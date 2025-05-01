THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Explains Shocking Decision To Kill [SPOILER]

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Explains Shocking Decision To Kill [SPOILER]

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has broken his silence on the death of a major character in the first act, explaining why their story ended the way it did. Be warned that spoilers follow from here...

By JoshWilding - May 01, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: GamesRadar+

Much has been said about Taskmaster's absence in key scenes shown in the trailers and TV spots for Thunderbolts*. The Black Widow villain wasn't exactly a hit with fans in 2021, but Antonia Dreykov was left in an intriguing place, and the hope was that this movie might expand on her arc. 

Instead, when the future Thunderbolts first cross paths, Ghost shoots Taskmaster in the head and immediately kills the character played by Olga Kurylenko. There were rumours their relationship was once key in the movie, and it's unclear when and if that changed. 

Either way, Taskmaster's story is over, and in an interview with GamesRadar+, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier justified the decision to brutally dispatch Antonia in the first act. 

"Obviously, it's a big decision," the filmmaker acknowledged. "We felt like a movie like this needed something like that, where you're like, 'Okay, if they'll do that, they could do anything,' you know, and you don't really know exactly where the thing is going to go. It needed a bit of shock or surprise."

In other words, Taskmaster was expendable. The hope now, of course, will be that Tony Masters eventually makes his MCU debut as a comic-accurate version of the villain. We'd be shocked if it happens anytime soon, though. 

Asked if he paid attention to the Taskmaster theories while putting the finishing touches to Thunderbolts*, Schreier said:

"Definitely, when we were making it, we ignored all of that. I didn't read anything. I mean, I've read since then, and it's like, yeah, there's a long lead time of getting these movies out there, and people are definitely going to have their theories in the marketing, it's such a part of it."

"But something that my friend [Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy director] Jon Watts told me, who has been through this, and I think maybe it was something Kevin [Feige] told him, is that when you sit in the theater and the lights go down, all of that stuff goes away, and you really want to try to not worry too much about what people are going to be bringing to the movie, and make sure that on a story level that stuff works."

It's doubtful that the majority of fans will lose too much sleep about Taskmaster's demise, but it does somewhat feel like there was more to do with the character in the MCU. This is, however, Thunderbolts*'s only major death. 

What do you think? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/1/2025, 7:22 AM
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/1/2025, 7:35 AM
''Shocking Decision''
Kidding aside, I think if you're going for that ''if they'll do that, they could do anything'', I think they should follow up with another death later on. Now it holds little weight imo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2025, 7:50 AM
@bkmeijer1 - true and if one decides to rewatch the film then it may not work aswell.

However in the moment for the first time , it does get you and keeps that element of “what’s gonna happen next”.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/1/2025, 7:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah, it would’ve held more weight if maybe two bit the dust. One in the beginning to establish the threat and one later on to solidify the tension of trying to beat the impossible.

I would have gone with Red Guardian or Ghost as a second.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/1/2025, 8:17 AM
@JustAWaffle - We can all use less of cringe Red Guardian. He’s down with Katy in the worst characters in the MCU.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/1/2025, 8:22 AM
@JustAWaffle - I think both of them would've been too on the nose like Taskmaster. Walker was the most interesting choice imo
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/1/2025, 7:37 AM
Just saw it on YouTube. What a disappointing decision.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/1/2025, 7:45 AM
Comic accurate not all comic accurate costumes fans like it’s half and half sentry costume is comic accurate some like and hate , Thor was male and female love and thunder fans didn’t like them at all not all comic accurate costumes look well in modern day world
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/1/2025, 8:07 AM
cool, now do the real Taskmaster
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/1/2025, 8:13 AM
Cool. The UK Supreme Court said Chick Taskmaster wasn't the REAL Taskmaster.

So imma let it slide.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/1/2025, 8:19 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2025, 8:29 AM
I can understanding that reasoning even if I disagree with the decision to kill off Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster in only her second appearance…

The movie seems relatively straightforward going by what I’ve heard so adding an element of shock/surprise isn’t a bad thing since it may get the GA even if us chronically online fans knew that she was not long for the world.

Plus I heard it also further accentuates Yelena’s arc in the film given the dark headspace she’s at the beginning of the film which is more substantial imo.

Anyway , the only hope I have now is either we get a prequel project that is set after BW (which was set between CW & IW) till Thunderbolts since there is a extensive time gap there or if not then hopefully Tony Masters takes over the mantle in the future but we’ll see.

