THUNDERBOLTS* Official Trailer And Poster Assemble The MCU's Least Anticipated Band Of Misfits

Marvel Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for Thunderbolts*.

The footage begins with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) paying a visit to Red Guardian (David Harbour) to tell her adoptive father that there's "something wrong" with her, as she no longer feels fulfilled by her work.

We then see Yelena infiltrate a mysterious location where Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen, John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) are waiting. They all begin to fight it out to the strains of The Pixies' "Where is my Mind."

Yelena comes to the realization that they have all been sent to the same place in the hopes that they'll take each other down, which is when we meet "Bob" (Lewis Pullman). We don't see him in Sentry mode, unfortunately, but rumor has it that he does indeed suit-up at some point in the movie.

Some exciting action shots follow, and we see Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) greeting the motley crew of assassins ("so adorable").

This is basically the San Diego Comic-Con trailer that recently leaked online, but the ending is very different. Instead of Red Guardian droning on and Yelena telling her new allies that she finds it best to try to ignore him, we see Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) launching an attack on the team, which would seem to confirm that the Winter Soldier will be sent to take them down (we assume he will side with them eventually).

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Experience Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2025. pic.twitter.com/kLJ3Ttb9Z3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 23, 2024

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.