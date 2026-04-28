Daredevil: Born Again S2 Episode 7 Recap: A Shocking Return & Deadly Twist Sets Up The Finale - Spoilers

Following the chaotic end to last week’s installment, episode seven begins on a quieter note as the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), suits up. He notices that one of Vanessa’s earrings has gone missing.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) is booked into jail after Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) brings her in alive. Kingpin pays her a visit and calls her a criminal for helping Daredevil. She stands up to him, and he begins to choke her, claiming he is "restoring order." He tells her she has one phone call and to use it wisely.

Cue the credits!

Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) wakes up to find Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) waiting for him. She is furious that his men raided her house, but he claims it was a mistake. She threatens to kill him if he targets her again; however, Charles remains skeptical if she's capable, noting that her powers have become unreliable.

Jessica asks about the whereabouts of Luke Cage, and Charles informs her that Luke is currently working a job overseas so she doesn’t have to. She accuses him of orchestrating Fisk’s arms deal, but he explains the deal is dead since two vigilantes destroyed the weapons. He claims to be finished with Fisk's business and mentions that the Governor wants Fisk out, though he doubts Jessica can pull off a move against him without facing serious danger.

Jessica relays this information to Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and both realize Fisk intends to assassinate the Governor. Cherry (Clark Johnson) returns and reveals where Karen is being held, but there is a complication: she is in legal police custody, legitimately, meaning Matt cannot simply break her out as Daredevil. Matt insists she isn’t safe, but Cherry reveals he has an inside man at the precinct. Jessica tells them she can’t assist further as she must protect Danielle and, like Karen previously, suggests to Matt that Fisk needs to be put down permanently.

Daredevil releases Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) and asks if he wants to perform one good deed to balance the scales and repay his debt. Matt admits that while he hates Bullseye for what he did to Foggy Nelson, Father Lantom, and others, part of him wants to forgive him. He tells Bullseye he can disappear afterward, but offers a proposition for one act of redemption. Bullseye says he can’t promise anything but asks what Matt needs him to do.

In her cell, Karen is visited by Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson). He is Cherry’s inside man, and Karen is relieved to see a friendly face. Having pulled strings to transfer her to his precinct, he sneaks her outside to meet Daredevil. The two apologize to one another. Karen says she cannot leave with him, but Matt explains he didn't come to break her out. She warns him that Kingpin is more dangerous than ever; Matt counters that Fisk is losing his grip on the city, which is why he is attempting to prosecute and humiliate her publicly. Because Fisk wants to keep the proceedings "legitimate" and televised, Matt tells her they will have to cross lines to stop him. Brett then returns to take Karen back inside.

DA Hochberg (John Benjamin Hickey) meets with Kingpin to discuss the case; Fisk demands she be charged with every possible offense. Hochberg notes that the Attorney General will want to involve himself, but Fisk is indifferent. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) arrives shortly after for her meeting with Fisk, and Hochberg asks for her expertise on Karen’s case before departing. Heather asks Fisk how he is doing, and he admits to feeling alone. Expressing appreciation for her work, he presents her with the red earring that matches the one she stole in the previous episode. She apologizes, but he tells her not to, noting he finds it curious when people act on impulse. He gives her the matching earring to keep.

Karen arrives at the courthouse for her trial with Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) acting as her counsel. A massive crowd of protesters has gathered outside.

At Daniel’s (Michael Gandolfini) mother’s house, he has kept BB (Genneya Walton) overnight for protection, much to her anger. Daniel is also struggling, knowing he cannot continue to stall Buck (Arty Froushan). He apologizes for how they have used each other and asks if she was working with Karen. She doesn't answer but lashes out at him for "bastardizing" her work with the BB report. She claims Fisk killed her uncle; though Daniel is reluctant to believe it, they both know it is true. He tells her Buck is waiting for his call and that they need to run. When she asks for her phone, he refuses to trust her with it. He is then seen texting Buck an address.

Buck receives the message in Kingpin’s office and tells Fisk that Daniel is finally being useful. They watch the news coverage of Karen’s trial, wondering if she will draw out "the bigger fish."

