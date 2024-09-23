SPIDER-MAN: Some Big Changes Are Supposedly Being Made To Marvel Studios' Deal With Sony Pictures

SPIDER-MAN: Some Big Changes Are Supposedly Being Made To Marvel Studios' Deal With Sony Pictures

According to a new rumour, some more changes have been made to the agreement between Disney/Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, this time pertaining to how exactly villains are used across both franchises.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man wasn't the runaway hit Sony Pictures hoped for, but it was successful enough to spawn a sequel and then a slate of projects which included third and fourth Spider-Man movies along with Sinister Six and a possible Venom spin-off.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 wasn't cheap to make and after it was deemed a critical and commercial disappointment, Sony decided - amid pressure from fans following leaked "Sony Hack" emails - to partner with Marvel Studios. 

Andrew Garfield was out and Tom Holland was in, with the MCU's new Peter Parker making his debut in Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: Homecoming followed, as did appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, during Spider-Man: Far From Home's production, Disney and Sony reached an impasse on money.

A new deal couldn't be reached and, not only did it mean Spidey would leave the MCU, but Kevin Feige's creative input was over (given what a mess Morbius' Multiversal elements were, we dread to think how Spider-Man: No Way Home was set to play out on Avi Arad's watch). 

Fan backlash - including from the Russo Brothers - helped turn the tide and, one conversation between Tom Holland and Disney CEO Bob Iger later, the deal was back on. However, post-No Way Home, it's undergone another evolution.

We recently shared news on plans for Spidey's expanded MCU role and now @TheGeekyCast - the first to bring word that we were getting a Thunderbolts* trailer today - has shared some additional details. 

Apparently, Sony will now start notifying Marvel Studios about which Spider-Man-related villains will be used in its non-MCU projects. Marvel will then be blocked from using that character until at least 30 days after the Sony movie is released on VOD. 

This means Kraven the Hunter could be brought into the MCU - presumably a new Variant rather than the one played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, for example - providing Marvel Studios meets those requirements. 

Hopefully, this means more communication moving forward and greater freedom for Marvel Studios to utilise the villains it wants. They wanted Kraven in No Way Home but that upcoming origin story ruined those plans. 

Sony also has some rules to abide by; future Marvel movies produced by them will need to have budgets of at least $75 million and play in a minimum of 2000 U.S. theaters. If the deal has been restructured to this extent, it suggests the whole thing has been reconfigured in a way that's going to only benefit both the MCU and Sony's "Spider-Man Universe."

With any luck, it'll keep Spidey in the MCU for as long as possible, regardless of whatever Sony gets up to...

RUMOR: New Details On Tom Holland's MCU Future As SPIDER-MAN Including New Trilogy And Bigger AVENGERS Role
Related:

RUMOR: New Details On Tom Holland's MCU Future As SPIDER-MAN Including New Trilogy And Bigger AVENGERS Role
SPIDER-MAN 4: 5 Reasons Spider-Man's Rumored Clash With Venom Is The Right Choice For The Movie
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4: 5 Reasons Spider-Man's Rumored Clash With Venom Is The Right Choice For The Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BART
BART - 9/23/2024, 3:39 PM
Let’s change this website name to be called rumourcomicbookmovie.com
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 9/23/2024, 3:50 PM
@BART - How about "whiny bitch babies that don't appreciate free content."
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/23/2024, 3:50 PM
@BART - May I suggest rumouranymovie.com ?
BART
BART - 9/23/2024, 3:53 PM
@Lisa89 - good choice
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/23/2024, 4:06 PM
@AwesomePromoz - heh
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 3:47 PM
Wait if true then they didn’t notify Marvel beforehand about not using characters they had plans for because isn’t that what happened with Kraven?.

Apparently ,Watts wanted to have him as the villain in the third Spidey MCU movie but Sony told them they couldn’t because of their own movie plans hence we got NWH.

I guess now they will have to tell them way before so they don’t even consider using that character.

Anyway we’ll see , I’m still hoping the Knull and Venom team up rumor for Spidey 4 is untrue please!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/23/2024, 3:49 PM
I have the newest phone. It's black and I have a black case for it. It looks really cool. I have everything on this phone. I always just look at it. If I ever feel weird at all, I'm just looking at it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 3:51 PM
MCU Spidey films ranking (favorite to least thus far).

1.Homecoming
2.NWH
3.FFH

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2024, 3:51 PM
Disney is desperately scared, they saw the Kraven trailer and know they can't compete,
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/23/2024, 4:07 PM
Would just prefer if Sony just keeps whatever the hell they're doing inside the thing they call a connected universe. Otherwise we might get more random scenes like Morbius and Vulture.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 9/23/2024, 4:11 PM
MCU's Spider-Man 3 should have been a "Kraven hunts Spidey" movie, and they ruined that for a Kraven solo movie that looks terrible and will most probably bomb hard.

They made a lot of money with NWH anyway, but the writing on that movie was really bad and ruined the MCU Spider-Man, though they will keep making money with these movies anyway.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/23/2024, 4:13 PM
just sell Spidey to marvel already. these deals are dumb.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/23/2024, 4:17 PM
These studios should NOT still be working together.🤣 Outside of maybe giving each other a heads up on Spider-Man projects, just to avoid or minimize too much redundancy. Sony should just be able to double dip. Make some profit off of what the MCU does with Spider-Man and his related characters, while doing whatever they want with their Sonyverse.
SuperSpiderMan5
SuperSpiderMan5 - 9/23/2024, 4:26 PM
Sony just needs to let it go. They suck and making Spidey movies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2024, 4:36 PM
@SuperSpiderMan5 - nah, under sony we got the two best spiderman films, under disney you got 6 mid films about ironboy and the only reason the last one did so well was due to the sony characters coming back to save the third act.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2024, 4:40 PM
@harryba11zack - "3 films" SORRY cw, Iw, EG don't count as sp FILMS.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder