five-year time jump.

I don't know how much I wanna get into this here, but I thought I'd just let my general thoughts be known, but I think "The Blip", while an interesting development for setting up the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, was, is, and forever will continue to be a stain in the storytelling of the MCU. It's such a major universe-shattering event that it has to be addressed and when it isn't, then the projects feel incomplete. I just watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It was the first time in a long time that I was sitting there, enjoying an MCU movie. But there was something nagging at the back of my head: Was the High Evolutionary blipped? Did it affect his experiments? Did the Blip affect the populations he created? This same thing occurred to me while watching Moon Knight. I wanted to know if Marc was blipped or if he was out Moonknighting during the five year gap. Neither of these projects really addresses it, and I feel the further out we get from Infinity War, the less it will be addressed, despite an entire generation of the entire universe having to deal with the repercussions. It doesn't help with the fact that when they try to address it as a major plot point, it kinda fell flat on its face (FatWS). It's just going to be a large elephant in the room that fans who have been watching fo years will think about but I fear will be mishandled from now until it's retconned or whatever.

While we don't think "The Blip" is the main issue, it has been handled inconsistently. Some projects, like WandaVision and Hawkeye, have delved into what it meant for a character to have vanished for five years. Others, however, have glossed over it or not mentioned the event at all, leading to a lot of head-scratching among fans.

That five-year gap has also proven to be largely irrelevant, with Marvel Studios largely avoiding telling any stories during that period. At this stage, it's almost too late to rectify this and Marvel Studios appears to have largely moved on from the ramifications of Thanos' actions.