McDuffie and Hochberg deliver their opening statements. Hochberg calls for a conviction while Kirsten argues the true definition of a vigilante. The room is packed with Karen's supporters and members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Before witnesses are called, Kirsten asks the judges to introduce her co-counsel: “Matthew Murdock, for the defense, Your Honor.”

Fisk watches the broadcast, appearing surprised. Matt begins questioning Powell, and the two exchange barbs. McDuffie then questions Cole North (Jeremy Isaiah Earl), who recounts the fight at Matt’s apartment from the season one finale. She asks why they were there; he claims it was a welfare check, leading her to question why they required such heavy firepower. She asks if Karen was present; he says he was told she drove the getaway vehicle but did not see it himself. Finally, she asks what else Powell has ordered him to do—including the murder of Hector Ayala—and whether those orders came from Mayor Fisk.

Governor McCaffrey (Lili Taylor) finishes a call with the AG and prepares to move forward with suspension paperwork to end Fisk’s reign. She emphasizes that they must act quickly while the window is open.

Daniel drives BB to Buck’s location. She becomes suspicious, and he admits his guilt, confessing his role in burying Christofi’s body. He reaches the destination and begins dragging her out of the car. She asks him if this is really who he wants to be, sparking a change of heart. He returns her phone, tells her to run and hide, and goes to meet Buck alone.

The AVTF waits for Matt to leave the courthouse while Fisk remains at home. In the parking garage, a group of honest officers attempts to escort Matt and Kirsten to safety, but they are ambushed by the AVTF. Matt protects Kirsten during the onslaught while Cherry and Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian) fight back. Matt is ultimately shot in the leg, but he and Kirsten manage to escape.

An assassin enters the Governor’s home and attacks her from behind, but he is stopped by Bullseye! Bullseye incapacitates the assassin, ensuring the Governor survives, and leaves before the police arrive. One good deed!

Daniel meets Buck in an abandoned apartment. When Buck asks where BB is, Daniel tells him she isn't coming. Disappointed in his protégé, Buck repeatedly demands her location. Daniel finally stands up to him; Buck responds by headbutting Daniel and beating him viciously.

Back in her cell, Karen is visited by Heather, whose behavior has become increasingly erratic. Karen declines a psychological evaluation, knowing Heather is working for Kingpin. When Heather insists that isn't how it works, Karen claims she already knows how to beat the questionnaire and suggests they try something else. Karen begins talking about her relationship with Matt, which visibly agitates Heather. Karen strikes a nerve, prompting Heather to turn off her recorder and get personal. She brings up Karen’s history—specifically the deaths of her brother and Wesley—as well as her relationships with Matt and Frank Castle. The two trade barbs about Matt until Karen asks Heather if she knew Vanessa had Foggy killed.

Karen asks if Heather ran to the Fisks because Matt dumped her, then mockingly apologizes for going too far. Heather has another Muse vision and slaps Karen across the face. She warns Karen not to pity her, but Karen says it is too late. Heather strikes her again, even harder. Karen laughs in her face, and Heather abruptly ends the session.

Buck continues to torture Daniel. Though badly beaten, Daniel continues to protect BB. Buck draws his gun, and Daniel makes a final attempt to reason with him, asking how long it will be before Buck is the one on the floor with a gun to his head.

Karen is returned to her cell with visible bruising on her face. Kingpin is seen at home, pondering his next move.

Matt returns to Clinton Church and asks the Seminarian (Bartley Booz) to pray for him. Feeling helpless and alone, he prays for God to help him in his time of need. Just as he finishes... Jessica Jones returns!

The hour ends with a gunshot to the head as Buck executes Daniel.

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Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

In our season two review, we said, "Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is pure unadulterated mayhem! It is one of the most raw, compelling, and powerful seasons of Marvel television ever produced, with unreal action sequences that truly take things to another level. Charlie Cox delivers the performance of a lifetime and makes every second of this blockbuster season well worth your time. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe at its finest! The Devil is back!"

Daredevil: Born Again episode three is now streaming!