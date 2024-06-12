CREATURE COMMANDOS Announces Premiere Date; Characters Will Reportedly Appear In SUPERMAN

After months of speculation, Warner Bros. finally revealed when James Gunn's adult animated series, Creature Commandos, is set to premiere on the Max streaming service today during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival panel.

Though we don't have an exact date, it was confirmed that the show will hit our screens this December.

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner ahead of Gunn's Superman next year, and the studio reportedly confirmed that characters from the show will appear in live-action form in the Man of Steel reboot.

Which members of this makeshift monster squad make the jump to the big screen remains to be seen, but we know that Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker season 2, so he might be a pretty safe bet.

The series will also feature Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Indira Varma as The Bride, with Zoe Chaois on board as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis is expected to return as Amanda Waller.

Some footage from the show was expected to screen during the panel, but we haven't been able to find any reactions online. We'll update as soon as we find out more.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

Gunn confirmed that The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) will voice Circe earlier this year. The filmmaker also noted that all the series regulars have now been announced, but "there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors."

Are you looking forward to Creature Commandos? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.