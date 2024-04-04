INVINCIBLE's Season 2 Finale Finally Reveals Josh Keaton's Mystery Role, But Was It Really [SPOILER]?

The season 2 finale of Invincible arrived on Prime Video earlier today and, yes, Josh Keaton does indeed make a cameo appearance. However, it's not the spider-themed hero many of you were expecting...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2024 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Invincible
Source: Toonado.com

A couple of months back, Josh Keaton confirmed that he'd lend his voice to a mystery character in Invincible season 2, part 2. Given what happened in the comics, rumours soon started swirling that The Spectacular Spider-Man star would reprise his most famous role as Peter Parker. 

Back when Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman was still writing for Marvel Comics, Mark Grayson crossed paths with the wall-crawler in the pages of Marvel Team-Up Vol 3, #14. The events of their meeting were referenced in the pages of Invincible and it remains a rare example of two comic companies collaborating on a crossover. 

As we first reported on Toonado.com, the season 2 finale just hit Prime Video and Keaton does indeed play a spider-themed hero...it's just not Spider-Man. 

Instead, when Angstrom Levy sends Mark Grayson hurtling into another dimension, he inadvertently finds himself caught in the middle of a fight between Agent Spider and a familiar villain dubbed "Prof Ock."

Agent Spider sounds, moves, and acts like Spider-Man, and even wears a similar costume. Heck, he even appears to refer to the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but the yellow and black colour scheme on his suit is arguably different enough to make it clear this isn't the Spider-Man (meaning no lawyers will need to get involved).

Sony Pictures owns the theatrical rights to the web-spinner, but Marvel Studios is developing an animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, for Disney+.

Sony, meanwhile, has a deal with Prime Video to bring the likes of Silk: Spider Society and Spider-Man Noir to the platform, so if Spidey was ever going to be in Invincible, all of the above parties would have likely had to agree to it (and, even after cutting through all that red tape, there's the small matter of money). 

It's a shame we didn't get a true Spider-Man cameo in this episode, but we'll give Invincible credit for at least trying to pay homage to that iconic comic book team-up...

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it. 

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

INVINCIBLE Unleashes His Rage In Preview Clip From This Week's Season 2 Finale
INVINCIBLE Unleashes His Rage In Preview Clip From This Week's Season 2 Finale
THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Has Been Recast In INVINCIBLE Season 2 Following String Of Controversies
THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Has Been Recast In INVINCIBLE Season 2 Following String Of Controversies
Spoken
Spoken - 4/4/2024, 11:06 AM
OMG THAT IS AWESOME!!!!
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/4/2024, 11:12 AM
I thought you were stronger…
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/4/2024, 11:20 AM
@GhostDog - i LOVED seeing Mark go all out to kill him to defend his family. but yea, that line will live on in his head forever
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/4/2024, 11:13 AM
"duuuh Amazon made a better Spider-Man than Disney could. duuuuuh"

"Dude no one even said that"

"This is their new strategy bro, they come in and project and complain about something before it even happens to make us look like assholes. Then when it does happen, we ignore it"

I think that about covers this posts comments, right?
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/4/2024, 11:31 AM
@SATW42 - You hit the nail on the head.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/4/2024, 11:23 AM
That was a SOLID episode and decent season finale. Loved seeing Mark go ham and beat the living shit out of Angaston. there are alot of threads left that i hope S3 will close or at least expand upon, but, i LOVE this show and it's easily the best animated CBM show out there right now. S3...

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/4/2024, 11:33 AM
So, the basically confirmed without confirming that this is an actual Spider-Man that's apart of the Spiderverse. That's pretty clever.
Origame
Origame - 4/4/2024, 11:36 AM
Agent spider

Agent spider

Does whatever a legally distinct spider can.

Spins a web any size.

What's a Spiderman? Never heard of him.

Look out! Here comes the Agent spider
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/4/2024, 11:42 AM
Yeah… Batman was in this episode too.
garu
garu - 4/4/2024, 11:53 AM
This episode was incredible, can't wait for next season! I hope it's not a long ass wait tho lol

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/4/2024, 12:04 PM
Mom says we have Spider-Man at home

