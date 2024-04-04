INVINCIBLE's Season 2 Finale Finally Reveals Josh Keaton's Mystery Role, But Was It Really [SPOILER]?

A couple of months back, Josh Keaton confirmed that he'd lend his voice to a mystery character in Invincible season 2, part 2. Given what happened in the comics, rumours soon started swirling that The Spectacular Spider-Man star would reprise his most famous role as Peter Parker.

Back when Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman was still writing for Marvel Comics, Mark Grayson crossed paths with the wall-crawler in the pages of Marvel Team-Up Vol 3, #14. The events of their meeting were referenced in the pages of Invincible and it remains a rare example of two comic companies collaborating on a crossover.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, the season 2 finale just hit Prime Video and Keaton does indeed play a spider-themed hero...it's just not Spider-Man.

Instead, when Angstrom Levy sends Mark Grayson hurtling into another dimension, he inadvertently finds himself caught in the middle of a fight between Agent Spider and a familiar villain dubbed "Prof Ock."

Agent Spider sounds, moves, and acts like Spider-Man, and even wears a similar costume. Heck, he even appears to refer to the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but the yellow and black colour scheme on his suit is arguably different enough to make it clear this isn't the Spider-Man (meaning no lawyers will need to get involved).

Sony Pictures owns the theatrical rights to the web-spinner, but Marvel Studios is developing an animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, for Disney+.

Sony, meanwhile, has a deal with Prime Video to bring the likes of Silk: Spider Society and Spider-Man Noir to the platform, so if Spidey was ever going to be in Invincible, all of the above parties would have likely had to agree to it (and, even after cutting through all that red tape, there's the small matter of money).

It's a shame we didn't get a true Spider-Man cameo in this episode, but we'll give Invincible credit for at least trying to pay homage to that iconic comic book team-up...