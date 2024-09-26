AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner And Star Comment On That Shocking Character Death In Latest Episode - SPOILERS

Last night's episode of Agatha All Along featured a shocking character death, but is [SPOILER] really dead and why did they have to go? We have comments from the showrunner and actor you can read here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Last night's episode of Agatha All Along, titled "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials," ends with Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis dying after ingesting poison meant for the coven. Having drunk two glasses of poisoned wine, one dose of antidote sadly wasn't enough to save the Westview resident.

Poor Sharon was never meant to be on the Witches' Road, not that Agatha Harkness harbours much in the way of guilt for her death (the episode ends with her asking, "Who's Sharon?). 

Talking to Total Film, showrunner Jac Schaeffer explains that it was vital for Mrs. Hart to meet her maker this soon as it establishes the dangers the coven faces while travelling down the Witches' Road in a quest to find everything they've ever wanted. 

"It was a big question - do characters die in the show? We went around and around, it was a decision that we made quite late. The scripts were all written, we were even cast, we weren't shooting yet but I usually like to have the answers to those questions earlier. But it was dicey. What does it do to the audience? Do we do this?"

"The answer was yes because we wanted the show to have teeth. This is a show about a character who is classified as a villain," she continued. "Also, there is something about witchcraft that if you remove death, those bigger stakes like that, it becomes soft, toothless, and inauthentic. So yeah, we kill someone."

In a separate interview with TV Line, Debra Jo Rupp weighed in on the death of her WandaVision character. However, in doing so, she seemed to hint that we perhaps haven't seen the last of Sharon in Agatha All Along

"How much of this have you seen?" she said, learning only four of nine episodes had been provided to critics. "So, you need to watch more. But yes, I’m very pleased with Sharon’s arc."

"I was shocked, and so pleased, and so happy to be 5 years old again," Rupp added of her MCU role. "The imagination and the freedom of this was spectacular, and it comes at a very nice time for me. It was a great job."

With magic and witchcraft involved, it should be pretty easy to resurrect Mrs. Hart at some point. Surely Sharon deserves a happier ending after the trauma she went through in Westview courtesy of the Scarlet Witch, anyway?

You can read our recap of "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials" by clicking here. We also have some major spoiler news on the true identities of the characters played by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Lock here.

WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/26/2024, 9:00 AM
This show has some of the funniest bits of the entire MCU. Had to replay that ending because of Agatha's audacity. Also, it just looks so [frick]ing good man. Great makeup, great wardrobe, great composition, great sets, great designs. Extremely well cast. The pace of the unravelling of its mysteries is great so far. My only wish is that we don't get all big revelations - especially on certain characters' identities - in the last episode.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/26/2024, 9:17 AM
@WakandanQueen - I would guess that the last episode they will be back in Westview and have to deal with the Salem Seven so would guess all character reveals, or at least most, will be done prior to that. Generaly think we should learn most that is to be learnts about each witch in their own trial/episode even if loose ends left to be picked up and tied together in eps 7/8 prior to the finale.

Only real identity I could see being left for full disclosure till the very end would be Aubrey's (considering the pop leak) as don't NEED to know that is who she is till then, but we should know most her history with Agatha and character traits/motivations before the finale. That said there should be more than enough to have rule out the red herrings on that before then and for most to have a good correct idea who she is before the confirmation.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/26/2024, 9:12 AM
Imagine a world where people didn’t feel like they needed everything spoiled for movies and tv shows.
tvor03
tvor03 - 9/26/2024, 9:12 AM
I am enjoying this show much more than I thought I would. I was going to skip it, but I’m an MCU junkie, so I figured I would at least give it a shot. And it’s a lot better than I thought.

View Recorder