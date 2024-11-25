LANTERNS Writer Tom King On Why Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre Are Perfect Picks For Hal And John (Exclusive)

LANTERNS Writer Tom King On Why Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre Are Perfect Picks For Hal And John (Exclusive)

Talking to us about Black Canary: Best of the Best, writer Tom King also shares his thoughts on Lanterns' leads stars and why he's so excited to see Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow take shape. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

One of DC Studios' most highly anticipated DCU projects is Lanterns, a series following new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow). 

Earlier this month, we sat down with King, and artist Ryan Sook, to discuss their new comic book series Black Canary: Best of the Best (you can read our full conversation by clicking here). While we had the chance, we quizzed the writer on the recent news Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will lead the show as Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

"I mean, I would say I’m over the moon but that’s not far enough for a Lantern. I guess I’m over Oa? That’s pretty far," King told us. "You should see these two together. They have amazing chemistry and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m not allowed to say anything except that I can say it’s awesome!"

"We’ve got the perfect cast," he continued. "When you look at Kyle, you see someone who used to fly jetplanes and embodies Hal. When you look at Aaron, his heart, his soul, and his strength are so John Stewart. He’s so perfect. It’s going to be great."

At the same time that King is helping create Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - based on his and Bilquis Evely's comic book of the same name - is also assembling its cast before shooting begins next year 

So far, we have Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and King says, "It’s been surreal, man. It’s been surreal [Laughs]. Yeah, the Supergirl thing coming together."

"I just put this on Instagram, but the main character is named after my little niece, Ruthye, so to go up to her and say, ‘You’re going to be in a movie’ and see her face light up…it’s one of the joys of my life. It’s exciting," he concluded.

While the decision to cast an older Hal for the DCU has drawn a mixed response from some, this ringing endorsement from King could go a long way in helping bring an end to those doubts. The fact Chandler "embodies" Hal is precisely what we needed to hear and the sooner we get to see him and Pierre in action together, the better.

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to hit HBO in 2026. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, that flies into theaters on June 26 that same year.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/25/2024, 2:13 PM
Just make Stewart the main lantern ..wee need more inspiring histories like Sam Wilson and Black Panther....next year its gonna be hard but im whit you brothers, we will endure this storm..keep faith
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/25/2024, 3:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - Not sure if you've kept up with the news, but that's what they're doing already.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/25/2024, 2:15 PM
I'm not gonna agree that Chandler is perfect per se, but he is a good actor despite being much older than how Hal is usually depicted nowadays. With that being said, after seeing Pierre in Rebel Ridge he seems like a no brainer if you want to cast a physically imposing Stewart.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/25/2024, 3:18 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I just hope Chandler slims down and adds some muscle before they start filming.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/25/2024, 2:17 PM
Chandler was a D-list TV guy in the 1990s. He's not even that now. I guess Gerald McRaney (Major Dad) was unavailable.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/25/2024, 2:21 PM
Green Lantern is the perfect property next to Batman to turn into a series augmented by films.

Start with Hal Jordan, establish a comic accurate character and storyline.
Build the Green Lantern Corps.
Over time introduce other Green Lanterns including John Stewart.

Take your time and make a continuous property.

But DC won't.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/25/2024, 2:21 PM
I'm sure their chemistry will be great but having Hal Jordan be [frick]ing 60 is still wild af imo.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/25/2024, 2:23 PM
I like Chandler in everything I’ve seen him in. I understand the backlash due to his age, but I think he can be a great Hal for a short period of time. Clearly they do t plan to keep him around too long (as a major character at least) if they cast someone Chandlers age for the role. Seems obvious the focus will be on John Stewart going forward.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/25/2024, 2:26 PM
Because they don't cost too much!
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/25/2024, 2:34 PM
One thing King is correct about! Great casting
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 11/25/2024, 2:36 PM
Casting an older Hal Jordan and a young Jon Stewart helps make the world feel lived in and with history. Would be weird if all the hero and s are the same age and were around at the same time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 2:44 PM
Regardless of how people feel about the creative decision of doing an older Hal , Kyle Chandler is a great choice imo.

Dude even looks like how I would imagine Hal to look like , especially when he was younger…

User Comment Image

Both are gonna be great in their roles , I just hope the show is good aswell!!.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/25/2024, 3:03 PM
This series is literally just being made to kill off Hal and replace him with John, pass.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/25/2024, 3:14 PM

Hal Jordan is one the iconic cornerstones of DC comics.

John Stewart is a very good character in DC comics.

Not having Hal Jordan star in the big screen along with Superman and Batman is just pathetic.

Both Hal and John could have been great in the movies, but no.

FACK you forever for this Gunn.

