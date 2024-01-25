CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Shares Fan-Art Depicting THE WITCHER Star Anya Chalotra As Circe

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner, and while we're still waiting on word of a trailer for the Max animated series, a first look shouldn't be too far off.

In the meantime, James Gunn has taken to Instagram to share some fan-art depicting recent cast addition Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as Circe.

Circe is an extremely powerful sorceress who was first introduced as an adversary of Wonder Woman in the comics, but went on to battle the likes of Superman, Supergirl, Rip Hunter, and more. Usually presented as a particularly devious and unrepentant villain, she will most likely be introduced as the main antagonist of the show.

Can we expect Circe to look like this in the series? Possibly, but not necessarily. Gunn has shared quite a few images from this artist in the past, but he is clearly basing his designs on the comics, as opposed to any inside info he may be privy to.

Chalotra joins Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chaois as Nina Mazursky, with Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis is expected to return as Amanda Waller.

Check out the artwork below along with a recently released promo image of the team.

James Gunn has previously claimed that any voice actor from an animated DCU project would reprise the role in live-action should the opportunity arise, so there's a decent chance we will see at least some of these cast members suit-up as their respective characters down the line.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

Production on the series got underway towards the end of last year. Gunn said that the animation style was a way to "tell stories that are gigantic" without spending $50 million per episode. Studio Bobbypills worked on the animation for the series.

Creature Commandos doesn't have an official premiere date, but is expected to debut on the Max streaming service at some point towards the end of 2024.

Are you looking forward to Creature Commandos? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.