SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Looking For A "Harris Dickinson-Type" - Could It Be Harry Osborn?

Thanks to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' recent release date delays, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now swinging into theaters before both of them.

The fact that it's no longer sandwiched between the two Avengers movies could mean fans get the street-level story they've been demanding since Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with a comic-accurate take on the web-slinger.

Little to no official details have been revealed about the movie, but rumours continue to swirl about villains like Mister Negative and Scorpion being among those taking on Spider-Man. We're also expecting a new supporting cast, particularly as Peter Parker is likely in college by now.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Marvel Studios is "looking for a Harris Dickinson type for a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Dickinson is best known for his roles in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The King's Man, The Iron Claw, and Babygirl, and we've included a reminder of what he looks like below. Needless to say, we're sure you'll agree that the actor gives off some serious Harry Osborn vibes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home established that the Osborns don't exist in the MCU. However, that would be an easy retcon, especially as the Green Goblin isn't exactly known for telling the truth. Someone like Dickinson might also be a good fit for rumoured characters like Chalmeleon and Boomerang.

It's hard to remember the last time a comic book movie generated this much intrigue and excitement, and we're guessing the first official details will be revealed when shooting starts later this summer.

We'll have to wait and see, but in terms of who else could surround Peter in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Gwen Stacy, Felicia Hardy, and Mayday Parker are among the other names we've heard in recent months.

Last year, Tom Holland reflected on learning he'd been cast as the MCU's Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. "I found out on Instagram. Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, and it said something like, 'Go to our website to find out who the next Spider-Man is.'"

"Now, at this point, I've been waiting maybe six weeks to find out whether I've got it," he continued. "And obviously at that point, you go, 'I didn't get it' because they would've called me. They'd have a little bit of respect."

"And I went on their website and it said, 'We're proud to announce that our next Spider-Man is Tom Holland' and I remember slamming my computer down and sort of sitting there,'" Holland added. "I called my agents. They had heard the news. They didn't even know. And then the President of the studio called me up and gave me the news as if I didn't know."

Asked if Kevin Feige was aware that he already knew he'd be the next Spider-Man, the actor joked, "You didn't think an eighteen-year-old kid scouring the internet isn't gonna find out?"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.