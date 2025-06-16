RUMOR: Sabrina Carpenter Is Being Eyed To Play Dazzler In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Previous rumors have claimed that Sabrina Carpenter has been setting meetings with movie studios in an effort to secure a high-profile acting role, and it sounds like she may be in line to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to scooper MTTSH, Carpenter has met with Marvel Studios and is being eyed for the role of Dazzler. It's easy to assume that this would be for the long-awaited X-Men reboot, but we have heard that a number of other X-related projects are also in various stages of development.

Given Carpenter's background, Alison Blair would seem like a perfect fit for the pop megastar, but there are plenty of "Swifties" who still feel that Taylor Swift would be the ideal candidate for the part.

Carpenter will obviously be best known for her career as a singer/songwriter, but she actually started out as an actress and has appeared in the likes of Adventures in Babysitting (2016), The Hate U Give (2018), The Short History of the Long Road (2019), Clouds (2020), Emergency (2022), and Netflix's Tall Girl movies. She also played Cady Heron in the Broadway musical Mean Girls (2020).

Though Capreneter hasn't spoken about potentially playing a superhero, specifically, she has revealed that she is a huge Spider-Man fan, and would like to star in an action movie.

"Dream acting role: I’ve always wanted to do an action film," she told Yahoo! back in 2022. "I think when I was younger, I remember watching Kick-Ass for the first time and I was like ‘That looks like so much fun’, so I would love to do something in that world. Also a period piece I think would be really cool, and [is] something I’ve always wanted to do."

"My first job was a guest starring role on Law and Order: SVU," she said in a separate interview with Teen Vogue. "I’d just turned 11 and I filmed it here in New York City actually. It was a very very crazy moment in my life. I always thought that I would start with comedy or I’d do musical or something in that world, and it was very hard hitting drama. But it taught me a lot and it made me fall in love with acting."

We recently got word that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is in line to helm the X-Men reboot, though this has yet to be made official.

Casting is not yet underway (as far as we know), but the likes of Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are said to be on the studio's radar (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), along with Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson and Trinity Bliss, who may be in line to play Jubilee.

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister).

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.

Do you think Carpenter would be a good fit for Dazzler? If not, are there any specific Marvel Comics characters you think she'd be more suited for? Let us know in the comments section down below.