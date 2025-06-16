RUMOR: Sabrina Carpenter Is Being Eyed To Play Dazzler In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

After previously being rumored to be up for the lead role in Disney's live-action Tangled remake, we're hearing that Sabrina Carpenter has met with Marvel Studios about potentially playing Dazzler...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 16, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Previous rumors have claimed that Sabrina Carpenter has been setting meetings with movie studios in an effort to secure a high-profile acting role, and it sounds like she may be in line to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to scooper MTTSH, Carpenter has met with Marvel Studios and is being eyed for the role of Dazzler. It's easy to assume that this would be for the long-awaited X-Men reboot, but we have heard that a number of other X-related projects are also in various stages of development.

Given Carpenter's background, Alison Blair would seem like a perfect fit for the pop megastar, but there are plenty of "Swifties" who still feel that Taylor Swift would be the ideal candidate for the part.

Carpenter will obviously be best known for her career as a singer/songwriter, but she actually started out as an actress and has appeared in the likes of Adventures in Babysitting (2016), The Hate U Give (2018), The Short History of the Long Road (2019), Clouds (2020), Emergency (2022), and Netflix's Tall Girl movies. She also played Cady Heron in the Broadway musical Mean Girls (2020).

Though Capreneter hasn't spoken about potentially playing a superhero, specifically, she has revealed that she is a huge Spider-Man fan, and would like to star in an action movie.

"Dream acting role: I’ve always wanted to do an action film," she told Yahoo! back in 2022. "I think when I was younger, I remember watching Kick-Ass for the first time and I was like ‘That looks like so much fun’, so I would love to do something in that world. Also a period piece I think would be really cool, and [is] something I’ve always wanted to do."

"My first job was a guest starring role on Law and Order: SVU," she said in a separate interview with Teen Vogue. "I’d just turned 11 and I filmed it here in New York City actually. It was a very very crazy moment in my life. I always thought that I would start with comedy or I’d do musical or something in that world, and it was very hard hitting drama. But it taught me a lot and it made me fall in love with acting."

We recently got word that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is in line to helm the X-Men reboot, though this has yet to be made official.

Casting is not yet underway (as far as we know), but the likes of Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are said to be on the studio's radar (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), along with Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson and Trinity Bliss, who may be in line to play Jubilee.

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister). 

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.

Do you think Carpenter would be a good fit for Dazzler? If not, are there any specific Marvel Comics characters you think she'd be more suited for? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/16/2025, 4:53 PM
She looks cheaper than a Tuscaloosa broad
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/16/2025, 5:47 PM
@Malatrova15 - She looks cheap and would come cheap (in comparison to Swift's salary demands I would imagine) 🤨
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/16/2025, 4:57 PM
josh would have included instagram photos
User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 6/16/2025, 4:58 PM
User Comment Image
🤣
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/16/2025, 5:00 PM
Would prefer this over Taylor. Should actually be Gwen.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 5:07 PM
@MCUKnight11 - honestly , her as Gwen could be interesting.

User Comment Image
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 6/16/2025, 5:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - im thinking if miles is coming and gwen is his love interest, i think mckenna grace would be great as gwen. But if its older gwen to pair with peter, i want annasophia robb. Sabrina can act but she wouldnt be among my choices for gwen although she can act. Her as dazzler would work for sure. I did prefer taylor for the cameo but sabrina actually can act vs taylor so it might be better in the long run if they dive deeper with dazzler. Sabrina as gwen at the end of the day could probably pull off gwen, but she may be too busy with her music to do it. Which is why dazzler works better for her. She can film segments as dazzler during her concerts
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/16/2025, 5:04 PM
That'd be great, especially after seeing her new video😏
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 5:09 PM
I guess her comes our monthly or so rumor if “insert pop star here” being eyed for Dazzler…

Anyway , I could perhaps see this being true and if so then I think Sabrina could pull it off given her acting experience etc.

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 5:16 PM
Great idea. Love her.

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 6/16/2025, 5:23 PM
@Lisa89 - Yes, in 6" heels.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/16/2025, 5:22 PM
She's like 4'6" with stubby thick little legs and trashy makeup. No thanks.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 5:23 PM
@NGFB - As you can see here, she is 5' 0".

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 6/16/2025, 5:25 PM
@Lisa89 - Taylor is all class in that picture, while the other one looks like her trashy trailer park friend.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/16/2025, 5:29 PM
@Lisa89 - Holy moley.
Tay Tay is like a foot taller than this little Billy Barty broad.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 5:30 PM
@NGFB - By the time Disney is actively shooting X-Men films, Taylor Swift will be nearly 40. It's going to have to be someone else.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/16/2025, 5:49 PM
@Feralwookiee - "Billy Barty".... 😄 I got that reference!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2025, 5:22 PM

Great choice. Make it so.

TK420
TK420 - 6/16/2025, 5:30 PM
This is what happens when normies invade your fandom: You get tiktok bullshit like this...
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/16/2025, 5:59 PM
Who is this tramp

