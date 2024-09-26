AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner And Star Comment On That Shocking Character Death In Latest Episode - SPOILERS

Last night's episode of Agatha All Along, titled "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials," ends with Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis dying after ingesting poison meant for the coven. Having drunk two glasses of poisoned wine, one dose of antidote sadly wasn't enough to save the Westview resident.

Poor Sharon was never meant to be on the Witches' Road, not that Agatha Harkness harbours much in the way of guilt for her death (the episode ends with her asking, "Who's Sharon?).

Talking to Total Film, showrunner Jac Schaeffer explains that it was vital for Mrs. Hart to meet her maker this soon as it establishes the dangers the coven faces while travelling down the Witches' Road in a quest to find everything they've ever wanted.

"It was a big question - do characters die in the show? We went around and around, it was a decision that we made quite late. The scripts were all written, we were even cast, we weren't shooting yet but I usually like to have the answers to those questions earlier. But it was dicey. What does it do to the audience? Do we do this?"

"The answer was yes because we wanted the show to have teeth. This is a show about a character who is classified as a villain," she continued. "Also, there is something about witchcraft that if you remove death, those bigger stakes like that, it becomes soft, toothless, and inauthentic. So yeah, we kill someone."

In a separate interview with TV Line, Debra Jo Rupp weighed in on the death of her WandaVision character. However, in doing so, she seemed to hint that we perhaps haven't seen the last of Sharon in Agatha All Along.

"How much of this have you seen?" she said, learning only four of nine episodes had been provided to critics. "So, you need to watch more. But yes, I’m very pleased with Sharon’s arc."

"I was shocked, and so pleased, and so happy to be 5 years old again," Rupp added of her MCU role. "The imagination and the freedom of this was spectacular, and it comes at a very nice time for me. It was a great job."

With magic and witchcraft involved, it should be pretty easy to resurrect Mrs. Hart at some point. Surely Sharon deserves a happier ending after the trauma she went through in Westview courtesy of the Scarlet Witch, anyway?

