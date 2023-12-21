Marvel Fan's Argument That The Blip Has Ruined The MCU And Multiverse Saga Goes Viral

Marvel Fan's Argument That The Blip Has Ruined The MCU And Multiverse Saga Goes Viral Marvel Fan's Argument That The Blip Has Ruined The MCU And Multiverse Saga Goes Viral

It's no secret that Marvel Studios has faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, but one fan's argument that The Blip is to blame has now gone viral! Find more details on that after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 21, 2023 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Ever since the Infinity Saga ended with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios hasn't been firing on all cylinders. There have been a lot of great movies and TV shows during the Multiverse Saga, but also enough disappointing efforts to create a discourse about "superhero fatigue."

The main issue appears to be a shift to quantity over quality; pushed by Disney to tell stories in theaters and on streaming, Kevin Feige has been spread thin and storytelling has suffered. 

Now, a Reddit post has gone viral after one fan suggested the problems may have originated with "The Blip" and the consequences of a five-year time jump. 

I don't know how much I wanna get into this here, but I thought I'd just let my general thoughts be known, but I think "The Blip", while an interesting development for setting up the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, was, is, and forever will continue to be a stain in the storytelling of the MCU. It's such a major universe-shattering event that it has to be addressed and when it isn't, then the projects feel incomplete.

I just watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It was the first time in a long time that I was sitting there, enjoying an MCU movie. But there was something nagging at the back of my head:

Was the High Evolutionary blipped? Did it affect his experiments? Did the Blip affect the populations he created? This same thing occurred to me while watching Moon Knight. I wanted to know if Marc was blipped or if he was out Moonknighting during the five year gap. Neither of these projects really addresses it, and I feel the further out we get from Infinity War, the less it will be addressed, despite an entire generation of the entire universe having to deal with the repercussions.

It doesn't help with the fact that when they try to address it as a major plot point, it kinda fell flat on its face (FatWS).

It's just going to be a large elephant in the room that fans who have been watching fo years will think about but I fear will be mishandled from now until it's retconned or whatever.

While we don't think "The Blip" is the main issue, it has been handled inconsistently. Some projects, like WandaVision and Hawkeye, have delved into what it meant for a character to have vanished for five years. Others, however, have glossed over it or not mentioned the event at all, leading to a lot of head-scratching among fans.

That five-year gap has also proven to be largely irrelevant, with Marvel Studios largely avoiding telling any stories during that period. At this stage, it's almost too late to rectify this and Marvel Studios appears to have largely moved on from the ramifications of Thanos' actions. 

What do you think? As always, we'd love to hear your thoughts down in the comments section. 

The Blip was terrible for long-term storytelling.
byu/Mavrickindigo inmarvelstudios
Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Met With BARBIE Star Ryan Gosling - But Not For The Role You Might Expect
Related:

Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Met With BARBIE Star Ryan Gosling - But Not For The Role You Might Expect
POLL: Vote For Your Most Anticipated Marvel/DC Movie Or TV Show Set For Release In 2024!
Recommended For You:

POLL: Vote For Your Most Anticipated Marvel/DC Movie Or TV Show Set For Release In 2024!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

JobinJ - 12/21/2023, 6:44 AM
Move on. Standard neckbeard groveling and obsessing.
Orphix - 12/21/2023, 6:45 AM
My own personal belief is that the reason the MCU is now struggling is firstly no one really understand the Multiverse - especially as any form of 'saga'.

And secondly who are The Avengers anymore? Do they even exist?

How can we, as the audience, care about the characters and the stories when we can't really work out what the hell is going on.
FireandBlood - 12/21/2023, 6:46 AM
Universe wide events have been cheapening narratives since the 80s, so get used to it. For all the fun that comes with a shared universe, a whole load more bullshit follows that’ll muddy the waters.
NakedAvenger - 12/21/2023, 6:47 AM
The MCU ruined the MCU.
JohnPain - 12/21/2023, 6:49 AM


It really doesn’t matter. The realms of superhero Comics don’t make total sense nor do they have to.
MosquitoFarmer - 12/21/2023, 6:50 AM
A Reddit post?! Who gives a sh*t?! Live with your opinion; we all have them.
Origame - 12/21/2023, 6:51 AM
I don't think you can pin it on one thing in particular. Sure, I've pointed to agenda, but even that alone isn't the issue. There's no one thing, just a bunch of things.

But yeah, the blip was an odd choice if they wanted the franchise to continue.
NakedAvenger - 12/21/2023, 6:53 AM
Comics have so much material. So many different stories, yet Hollywood insists on making the same movie over and over again. others say streaming is to blame, but streaming is just a representation of our own changing tastes.
RegularPoochie - 12/21/2023, 6:58 AM
What an idiot. They use it always when it's needed to a story. Not every fricking movie or serie has to use it.
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/21/2023, 6:58 AM
The Blip? Its purpose was to give Thanos a victory. Post-Endgame, I just wanna see the story move forward.
cubichy - 12/21/2023, 6:59 AM
The mcu has always been interconnected and dependent on multiple stories in the comics. Another example is the half frozen celestial in the pacific from the Eternals, boy did they blow that movie. There is also the infinity plot hole in love and blunder. They never bothered to explain,connect and or close those loops and people notice. In thor 1, there is a giant spaceship in london and 2 fighter jets get there before Ironman, I don't think so. I think the mcu never understood what a comic book movie is and how committed the fans are to the characters, story and universe.anyone of us would do a better job than the corporate drone in charge. Here is hoping they wake up, tie all loose ends and bring the next big, bad to light, so we can get our mcu back.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder