SPIDER-MAN NOIR Actor Lamorne Morris On What Attracted Him To The Role Of Robbie Robertson

The cast of MGM+/Amazon Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir series is rounding out as Fargo actor Lamorne Morris has signed on to play Robbie Robertson, opposite Nicolas Cage's Ben Reily.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 18, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Deadline

LaMorne Morris just snagged an Emmy-nomination for his role on FX's Fargo, but the talented actor is clearly excited about his upcoming role in MGM+/Amazon Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir series, which will star Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly.

Diving into what attracted him to the series and the role of Robbie Robertson, Morris shared that appearing in a comic book adaptation was on his, “bucket list…to play a character in a world that is not necessarily real, opposite actors who are veteran OGs that can teach you a thing or two, that you could be on set learning while performing."

He added, "when you grow up on comics and even animation, you want to be a part of that world, and this combines those worlds. It’s the comic, it’s live-action, it’s Nick Cage, Brendan Gleeson. So, being a part of that group is a bucket list thing for sure."

A longtime supporting Spider-Man character that should be familiar to comic book readers and fans of the '90s animated Spider-Man series, Robertson is described as, "a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career."

Overall, the series is described as a tale that recounts "the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Nicolas Cage will portray Ben Reilly, while Morris will bring Robertson to life. Also appearing in the 8-episode series is Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin; Edge of Tomorrow; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), who is confirmed to be portraying the lead villain.

Details on the identity of the main villain are being kept under wraps but online rumors are split on two possibilities, Norman Osborn aka the Green Goblin and Flint Marko aka the Sandman.

In North America, the series will air on MGM+, while Prime Video will stream the series in international territories.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are serving as co-showrunners for the production, while Harry Bradbeer will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal were also involved with the show's creation.

Are you intrigued by the 1930s setting and how Cage will bring Spider-Man Noir to life after voicing a similar character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comment section below.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/18/2024, 8:29 AM
User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 7/18/2024, 9:01 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/18/2024, 9:12 AM
@Spoken - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/18/2024, 8:31 AM
money?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 9:05 AM
Sounds good!!.

Interesting choice for a younger Robbie but cool nonetheless…

I like Lamorne though I have personally seen him in mainly more comedic roles so it will be nice to see him stretch his dramatic chops!!.

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 7/18/2024, 9:22 AM
I'm cautiously optimistic about this, seems like an interesting concept, the cast and crew behind it are all pretty great so far, and it seems like there's some creative approaches to problem solving too like using Ben Reilly as the main character to get around not using Peter Parker for whatever reason.

And I know there'll be purists who think "Ben Reilly should only be Scarlet Spider" but like, this is an alternate universe live action spin-off of an animated movie series based on the concept of a Spidey-centric multiverse inspired by a concept from the comics that was itself an alternate reality reimagining of the mainstream Spider-Man comics; after a certain point you kinda need to just accept and embrace change with these kinds of alternate universe ideas and just hope the end product turns out good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 9:26 AM
@AC1 - agreed!!.

I hope the Ben Reilly thing is true because as you said it’s a creative way around the Peter Parker complication

All adaptations just use the source material as a basis to do their own thing , some looser then others which seems to be the case here.

Right now, it’s by far the most interested I have been in a Sony Marvel Project.

