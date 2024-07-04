RUMOR: Brendan Gleeson Joins SPIDER-MAN NOIR Cast In A Villainous Role

We got confirmation earlier this year that Sony Pictures is moving forward with a live-action Spider-Man Noir series for Amazon Prime Video, with Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) set to play the hero after voicing him in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter, The Banshees of Inisherin) has joined the cast as a villain.

We don't have much more to go on, but in the comics, Noir faces off against multiple redesigned versions of pretty much every classic Spidey foe, including the Goblin, Vulture, Electro, and Doctor Octopus.

If this is accurate - and Richtman has been spot on with these casting scoops of late - expect the trades to confirm soon.

The series will reportedly follow an "ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero," but this take on the character is not expected to be Peter Parker.

Of course, the comic book incarnation of Spider-Man Noir is an alternate universe version (or Variant) of Parker, but this project may have decided to give the character a different identity to avoid confusion.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He's also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."