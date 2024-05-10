RESULTS: Good, Bad, Or Somewhere In-between? Here's What YOU Said About SUPERMAN's Suit Reveal!

Following Monday's big suit reveal, we asked you to cast your votes and share your thoughts on the Man of Steel's costume in Superman. The results are now in, but they might not be what you're expecting...

By JoshWilding - May 10, 2024 10:05 AM EST
On Monday, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman's director James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet's Man of Steel. The image didn't feature the hero striking an iconic pose; instead, he was putting his boots on one at a time, just like the rest of us.

The meaning behind the photo was obvious, but the delivery was flawed. Fans immediately zeroed in on the suit's flaws, including the fact that the Kryptonian sitting down meant it appeared baggy or ill-fitting in places.

Then, there was the glowing orb in the background which, for some reason, Superman was seemingly ignoring. It seems the idea was to tease the movie's villains (likely Mongul), but again, the presentation let it down. 

Shortly after the reveal dropped, we asked for your opinions on the costume and thousands of you voted. Now, we have the results!

33.34% of you declared Superman's suit "Meh." However, 29.99% of you decided not to write this effort off too quickly, with "It’s fine - let’s wait and see" a close second. 

From there, 21.17% went for "I love it," and only 15.49% chose to declare, "I hate it."

We're sure this, and the reaction on social media, isn't what DC Studios hoped for as it looks to relaunch the DCU. As we've established, most first looks at costumes draw a mixed response, so Superman might just be the latest in a long line of superhero movies to change the minds of fans down the line. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/10/2024, 10:13 AM
What a great poll. This site needs more metrics
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/10/2024, 10:14 AM
I love the red trunks, and I always will. They are necessary!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/10/2024, 10:22 AM
@bobevanz - Same dudes ringing their hands about Supes' red trunks are giddy about Wolverine's unnecessary, impractical wings on his mask. The answer to "why does he have that in the movie" is "because he had it in the comics." Doesn't have to make sense!
zeon00
zeon00 - 5/10/2024, 10:26 AM
@bobevanz - might not even be a red trunks
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2024, 10:28 AM
@bobevanz - same to me. It cuts up the top of the suit from the bottom better than just a belt.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/10/2024, 10:33 AM
@zeon00 - yeah I can’t tell from that pic (which I think was intentional). But I think it will.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/10/2024, 10:14 AM
If this version of the character is as good as it needs to be, the suit will become a classic.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2024, 10:28 AM
@FireandBlood - believe in Gunn then. He's yet to fail.
quas95
quas95 - 5/10/2024, 10:49 AM
@FireandBlood - well said
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 10:18 AM
User Comment Image

Personally , I have grown to like the suit more already but we still need a better picture imo
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/10/2024, 10:21 AM
Well... the fans spoke, it was bad reveal, but lets see how it looks with a better shot.

Still think it's going to be a better interpretation of Superman than we got in BvS and JL. I won't compare to MoS as that was an origin story, this apparantly is not.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/10/2024, 10:36 AM
@UniqNo - agreed I felt that it was a poor reveal but then again how WB/DC has revealed there latest slate, that too was lacking in quality. Maybe on brand now.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/10/2024, 10:49 AM
@Arthorious - In hind sight (though I disagreed with the reveal being before the last 3 DCEU'S movies coming out, which significantly affected their reception and box office) I think it was a business decision.

After Gunn was appointed there was all the news about how all the stuff that was already planned was doomed and Gunn was undercutting and cancelling movies and stars (Cavill, WW, Jenkins etc) they needed to double down and show there's an approach and stop all the rumours..

It just cost them more than they would have hoped...

I am a bit scared though as Gunn did say Flash was the best CBM he'd ever seen.....and we know how that turned out...and I'm not talking about box office numbers.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/10/2024, 10:22 AM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2024, 10:30 AM
@GhostDog - that's where I'll be if the apocalypse hits
Fogs
Fogs - 5/10/2024, 10:52 AM
@GhostDog - LMFAO
Origame
Origame - 5/10/2024, 10:57 AM
@GhostDog - in context of superman 3, he probably started the death laser to mess with traffic.
Fares
Fares - 5/10/2024, 10:23 AM
Reasonable.

