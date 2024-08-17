CREATURE COMMANDOS Comic Book Variants Reveal New Look At The DCU's Wonderfully Weird First Superteam

Creature Commandos' December debut is fast approaching and DC Comics plans to hype up the series by spotlighting Task Force M, a.k.a. "Task Force Monster," on four comic book variant covers this November.

The team will grace the covers of Action Comics #1076, Batman and Robin #15, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #33, and Superman #20, with artwork from Leirix, Guillem March, Carlos D'anda, and Carmine di Giandomenico.

This comes after the news broke that The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos star David Dastmalchian is writing the one-shot DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos (that's set in the DC Comics continuity rather than the DCU).

As this artwork suggests, Creature Commandos has a unique tone and will offer a glimpse into what the DCU holds in store for us before Superman is released next summer.

As for how it ties into the wider DCU, we know that Frank Grillo's Rick Flagg Sr. will appear in Superman and Peacemaker season 2. Beyond that, the Waller TV series also reportedly remains in development and will surely pick up with some of this show's plot threads.

Among the characters highlighted below is Frankenstein, a firm fan favourite from the comics who will be played by David Harbour. "It's a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him," he said earlier this year. "So it was a great character to play. It's very funny."

"And James is just such an incredible guy. I've always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there's a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations," he added. "There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails…they’re your last, worst option.

From executive producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos is the upcoming Max Original animated event series, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which follows Amanda Waller as she forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners.

The series stars Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max this December.