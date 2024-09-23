THUNDERBOLTS* Official Trailer And Poster Assemble The MCU's Least Anticipated Band Of Misfits

Marvel Studios has released the official teaser trailer for Thunderbolts*, giving us an exciting first look at the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits in action...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 23, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for Thunderbolts*.

The footage begins with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) paying a visit to Red Guardian (David Harbour) to tell her adoptive father that there's "something wrong" with her, as she no longer feels fulfilled by her work.

We then see Yelena infiltrate a mysterious location where Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen, John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) are waiting. They all begin to fight it out to the strains of The Pixies' "Where is my Mind."

Yelena comes to the realization that they have all been sent to the same place in the hopes that they'll take each other down, which is when we meet "Bob" (Lewis Pullman). We don't see him in Sentry mode, unfortunately, but rumor has it that he does indeed suit-up at some point in the movie.

Some exciting action shots follow, and we see Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) greeting the motley crew of assassins ("so adorable").

This is basically the San Diego Comic-Con trailer that recently leaked online, but the ending is very different. Instead of Red Guardian droning on and Yelena telling her new allies that she finds it best to try to ignore him, we see Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) launching an attack on the team, which would seem to confirm that the Winter Soldier will be sent to take them down (we assume he will side with them eventually).

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/23/2024, 9:27 AM
Looks great and that poster is 🤌🏾
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 9/23/2024, 9:27 AM
Get your sh*t together marvel and blow us away again with this please make this one great
ptick
ptick - 9/23/2024, 9:28 AM
We only have the trailers to go on, but this looks better to me than Brave New World, to be honest.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/23/2024, 9:29 AM
Looks pretty good honestly.
Matador
Matador - 9/23/2024, 9:30 AM
Looks like they smell of sweat and leather....

User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/23/2024, 9:30 AM
User Comment Image
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 9/23/2024, 9:30 AM
What is up with the color palette? And I feel like I’ve heard this song in like 3 trailers already. Outside of that, it looks decent. Very Suicide Squad-ish (the good one). Still wish they would’ve replaced Ghost and Taskmaster with Zemo and Abomination
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 9/23/2024, 9:31 AM
Bucky's on some Terminator sh*t

