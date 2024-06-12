CREATURE COMMANDOS Announces Premiere Date; Characters Will Reportedly Appear In SUPERMAN

Some exciting DC news here, as Warner Bros. announces a premiere date for James Gunn's Creature Commandos animated series. We're also hearing that some characters from the show will appear in Superman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 12, 2024 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos
Source: Via Toonado.com

After months of speculation, Warner Bros. finally revealed when James Gunn's adult animated series, Creature Commandos, is set to premiere on the Max streaming service today during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival panel.

Though we don't have an exact date, it was confirmed that the show will hit our screens this December.

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner ahead of Gunn's Superman next year, and the studio reportedly confirmed that characters from the show will appear in live-action form in the Man of Steel reboot. 

Which members of this makeshift monster squad make the jump to the big screen remains to be seen, but we know that Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker season 2, so he might be a pretty safe bet.

The series will also feature Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Indira Varma as The Bride, with Zoe Chaois on board as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis is expected to return as Amanda Waller.

Some footage from the show was expected to screen during the panel, but we haven't been able to find any reactions online. We'll update as soon as we find out more.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

Gunn confirmed that The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) will voice Circe earlier this year. The filmmaker also noted that all the series regulars have now been announced, but "there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors."

Are you looking forward to Creature Commandos? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

tmp3
tmp3 - 6/12/2024, 5:13 PM
@markcassidy - that image is from a cartoon network short that debuted in like 2011
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/12/2024, 5:18 PM
@tmp3 - 😂 shit... Thanks!
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 5:21 PM
@tmp3 - g.i. Frankenstein doesn't even look anything like all the promo images we've gotten. How'd he mess this up?
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/12/2024, 6:09 PM
@Origame - come on, don’t be so hard. We’re not giving mark a performance review hahaha
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2024, 5:13 PM
I know absolutely nothing about this property but the concept sounds intriguing.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/12/2024, 6:19 PM
@mountainman -

Same. I hope it’s good.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2024, 6:20 PM
@mountainman - I wouldn't be interested normally but since Gunn js behind it, I'm getting guardians vibes. Another team I didn't care for until he touched it
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2024, 6:29 PM
@Vigor - With both GOTG and Gunn’s Suicide Squad, he gets me to care about characters that I never did before. I would have never known that Polka Dot Man would be my favorite character in a CBM.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/12/2024, 5:21 PM
Zero interest in this one
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/12/2024, 5:23 PM
I'm very excited for Superman but I'm not really sure about this cartoon being the first DCU presentation. As well, there's already a ton of characters in the Supes film and now the characters from CC are going to appear too?
If you thought Supes didn't have a lot of speaking lines in BvS, he may just end up with one sentence in this sucker.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 5:23 PM
Unless the show has been drastically redeveloped after we got that first piece of concept art given the image banner above , it seems like we might be getting flashbacks to a previous iteration of the team which is cool…

If Circe is the main villain of the show , it makes me wonder if this team had fought her previously thus they will show that as a prologue but now she has returned so Waller creates a new Creature Commandos to combat her?.

Anyway , looking forward to it since I love me a team of misfits!!.

User Comment Image

Also if true then I see them as nothing more then cameos in Superman otherwise you run the risk of it being overcrowded which i hope is not the case.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/12/2024, 6:13 PM
Damn this movie is packed with heroes.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/12/2024, 6:22 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

I don’t see that as a bad thing. Superman needs other people to interact with besides Lois, Jimmy, and Perry (all just daily planet people).

After catching back up on the 90s cartoon, Lois and Clark, the new adventures of Superman show, etc, I can honestly say that Superman struggles with supporting characters.

He does better and is more interesting when he’s put in situations with other characters who have opposing views. Just like Captain America.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/12/2024, 6:28 PM
@HulkisHoly - All of that os true, but in movies too many characters can be a detriment. I really want this to be good but I'm not sure anything I've heard has gotten me excited yet.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/12/2024, 6:36 PM
@CorndogBurglar -

Hey! Haven’t seen you in a while!
Everything going okay?

A lot of characters can be hard to juggle but Gunn is usually good at juggling big casts so I’m not too scared.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/12/2024, 6:55 PM
@HulkisHoly - Hey man. Yeah I-m good. Work has just been kicking my ass and taking up a lot of time.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/12/2024, 6:24 PM
Wonder why they didn't aim for an October release instead of the last holiday month.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 6:33 PM
@NinnesMBC - perhaps the animation needs more work?.
mck13
mck13 - 6/12/2024, 6:26 PM
Man this Superman Movie isn't a Superman movie at all withALL THESE characters in it! What's the running time? Gunn is going to skip over character development & expect the viewer to catch up..SMFH! The SUPERMAN suit is TRASH!! Plastic looking & BULKY without a purpose it's not alien & its supposed to be made by Martha??? REALLY???!!!! This will be a FUNNY/GOOFY movie with Lex & Otis as COMIC RELIEFS. A Goofy Clark etc...SMFH!!!!
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/12/2024, 6:30 PM
@mck13 - I've been worried that this movie will be silly and funny rather than an actual serious take. I hope I'm wrong.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/12/2024, 6:41 PM
@mck13 - everyone already knows the back story so we don't need to hear or see it all over again.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2024, 6:27 PM

I was hoping Superman would cram in some more characters.

The movie theaters should hand out a roster card listing all the DC characters in the movie with their comics bios.

They could also hold a superhero bingo contest during the movie.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/12/2024, 6:31 PM
@DocSpock - They should also hold a contest and the first 10 winners get to pick 1 DC character to be in the movie.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/12/2024, 6:32 PM
@DocSpock - I would pick Animal Man
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2024, 6:38 PM
@CorndogBurglar -

Solid choice. I'd like to see Phantom Stranger show up.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/12/2024, 6:57 PM
@DocSpock - Yeah that's a good one too. I wouldn't mind The Question getting his own movie or show either.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/12/2024, 6:31 PM
Although Halloween would have made more sense.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/12/2024, 6:39 PM
So the title says a premiere date has been revealed yet the article says just December.
Typical Joshua Wilder bait and hook crap.

@JoshWilding unblock me and face me one digital user to another!
Mano a Mano!
Nolanite out.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/12/2024, 7:02 PM
@Nolanite - Josh didn't write the article you absolute yogurt.
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 7:13 PM
@Nolanite - oh nolanite. You're too good for this world.
PC04
PC04 - 6/12/2024, 6:46 PM
I think the list of characters not appearing in Superman is now shorter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 6:52 PM
@PC04 - I am also appearing in Superman FYI
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2024, 7:00 PM
How many first appearances can they fit in one movie lol, don't blow your load already ffs. If the justice league shows up i will be mad
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/12/2024, 7:02 PM
Superman is going to be overstuffed. Gun cant handle one character
Huskers
Huskers - 6/12/2024, 7:10 PM
Who’s not in this frackin movie?!?! 🙄 At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Deadpool and Wolverine are in it!!!!

