SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Rachel Brosnahan Says She Has "Big Shoes To Fill" As Lois Lane; Confirms Table Read

Rachel Brosnahan has shared her excitement to step into the "big shoes" of Lois Lane for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, while confirming that a table read will take place next week...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Rachel Brosnahan beat some stiff competition to secure the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, and will now become the fourth actress to play the iconic DC Comics character on the big screen after Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star has previously spoken about landing the part, and once again shared her excitement during a brief interview with Sky News - though she admits to feeling that she has "big shoes to fill."

Brosnahan also confirmed that the table read will take place next week (some were under the impression that it was set for this weekend after Nathan Fillion let the cat out of the bag), and joked about a potential Ms. Maisel crossover.

Check out the clip below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Brosnahan's take on Lois Lane in the comments section.

The DCU reboot will also star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Production is reportedly scheduled to get underway this March.

vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:34 AM
In Gunn i trust
tylerzero - 2/15/2024, 11:41 AM
@vectorsigma -

HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2024, 11:37 AM
This isn't Madam Web
TheNewYorker - 2/15/2024, 12:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - 😂
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2024, 11:44 AM
Yes she does…



I have full faith though she’ll fill em , she’s a good actress imo!!.

Can’t wait to see the first looks of her & Corenswet together in action as Lois & Clark respectively!!.
DocSpock - 2/15/2024, 11:45 AM

She is the most perfect CBM castings I have ever seen.

I expect to hear any day now that I got the job as her on set sweat mopper/wedgie remover.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 12:06 PM
@DocSpock - what i love about both castings is that they look like a combination of actors he who played the parts previously.

She has a look of Bosworth, Durance, and Hatcher combined. Little bit of Margot too. Adams is nothing to me.
Conrenswet looks like Reeve, Routh, and a bit of Welling too.

I'm sure Brosnahan will nail it.
GhostDog - 2/15/2024, 11:52 AM
She’s a monumental casting. She could usurp the goat
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2024, 11:54 AM
@GhostDog - out pf the live action Lois’s I have seen , she’s still the GOAT

Tulloch is close though for me.
Doomsday8888 - 2/15/2024, 11:53 AM
Indeed.
Th3Batman - 2/15/2024, 11:56 AM
She really doesn't, as the two actresses who played the character in Man of Steel and Superman Returns didn't exactly set the world on fire with their performances.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 12:07 PM
@Th3Batman - Bosworth was underrated. Adams is dead to me.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/15/2024, 12:02 PM
She is sexy and a great actress so i think this is awesome and she'll knock it out of the park. I'll give Gunn some credit for a solid cast so far:
DudeGuy - 2/15/2024, 12:20 PM
Eh, not as big as you think.
Nomis929 - 2/15/2024, 12:25 PM
I wan't sure about her at first, but the more i se the more i'm liking this casting.

my Favortie Live action Lois Lane actress:

1. Erica Durance

2. Margot Kidder

3. Terri Hatcher

4. Elizabeth Tulloch

5. Amy Adams
FlopWatchers5 - 2/15/2024, 12:27 PM
she embodies the role really well. even better that she has a clear definition of what the character means to her. very crucial aspect.

