GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Trailer And Poster Unleash The Titans And Embrace The Franchise's Sci-Fi Roots

A new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been released and it unleashes the titular Titans and the villainous Skar King as the MonsterVerse embraces the franchise's bonkers sci-fi roots...

By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2024 11:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: SFFGazette.com

Warner Bros. has just dropped an epic three-minute trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and if you thought Godzilla vs. Kong was nuts...well, this sneak peek makes that movie look positively tame in comparison.

The MonsterVerse has fully embraced its sci-fi routes, a big change from the grounded Godzilla movie Gareth Edwards delivered nearly a decade ago. 

In this sneak peek, we discover that Hollow Earth is home to countless creatures like Kong. However, with the villainous Skar King looking to rule over them, Kong - and later Godzilla - find themselves going toe-to-toe with the villain both deep beneath the surface and in some familiar locations across the globe.

He appears to be a formidable threat (he'd have to be to take them both on), though we can't help wondering whether the mysterious Skar King will end up getting backup from other familiar Titans pulled from the TOHO catalogue.

Check out this new trailer and poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below (via SFFGazette.com).

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Director Teases Godzilla's New Look And LETHAL WEAPON-Inspired Dynamic
GODZILLA X KONG Stand United On Savage Chinese Poster For THE NEW EMPIRE
AmazingFILMporg - 2/14/2024, 11:08 PM
This movie looks terrible. I'm all for dumb fun but my god😔
bobevanz - 2/14/2024, 11:08 PM
Cool toy commercial!
EZBeast - 2/14/2024, 11:08 PM
Took 11 [frick]ing hours but this site finally posted it...
ThorArms - 2/14/2024, 11:56 PM
@EZBeast - we weren't missing out on anything
bobevanz - 2/14/2024, 11:09 PM
AmazingFILMporg - 2/14/2024, 11:11 PM
@bobevanz -

Lmfao🤡
JFerguson - 2/14/2024, 11:55 PM
@bobevanz - that’s what he shared to the public though. If you wanted the real cast you gotta subscribe to his patreon
Fanmar16 - 2/14/2024, 11:11 PM
Godzilla & Kong is a Transformers movie now, Michael Bay would be proud, but he would add a few whores
Matchesz - 2/14/2024, 11:38 PM
Its godzilla doing a full on sprint in the poster lookin like Dwayne Johnson
Taonrey - 2/14/2024, 11:41 PM
@Matchesz - wouldn’t anywhere close to the most ridiculous thing he’s done
HashTagSwagg - 2/14/2024, 11:45 PM
First trailer although shit, looked liked there could have been something there worth seeing. This trailer proved me wrong. It looks just as bad as the other films that came after 2014
warmachinerocks - 2/14/2024, 11:45 PM
This looks amazing! Y’all are so bitter and cynical 😂😂😂
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/14/2024, 11:55 PM
I’m drunk and this looks fun to my drunk eyes
JFerguson - 2/14/2024, 11:56 PM
Going the way of the transformers franchise
NinnesMBC - 2/15/2024, 12:02 AM
I like the structure they've introduced at the start: Titans like Godzilla being charged with protecting nature makes a lot of sense looking back at the franchise's history while Kong protects humanity.

The “signals” they found in the form of those portals make some remember of the “rabbit holes” aka wormholes that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters explained in full detail to enter their Hollow Earth realm.

Skar King seems to be the one that injured Kong's hand, leading to him borrowing that gauntlet.

My favourite frames are the one of Godzilla underwater in it's "rose mode".



And the tease of Shimo. Almost felt like staring at a Blue-Eyed White Dragon with the way it's eyes are shaped.



Kong's reaction at seeing it literally was a “not built for this" moment.



And the poster goes quite hard, if only they were allowed to show Shimo we could surely get a mirror poster of Skar King & it charging forward as well.

