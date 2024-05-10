RESULTS: Good, Bad, Or Somewhere In-between? Here's What YOU Said About SUPERMAN's Suit Reveal!

On Monday, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman's director James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet's Man of Steel. The image didn't feature the hero striking an iconic pose; instead, he was putting his boots on one at a time, just like the rest of us.

The meaning behind the photo was obvious, but the delivery was flawed. Fans immediately zeroed in on the suit's flaws, including the fact that the Kryptonian sitting down meant it appeared baggy or ill-fitting in places.

Then, there was the glowing orb in the background which, for some reason, Superman was seemingly ignoring. It seems the idea was to tease the movie's villains (likely Mongul), but again, the presentation let it down.

Shortly after the reveal dropped, we asked for your opinions on the costume and thousands of you voted. Now, we have the results!

33.34% of you declared Superman's suit "Meh." However, 29.99% of you decided not to write this effort off too quickly, with "It’s fine - let’s wait and see" a close second.

From there, 21.17% went for "I love it," and only 15.49% chose to declare, "I hate it."

We're sure this, and the reaction on social media, isn't what DC Studios hoped for as it looks to relaunch the DCU. As we've established, most first looks at costumes draw a mixed response, so Superman might just be the latest in a long line of superhero movies to change the minds of fans down the line.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.