TRON: ARES Trailer And Poster See MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Bring The Grid Into The Real World

The first trailer for TRON: Ares has finally arrived (via SFFGazette.com), and this time, The Grid is coming to our world. It's unique approach to the movie and one we've known about for a while now. The benefit to that is it's given fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise time to get used to the idea.

It's quite something to see those classic TRON visuals in a regular city, even if it is with a new red colour scheme in place of that trademark blue. Unsurprisingly, the cops are no match for a Light Cycle.

The sneak peek doesn't reveal much, though we get plenty of action, what look like world-ending stakes, and a first proper look at Jared Leto's A.I. program unmasked; spoiler alert: he looks just like Jared Leto, long hair, beard, and all. The teaser ends with Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn saying, "Ready? 'Cuz there's no going back."

TRON was released in 1982, with TRON: Legacy following in 2010. Garrett Hedlund starred as Samuel "Sam" Flynn in that movie and, last year, talked about its enduring legacy.

"It's so funny how many people I've met recently that are younger, are older, and all seem to have just watched Tron: Legacy for the first time last week," he said. "It's been really the gift that keeps giving. The younger generation keeps watching it and being sort of vastly inspired by the look and aesthetic of it, the world of it, and the possibility of a world like The Grid."

"That's really so wonderful. It really gives great kudos to what [Tron: Legacy director] Joseph Kosinski did. You know the first Tron that Steven Lisberger did was so far above its time, as was this."

Talking about this next chapter - a movie many fans hope to see him return in - Hedlund added, "Man, I'm very excited for Tron: Ares coming to fruition. I'm very excited about what that's gonna bring not only the Tron fan base, but the world of The Grid. I know how hard everybody's been working within the world of The Grid. I'm really proud over all the obstacles they have with that one to see it come to fruition."

"And who knows? Maybe it's not the last anyone will see of Sam and Quorra," he teased.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. You can see the new trailer and poster below.