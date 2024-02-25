Rachel Brosnahan Hypes The SUPERMAN: LEGACY Suit Reveal; Reveals Her Preparation Efforts For Lois Lane

With filming on Superman: Legacy starting next week (possibly as soon as tomorrow), the first look at David Corenswet's Superman suit might be right around the corner...

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 25, 2024 11:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

More red carpet SAG Awards interviews have surfaced from last night's event, where Rachel Brosnahan fielded questions related to Superman: Legacy.

Deadline Hollywood asked how Brosnahan thinks fans will respond to her Lois Lane and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress replied, "I'm still preparing, I'm talking to some journalists, reading a lot of comics. There's so many comics that I had not read before. It's been really fun to dig into this universe. We were just out in Atlanta, we did our first table read. I got to see the suit and I was blown away. So I hope that the fans are, as well."

Even with filming set to begin next week, it seems the final look for Lois Lane is still being finalized.

Said Brosnahan, "I tried on a lot of costumes. I think James [Gunn] is sorting through them right now and we're figuring out the look."

Obviously, the clothes that a Daily Planet reporter will wear are not as important as the design of the Superman suit but it's interesting to learn that some decisions are coming down to the wire.

Sometimes, the clothes that a character wears in a film can go a long way toward informing the audience about their unspoken traits.

Should Lois have a disheveled look to convey that she's more interested in her job as a reporter instead of how she looks to others? Or should Lois have a provocative look that she uses to disarm the subjects of her investigation?

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

Recently, the full main cast assembled in Atlanta for the first time for a table read as Gunn looks to officially start filming, potentially on Monday. With cameras officially rolling next week, there's a strong chance we might get our first look at David Corenswet's Kingdom Come-inspired Superman suit.

In addition to filming in Atlanta on a sound stage, Legacy is also scheduled to film in Cleveland, Ohio in a location that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice. The shoot is also scheduled to film in Hell, Norway for scenes that many fans believe will be used for the Fortress of Solitude.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. 

Forthas - 2/25/2024, 11:26 PM
Among the most recent casting in terms of looks, I would rank the iterations of Lois

1) Margot Kidder
2) Elizabeth Tulloch
3) Rachel Brosnahan
4) Erica Durance
5) Teri Hatcher
6) Amy Adams
7) Kate Bosworth


Epc11223 - 2/25/2024, 11:33 PM
@Forthas - if we’re just basing on looks, for me it would go:

Durance
Hatcher
Rachel Brosnahan
Bosworth
Amy Adam’s
Elizabeth Tulloch
Kidder

However, if we’re going by Lois personality and overall portrayal:

Elizabeth Tulloch
Durance
Hatcher
Brosnahan (from brief interviews she seems
To have similar viewpoints on how I think Lois should be portrayed.)
Adam’s
Bosworth
Kidder-hate how condescending she is to Clark.
solskulldeath - 2/25/2024, 11:51 PM
@Epc11223 - it's funny how Elizabeth Tulloch act as Lois Lane is classic Lois Lane to me
Forthas - 2/25/2024, 11:52 PM
@Epc11223 - Wow you have a problem with Margot Kidder. I think she is seen as the prototype but each their own. I think Bosworth was the worst looks wise and how she portrayed Lois which was a bit whiney to me.
Epc11223 - 2/26/2024, 12:15 AM
@Forthas - I find it crazy that she gets such praise for her portrayal but it is what it is. Never thought she was particularly pretty and I could see why they wanted her to act one way with Clark and another way with Superman (puppy dog eyes) but with the way she was with Clark, I can’t see Superman falling in love with her. I like how in Elizabeth’s version, she falls in love with Clark because he’s just a good guy and even though Superman had all these cool powers, she got to know Clark and fell in love with him. I thought it was a refreshing change. With Durance, I thought she had great chemistry with Tom welling and made their interactions fun to watch. Hatcher I liked the first two seasons but then she changed a lot with her looks and personality. I’d rank her higher based on the first two seasons. Bosworth I think is fine but didn’t really care for how she was written. The line: “what’s so hard about saying goodbye” to me is just ridiculous. Not her fault, that’s the writer/director, but that depiction is crazy. Of course it’s tough saying goodbye to people we care about. I know it meant more later in the movie when he did say goodbye but I just cringe at that part. Again, not the actors fault but it is what it is.
Shinzo - 2/26/2024, 12:18 AM
@Forthas - Amy Adams is the worst of all time
Epc11223 - 2/26/2024, 12:21 AM
@solskulldeath - I like how she’s classic Lois but she adds heart to the character that most Lois’ don’t have on screen. I think that’s in part because she’s one of the few who’s also a mom in the show. The only other one was Bosworth but I hate how her version actually takes her son with her to a visit with Luthor. 🤦🏻‍♂️. I thought she was miscast and would have been better if she was cast in an origin Superman film. She was really young for that particular Superman Story. I get really good vibes film Rachel. She had the look and I think the acting ability to really be the best version of Lois. I’d rank her higher but haven’t seen her as Lois yet.
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 5:35 AM
@Shinzo - NO DOUBT! I hated that casting. and, what...were they trying to save money by not dying her hair black?!
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 5:46 AM
@Forthas - @Epc11223 - @Shinzo

I'm not going to do a certain category like looks and personality, just an "everything in one package" included.

