GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Trailer And Poster Unleash The Titans And Embrace The Franchise's Sci-Fi Roots

Warner Bros. has just dropped an epic three-minute trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and if you thought Godzilla vs. Kong was nuts...well, this sneak peek makes that movie look positively tame in comparison.

The MonsterVerse has fully embraced its sci-fi routes, a big change from the grounded Godzilla movie Gareth Edwards delivered nearly a decade ago.

In this sneak peek, we discover that Hollow Earth is home to countless creatures like Kong. However, with the villainous Skar King looking to rule over them, Kong - and later Godzilla - find themselves going toe-to-toe with the villain both deep beneath the surface and in some familiar locations across the globe.

He appears to be a formidable threat (he'd have to be to take them both on), though we can't help wondering whether the mysterious Skar King will end up getting backup from other familiar Titans pulled from the TOHO catalogue.

Check out this new trailer and poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below (via SFFGazette.com).

The guardians of nature. The protectors of humanity. The rise of a new empire. #GodzillaXKong - Only in Theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/b5KqKLJs2P — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 14, 2024 They don’t have to like each other. They just have to work together. #GodzillaXKong - Only in Theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/bRYuNWDJym — Godzilla x Kong (@GodzillaXKong) February 14, 2024

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.