AGATHA ALL ALONG: First Clip Drops Another Big Hint About Identity Of Joe Locke's "Teen"

Marvel Studios has released the first clip for Agatha All Along and it sees Agatha Harkness and Teen welcoming the former's new Coven before they head down the Witches' Road together.

It's a fun glimpse at what's to come in Marvel Studios' next Disney+ TV series but it's the fact a "W" has been left hanging alongside Joe Locke's unnamed character that's grabbed the attention of fans.

His identity remains a mystery to us and, in a recent teaser, his name was obscured by a mysterious "M" symbol which formed across his mouth. That same logo has since appeared in promo art and we believe it refers to "Maximoff," as in Billy Maximoff/Wiccan.

"The Road is a very dangerous place, life or death, and not everyone survives," Locke recently told Screen Rant. "I think that one going in, the characters don't realise what they're putting themselves in for. It's a real dangerous journey, but fun journey as well. And Teen enjoys it more than the other people do."

He added, "At the start of the show, Teen is very much a fanboy follower of Agatha. He hasn't got any of the power in the relationship and as the series goes on, things change."

"Teen's such a mysterious character. There's so much from this point he's introduced. There's a mystery with him," the actor noted. "There's something to solve, which, as an actor, is a great thing to get to explore, to have things that are secret to everyone else, even in the characters in the room. It's fun."

Watch the first Agatha All Along clip in the players below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.