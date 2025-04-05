TRON: ARES Trailer And Poster See MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Bring The Grid Into The Real World

The first trailer for TRON and TRON: Legacy sequel, TRON: Ares, is finally here and it sees Suicide Squad star Jared Leto's mysterious A.I. enter the real world...and he's bringing The Grid with him!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first trailer for TRON: Ares has finally arrived (via SFFGazette.com), and this time, The Grid is coming to our world. It's unique approach to the movie and one we've known about for a while now. The benefit to that is it's given fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise time to get used to the idea. 

It's quite something to see those classic TRON visuals in a regular city, even if it is with a new red colour scheme in place of that trademark blue. Unsurprisingly, the cops are no match for a Light Cycle. 

The sneak peek doesn't reveal much, though we get plenty of action, what look like world-ending stakes, and a first proper look at Jared Leto's A.I. program unmasked; spoiler alert: he looks just like Jared Leto, long hair, beard, and all. The teaser ends with Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn saying, "Ready? 'Cuz there's no going back."

TRON was released in 1982, with TRON: Legacy following in 2010. Garrett Hedlund starred as Samuel "Sam" Flynn in that movie and, last year, talked about its enduring legacy. 

"It's so funny how many people I've met recently that are younger, are older, and all seem to have just watched Tron: Legacy for the first time last week," he said. "It's been really the gift that keeps giving. The younger generation keeps watching it and being sort of vastly inspired by the look and aesthetic of it, the world of it, and the possibility of a world like The Grid."

"That's really so wonderful. It really gives great kudos to what [Tron: Legacy director] Joseph Kosinski did. You know the first Tron that Steven Lisberger did was so far above its time, as was this."

Talking about this next chapter - a movie many fans hope to see him return in - Hedlund added, "Man, I'm very excited for Tron: Ares coming to fruition. I'm very excited about what that's gonna bring not only the Tron fan base, but the world of The Grid. I know how hard everybody's been working within the world of The Grid. I'm really proud over all the obstacles they have with that one to see it come to fruition."

"And who knows? Maybe it's not the last anyone will see of Sam and Quorra," he teased.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. You can see the new trailer and poster below.

Related:

Recommended For You:

epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 1:47 PM
I think this looks great but wish the lead actors from legacy were also included in the movie. I thought Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde were interesting characters and want to know where their story went. Wonder if they’ll be mentioned in passing.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/5/2025, 2:10 PM
@epc1122 -

Agreed. maybe they pop up later in the movie.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 2:13 PM
@DocSpock - fingers crossed
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/5/2025, 1:48 PM
Holy shit, they [frick]ing cooked. This looks incredible. I'd even go as far to say that it rivals Tron Legacy's first trailer.

Faith restored!
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 4/5/2025, 1:49 PM
Holy shit this looks awesome
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/5/2025, 1:49 PM
Was a big fan of Tron Legacy. Hope this is good. The teaser is perfect as now I'm very interested and want more. It also helps having NiN do the score.
CoHost
CoHost - 4/5/2025, 1:53 PM
@Latverian - LOVE that episode. Golden age Futurama was really something.

Latverian
Latverian - 4/5/2025, 2:00 PM
@CoHost -

It's had it's small gems in the later ones, but yeah, the classics can't be beat. Still bawling like a baby in Luck Of The Fryrish.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/5/2025, 1:51 PM
Looks like a Rated R version of Sandler's Pixels.

Or that Futurama special.

And there's nothing wrong with that.
CoHost
CoHost - 4/5/2025, 1:51 PM
This looks really good but Jared Leto's been proven to be a walking punchline even outside of the internet. You're still trying with him?
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/5/2025, 2:34 PM
@CoHost - Idk, I think Leto’s sensibilities as an actor are well suited for Tron, with the weirdness and uncanny valley of it all.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/5/2025, 1:52 PM
So are they like using super advanced high-tech 3D printers with genetic engineering and such? Ah who cares if it makes sense or not. Black girl magic maybe, I don't care. It looks fukkin' awesome!!!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/5/2025, 2:07 PM
Could this be Leto’s comeback movie? He’s the only thing that gives me pause on this one, but if they can capture what they did with Legacy it could be really good.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/5/2025, 2:12 PM
Doesn’t the color red designate as the “bad guys” in Tron world? So is Ares a bad guy? And will this be another Tron movie without Tron?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/5/2025, 2:12 PM

I am intrigued.

I'm gonna see it. Nothing liked getting blasted and watching Tron big screen FX.
grif
grif - 4/5/2025, 2:25 PM
wow they are continuing with that bullshit ending from 2. terrible
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/5/2025, 2:28 PM
Noiceeeee!!
Order66
Order66 - 4/5/2025, 2:32 PM
Wow this looks great!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/5/2025, 2:42 PM
Welp didn't do a whole lot for me but I liked Legacy so fingers crossed. Evan Peter's is great so hopeful there. Lotta cgi comes to New York city or wherever this is type vibes but just didn't show Mr enough to be super hyped just yet. Will Def see it opening weekend if the reviews are positive tho.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/5/2025, 2:42 PM
That was a little disappointing. I probably shouldn’t have expected.. more.

