DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Episode Titles Have Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

The titles for all nine episodes of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again have been revealed, and while there's nothing overly spoilery here, we may be able to decipher a few things...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 24, 2025 11:01 AM EST
We're now just over a month away from the long-awaited premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, and Nexus Point News has revealed the titles of all nine season 1 episodes.

While episode titles do often give away some details (or at least vague plot hints), there's really nothing too revealing here. Still, if you'd rather know as little as possible about the series going in, here's your mild spoiler warning.

A couple of titles likely reference Matt Murdock's Catholic fate (and possibly how it'll be tested after the death of a close friend), and there's speculation that "Art For Art's Sake" will focus on the villainous Muse, who is a serial killer with a penchant for using his victims as a means of twisted artistic expression.

"Sic Semper Systema" is a play on the Latin phrase Sic semper tyrannis, "thus always to tyrants," and could refer to Wilson Fisk's rise to power and eventual defeat.

The titles aren't in any particular order, which makes it harder to predict how the season will build towards its finale. Have a read through and let us know what you think.

• "Heaven's Half Hour"

• "With Interest"

• "The Hollow of His Hand"

• "Straight to Hell"

• "Sic Semper Systema"

• "Isle of Joy"

• "Excessive Force"

• "Art For Art's Sake"

• "Optics"

Star Charlie Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling on Born Again's second season before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/24/2025, 11:28 AM
Optics… definitely thinking that’s a bullseye centric episode.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/24/2025, 11:30 AM
Just from the titles I know that this is going to be the best show ever on Disney+.
Except for "EXCESIVE FORCE"
That just feels forced.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 11:31 AM

I can't wait.

This should be the best MCU D+ show to date.

#MaketheMCUGreatAgain!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/24/2025, 11:33 AM
off topic

but incase you haven't heard yet


Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an 85% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score with an Audience Score of 81%.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 11:33 AM
The only Marvel joint I'm excited about.

Man, Fisk is my hero, [frick]ing hell, that guy is just so good on screen.

It's crazy because he is the only reason I watch the show, he just can't do me wrong when he shows his presence.

The acting, the dialogue, woooo, it's intoxicating.

Just wish they didn't bring down his weight, but fucck it, I'm in.

For [frick]s sake
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/24/2025, 11:37 AM
God I want this show NOW
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/24/2025, 11:44 AM
Fool me once...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 11:50 AM
Cool!!.

Maybe Muse is in it for an episode this or “Art for Art’s Sake” is where we see him for the first time after he’s been teased for episodes (I hope it’s the latter).

User Comment Image

Anyway we’ll see , regardless I can’t wait!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/24/2025, 11:51 AM
What will be the Messaging in it?

Is non Greek Elektra in this too?

They should have recast Elektra.

More crap for me to not watch.

Save your money for better things.

