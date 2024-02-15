SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Rachel Brosnahan Says She Has "Big Shoes To Fill" As Lois Lane; Confirms Table Read

Rachel Brosnahan beat some stiff competition to secure the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, and will now become the fourth actress to play the iconic DC Comics character on the big screen after Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star has previously spoken about landing the part, and once again shared her excitement during a brief interview with Sky News - though she admits to feeling that she has "big shoes to fill."

Brosnahan also confirmed that the table read will take place next week (some were under the impression that it was set for this weekend after Nathan Fillion let the cat out of the bag), and joked about a potential Ms. Maisel crossover.

Check out the clip below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Brosnahan's take on Lois Lane in the comments section.

Rachel Brosnahan has said she has 'big shoes to fill' but she's excited for the challenge.https://t.co/DDeiqq6Vz6 pic.twitter.com/JSGp0zu0SK — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 14, 2024

The DCU reboot will also star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Production is reportedly scheduled to get underway this March.