If I can only go with a thumbs up or thumbs up, it's definitely a thumbs up for me, but I took some time to get there, and I still would like to see it in a different pose.
Fares
Fares - 5/10/2024, 10:43 AM
I meant to say "thumbs up or thumbs down", sorry I'll see myself out.
Skestra
Skestra - 5/10/2024, 10:23 AM
Another day, another Josh fixated article about Superman's costume. See you guys back here tomorrow.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/10/2024, 10:25 AM
Superman "fans" who don't like anything besides the 78 movie ? what a shock...said no one.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2024, 10:33 AM
@Th3Batman - actually, my favorite is the '81 part 2 version.

Oh, and I'm completely good with this new suit. Can't wait for the film.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/10/2024, 10:53 AM
@lazlodaytona - I probably should've been clear that I don't mean every Superman fan, it's just that the majority of them are obsessed with that 78 movie to the point where they won't accept any other version. Personally, my favorite Superman (which I'm re-watching at the moment) is the 90s animated series. I can't tell you how happy I was when Gunn revealed that it was one of the inspirations he used to craft his movie, as that series has gone under the radar for far too long IMO.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 5/10/2024, 10:26 AM
As many have said, weird image for a suit reveal, but the suit itself ain't bad. Lot more to see from this movie! Let's go
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2024, 10:26 AM
The presentation was NOT flawed and Supes isn't ignoring the impending threat.
WTF do u know @JoshWilding, about one pic?!

You assume so much of just one pic; which you were epically negative about for some reason.
Maybe Supes is moving at Superspeed and he'll get to the threat right away. Maybe his costume fits what he needs (destroys Henry's first reveal with him being thrown across town into a bank vault as Faora was kicking his ass. Weird tight spandex, no trunks or classic curl, and just disappointing).

You need to stop posting negativity for clicks and likes. Gunn will do a great job with this.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/10/2024, 10:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - he is still a marvel/disney shill first and foremost, of course he will spread negative articles about this movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/10/2024, 10:27 AM
Gunn will make a great Superman movie.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/10/2024, 10:28 AM
I'm assuming he had a big battle and is gearing up again to save the world, because he has to.

That's who Superman is and many here fail to understand.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2024, 10:37 AM
@GaruVonDoom - 1,000% agree with your take and I'm sad to see people not understanding who Supes really is.
Hopefully that's what Gunn is aiming for.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/10/2024, 10:42 AM
@GaruVonDoom - Think many are reading too much into one still how it will look throughout the final film as I view it as looking very battle worn. As in if you look at the blue of the legs then look closely at the top you can see patches of the exact same blue...

...as in looks like this is a heavily grime covered suit to show this is a hero who has seen a lot of action not straight after a fitting with Edna Mode.

I just hope the film is great, even if it isn't someone ideal version of a costume all will be forgiven if the film is considered good overall and they can always tweek it in post and/or sequels.
Spoken
Spoken - 5/10/2024, 10:43 AM
@GaruVonDoom - Yes, totally get that 100%

HOWEVER...for a first impression, I think they should of done something else instead. I remember when Superman Returns was in pre-production, the costume reveal was perfect. Was hoping for a similar reveal.

But yes, the picture does tell us what you said. Maybe if this was like the fourth or fifth picture released then I don't think it would of gotten the flack it's been getting.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/10/2024, 10:50 AM
@lazlodaytona , @Apophis71 , @Spoke, - Thanks for sharing your takes, I understand their approach towards a first look can be divisive and questionable, however I think it fits the character.

Godspeed, folks
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/10/2024, 10:31 AM
I voted to give it a chance,we haven't even seen it in actual footage.
Forthas
Forthas - 5/10/2024, 10:32 AM
These numbers are pretty sad for a roll out!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/10/2024, 10:34 AM
Has Gunn addressed the backlash to the reveal?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2024, 10:39 AM
@TheFinestSmack - he should ignore it.

Like Nolan did with Ledger's joker and Keaton's Batman...
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/10/2024, 11:16 AM
@lazlodaytona - I agree. He's usually super responsive though. Wasn't sure if he's said anything.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/10/2024, 10:40 AM
eat a thick one.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/10/2024, 10:42 AM
Imma huge Supes fan so maybe i tend to be a bit more brutal but dayum man...it's like i'm asking too much...

As low as you are, there's only room to grow, i reckon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 10:43 AM
I personally like how the suit is an amalgamation of various costumes of the character throughout his time…

User Comment Image

It’s paying homage to the characters history while still being fresh & new in its own respect.
1 2

