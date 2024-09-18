AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 2 Spoiler Recap: Agatha And Teen Team-Up To "Unlock Thy Hidden Gate" But Who Is He?

AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 2 Spoiler Recap: Agatha And Teen Team-Up To &quot;Unlock Thy Hidden Gate&quot; But Who Is He?

In the second episode of Agatha All Along, Agatha Harkness attempts to assemble a coven so she can head down the Witches' Road and regain her lost powers, but who is Teen and what exactly is he up to?

By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2024 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The second episode of Agatha All Along is titled "Circle Sewn With Fate, Unlock Thy Hidden Gate" and wastes no time in pairing Agatha Harkness up with the mysterious Teen. 

He wants to travel down the Witches' Road because it gives you what you want if you successfully make it to the end. And what is it the teenager wants? Well, while he already has a knowledge of witchcraft and is a fan of Agatha's - he even takes credit for freeing her from the Scarlet Witch's mental prison - Teen now seeks true powers. 

Agatha asks who he is, but when he speaks, his name is distorted by a spell. As they leave, Agatha makes sure to spit on the remains of Wanda's old house and, in the car, we see that Teen's "Boyf" is trying to call. Whether that's Teddy Altman or just meant as confirmation the character is gay isn't clear. 

Regardless, Agatha needs to assemble a coven; she starts with Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu, a divination expert, and we learn the villain can only steal another witch's powers if they blast her with them. Lilia wants to return to her former glory so agrees to travel down the Road. 

Next up is Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale, a bound witch who specialises in potions. Having got into some legal issues with her apothecary business, she too joins Agatha's coven. 

A blood witch, Ali Ahn's Alice Wu-Gulliver, lost her mother years earlier and also agrees to ally with Agatha and Teen. She too is powerless. 

While all this is happening, Agatha is pursued by a crow, rat, and wolf, members of the Salem Seven in disguise. When the villain inquires about Teen's past, she can hear nothing he says, furthering the mystery surrounding the spell that's seemingly been cast on him. 

The coven assembles, and while they need a Green Witch with a black heart (clearly meant to be Rio Vidal), Agatha instead decides to grab Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis from next door. 

They sing the song in Agatha's basement as Teen flees from the Salem Seven and the WandaVision baddie attempts to goad her fellow witches into blasting her...with that, a trapdoor appears and they escape just in time (with Teen in tow). 

Now on the Witches' Road, the coven removes their shoes and sets off on an adventure to reach the end of that and get everything they ever wanted. 

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. 

AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 1 Spoiler Recap: Meet Agnes Of Westview In Seekest Thou The Road
AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 1 Spoiler Recap: Meet Agnes Of Westview In Seekest Thou The Road"
Here's What AGATHA ALL ALONG's Two-Episode Premiere Reveals About The Scarlet Witch's Fate - SPOILERS
Here's What AGATHA ALL ALONG's Two-Episode Premiere Reveals About The Scarlet Witch's Fate - SPOILERS
