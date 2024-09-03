AGATHA ALL ALONG: First Clip Drops Another Big Hint About Identity Of Joe Locke's "Teen"

The first clip for Agatha All Along has been released and it drops what could be yet another big hint about who Joe Locke is really playing in the upcoming WandaVision sequel. Check it out after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel Studios has released the first clip for Agatha All Along and it sees Agatha Harkness and Teen welcoming the former's new Coven before they head down the Witches' Road together.

It's a fun glimpse at what's to come in Marvel Studios' next Disney+ TV series but it's the fact a "W" has been left hanging alongside Joe Locke's unnamed character that's grabbed the attention of fans. 

His identity remains a mystery to us and, in a recent teaser, his name was obscured by a mysterious "M" symbol which formed across his mouth. That same logo has since appeared in promo art and we believe it refers to "Maximoff," as in Billy Maximoff/Wiccan.

"The Road is a very dangerous place, life or death, and not everyone survives," Locke recently told Screen Rant. "I think that one going in, the characters don't realise what they're putting themselves in for. It's a real dangerous journey, but fun journey as well. And Teen enjoys it more than the other people do."

He added, "At the start of the show, Teen is very much a fanboy follower of Agatha. He hasn't got any of the power in the relationship and as the series goes on, things change."

"Teen's such a mysterious character. There's so much from this point he's introduced. There's a mystery with him," the actor noted. "There's something to solve, which, as an actor, is a great thing to get to explore, to have things that are secret to everyone else, even in the characters in the room. It's fun."

Watch the first Agatha All Along clip in the players below. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Promo Art Offers Some Spoilery Teases Of What's To Come In The WANDAVISION Follow-Up
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/3/2024, 3:39 PM
Such a big mystery. Watch him be friggin Mephisto
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/3/2024, 4:09 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/3/2024, 4:10 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2024, 3:40 PM
I'm still betting on Mike Hawk
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/3/2024, 4:10 PM
@bobevanz -

Mike Sass
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 9/3/2024, 3:41 PM
t's very tiring to see the same marketing strategy that Disney uses for Marvel and Star Wars. Cheap mysteries that, unfortunately, all the Marveltards here fall for...
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/3/2024, 3:44 PM
Okay this clip made me feel waaaaaay better about Billy.

And I actually smiled at the humor 😀 this looks like it’ll be fun !

And Kathryn Haan is great as ever lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 3:53 PM
The clip was fun , the cast especially seems to have good chemistry with each other!!.

I was a bit reticent about Joe Locke’s performance but he seems to be doing well as “Teen” (he’s definitely Billy Maximoff).

Now it’s time to read into the W in the back and then ultimately blame the show when it means nothing lol..;).
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/3/2024, 3:58 PM
"Teen is such a mysterious character." that everyone knows who he is and still won't watch.

