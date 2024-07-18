SPIDER-MAN NOIR Actor Lamorne Morris On What Attracted Him To The Role Of Robbie Robertson

LaMorne Morris just snagged an Emmy-nomination for his role on FX's Fargo, but the talented actor is clearly excited about his upcoming role in MGM+/Amazon Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir series, which will star Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly.

Diving into what attracted him to the series and the role of Robbie Robertson, Morris shared that appearing in a comic book adaptation was on his, “bucket list…to play a character in a world that is not necessarily real, opposite actors who are veteran OGs that can teach you a thing or two, that you could be on set learning while performing."

He added, "when you grow up on comics and even animation, you want to be a part of that world, and this combines those worlds. It’s the comic, it’s live-action, it’s Nick Cage, Brendan Gleeson. So, being a part of that group is a bucket list thing for sure."

A longtime supporting Spider-Man character that should be familiar to comic book readers and fans of the '90s animated Spider-Man series, Robertson is described as, "a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career."

Overall, the series is described as a tale that recounts "the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Nicolas Cage will portray Ben Reilly, while Morris will bring Robertson to life. Also appearing in the 8-episode series is Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin; Edge of Tomorrow; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), who is confirmed to be portraying the lead villain.

Details on the identity of the main villain are being kept under wraps but online rumors are split on two possibilities, Norman Osborn aka the Green Goblin and Flint Marko aka the Sandman.

In North America, the series will air on MGM+, while Prime Video will stream the series in international territories.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are serving as co-showrunners for the production, while Harry Bradbeer will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal were also involved with the show's creation.

Are you intrigued by the 1930s setting and how Cage will bring Spider-Man Noir to life after voicing a similar character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comment section below.