1. Terri Hatcher (this is despite the fact I LOATH S&L with a passion)
2. Erica Durance (again, not my favorite show)
3. Dana Delaney
4. Margot Kidder
5. Noel Neill
6. Elizabeth Tulloch
7. Phyllis Coates
8. Kate Bosworth
?. Rachel Brosnahan - To Be Determined
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 5:47 AM
oh, forgot one.

137. Amy Adams
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 5:54 AM
@Batman91 - Dude! You gotta get in on this!!
Forthas - 2/26/2024, 7:56 AM
@Shinzo - I respectfully disagree...at least in terms of performances. I admit she does not look like the prototype Lois Lane.
Forthas - 2/26/2024, 7:58 AM
@lazlodaytona - I don't understand the Amy Addams hate.
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 8:49 AM
@Forthas - as an actress, I think she's up there with the best of them. Just felt this wasn't the role for her. Almost every scene she's in during all 3 films it's just ... cringe. And for Christ's sake, I've said this before, why couldn't they have dyed her hair black?!
bobevanz - 2/25/2024, 11:27 PM
She'll be great! Also.. DUNE PART TWO WAS AMAZING! there was a few changes from the book but it stuck the landing like an Olympian. See this on the biggest screen possible! For being 2hr45min it really flew by. I wanted more.. well done Denis, he hasn't made a bad movie yet, and I doubt he ever will lol
bkmeijer1 - 2/26/2024, 2:33 AM
@bobevanz - "For being 2hr45min it really flew by."

The first one felt like the opposite to me, so this would be a nice change of pace for me.
Shinzo - 2/26/2024, 12:18 AM
Teri Hatcher is the best live action Lois Lane of all time, I just wish she was allowed to keep her long hair.

Rachel is for sure going to be a second best or just as good, I'm hyped.

And I hope the suit looks just like it does in that banner image, with the red trunks, yellow belt, and royal blue colors!









Epc11223 - 2/26/2024, 12:27 AM
@Shinzo - of those versions I like Byrne but not a fan of the yellow s on the back and the s being so big. Used to think the cape had to have the yellow s on the back but now I think it looks better without the yellow s, looks more regal. Not a fan of Tim Salem’s version but like the colors ion the picture you posted. Also don’t really care for Ed mcguiness’ version but actually thought his version in the animated movie looked good. Like the Bruce timm picture you posted. I like neckline and colors in that picture.
Shinzo - 2/26/2024, 1:18 AM
@Epc11223 - yeah, I posted the Sale picture for the colors, I agree.

I can take or leave the S symbol on the back of the cape. I think it would be cool if they just left the negative spaced of the S shield - the yellow inside of the front S - as the symbol on the back, but without a border. Kind of like the outro to the Lois & Clark credits:



Say what you will about Cain's Superman, but the colors on his suit were perfect:







The Reeve suit would have had that same proper royal shade of blue too, but they had to make it lighter due to blending with the blue screen too much, so because of that, the only scenes in the first Reeve film where the suit has the proper comic book royal shade of blue are the night scenes in the movie, and it looks great:





Epc11223 - 2/26/2024, 1:34 AM
@Shinzo - love the colors in the Lois and Clark suit but can’t stand the bikini trunks. I also don’t like the design of the s in that version. That would certainly be for the most part new if the back of the cape
Had the s the way it is in the picture from Lois and Clark. I think I would have to get used to that but prefer there to be no s. The blue in the fight with Batman from Batman vs Superman I like. The way the light hit it in some scenes it was darker than Lois and Clark but actually pretty close to it. There was also a few promo images of Cavill suit where I liked the blue. Not a fan of the blue in Hoechlin’s suit. Comes off looking dirty in a lot of scenes.
Shinzo - 2/26/2024, 1:58 AM
@Epc11223 - The way the trunks and belt are designed on the Routh Kingdom Come suit, the style and size, are perfect (just make the belt yellow!):

NinnesMBC - 2/26/2024, 1:06 AM
It's best to start from now to lower the expecations, just in case. For all we know we'll find out the cape is actually very small just likein the All-Star story that is influencing Gunn a lot.

As long as the Kingdom Come yellow-colored inspired emblem looks good on the suit then it should be ok.
Epc11223 - 2/26/2024, 1:37 AM
@NinnesMBC - I don’t think there’s a need to lower expectations but to try going in with an open mind. I actually just recently watched the Batman brave and the bold episode with Superman in it and was just thinking that I hope the cape isn’t that short. I think the cape length in hoechlin’s suit is the perfect length. Reeve was on the shirt side and csvill’s i thought was too long. Fingers crossed though.
Shinzo - 2/26/2024, 2:00 AM
@Epc11223 - I like the shorter cape length, personally. No longer than knee-pitt length.
NinnesMBC - 2/26/2024, 8:45 AM
@Epc11223 - Better safe than be sorry, but if it's like how Tyler's is then it will be okay.
CoHost - 2/26/2024, 2:53 AM
You can tell she's already tired of these questions.
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 5:53 AM
If the writers on this site want a huge response from us talkbackers, then there should be a 'Who's the Best Superman list' article
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2024, 6:57 AM
Sweet , looking forward to seeing her in the role!!.

I hope we get a first look at the suit this week if not soon.
STINGRAY - 2/26/2024, 8:42 AM
Corenswet.... Brosnahan....

Doesn`t ANYONE grasp the efficacy of euphonious STAGE NAMES anymore?

