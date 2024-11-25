LANTERNS Writer Tom King On Why Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre Are Perfect Picks For Hal And John (Exclusive)

One of DC Studios' most highly anticipated DCU projects is Lanterns, a series following new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow).

Earlier this month, we sat down with King, and artist Ryan Sook, to discuss their new comic book series Black Canary: Best of the Best (you can read our full conversation by clicking here). While we had the chance, we quizzed the writer on the recent news Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will lead the show as Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

"I mean, I would say I’m over the moon but that’s not far enough for a Lantern. I guess I’m over Oa? That’s pretty far," King told us. "You should see these two together. They have amazing chemistry and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m not allowed to say anything except that I can say it’s awesome!"

"We’ve got the perfect cast," he continued. "When you look at Kyle, you see someone who used to fly jetplanes and embodies Hal. When you look at Aaron, his heart, his soul, and his strength are so John Stewart. He’s so perfect. It’s going to be great."

At the same time that King is helping create Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - based on his and Bilquis Evely's comic book of the same name - is also assembling its cast before shooting begins next year

So far, we have Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and King says, "It’s been surreal, man. It’s been surreal [Laughs]. Yeah, the Supergirl thing coming together."

"I just put this on Instagram, but the main character is named after my little niece, Ruthye, so to go up to her and say, ‘You’re going to be in a movie’ and see her face light up…it’s one of the joys of my life. It’s exciting," he concluded.

While the decision to cast an older Hal for the DCU has drawn a mixed response from some, this ringing endorsement from King could go a long way in helping bring an end to those doubts. The fact Chandler "embodies" Hal is precisely what we needed to hear and the sooner we get to see him and Pierre in action together, the better.

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to hit HBO in 2026. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, that flies into theaters on June 26 that same year.