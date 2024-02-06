DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal HD Look At Bullseye's Suit And Daredevil's Colorful New Costume

New photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have revealed our best look yet at the costumes which will be worn by the Man Without Fear and Bullseye in the upcoming Disney+ TV series.

Right away, we're sure you'll notice that the latter isn't exactly sporting his classic comic book costume. Instead of the black and white suit with the Daredevil-style mask, Wilson Bethel's Dex has donned a tactical uniform more in line with Marco Chechetto's redesign from his and Chip Zdarsky's recent comic book run.

The purple is pulled from the page, though, and had he just been given the classic Bullseye logo on his forehead, this might have gone down as a near-perfect redesign.

Talking of missing logos, we see that Daredevil's suit is still missing the "DD." It's been absent from the start, presumably because both Marvel Television and Marvel Studios feel a blind superhero wouldn't slap those two letters on his chest!

Regardless, while this costume takes its cues from 'ol Hornhead's Netflix era, it boasts a brighter colour scheme which brings it more in line with what we've seen on the page. Thus far, it's received glowing reviews from fans on social media.

So, what exactly is happening in this scene?

It looks like Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page all leave Josie's Bar, only for the Man Without Fear to quickly take his leave. Bullseye then arrives on the scene firing a silenced pistol - presumably at Foggy and Karen - only to be tackled by the hero. In the comics, the villain never misses, so take that as you will!

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now know that Wilson Bethel will finally suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026. You can check out the full gallery of set photos by heading over to JustJared.com.