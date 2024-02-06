DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal HD Look At Bullseye's Suit And Daredevil's Colorful New Costume

More photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online, but these offer an HD look at the costumes which will be worn by both the Man Without Fear and the villainous Bullseye...

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2024 04:02 AM EST
New photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have revealed our best look yet at the costumes which will be worn by the Man Without Fear and Bullseye in the upcoming Disney+ TV series. 

Right away, we're sure you'll notice that the latter isn't exactly sporting his classic comic book costume. Instead of the black and white suit with the Daredevil-style mask, Wilson Bethel's Dex has donned a tactical uniform more in line with Marco Chechetto's redesign from his and Chip Zdarsky's recent comic book run.

The purple is pulled from the page, though, and had he just been given the classic Bullseye logo on his forehead, this might have gone down as a near-perfect redesign.

Talking of missing logos, we see that Daredevil's suit is still missing the "DD." It's been absent from the start, presumably because both Marvel Television and Marvel Studios feel a blind superhero wouldn't slap those two letters on his chest!

Regardless, while this costume takes its cues from 'ol Hornhead's Netflix era, it boasts a brighter colour scheme which brings it more in line with what we've seen on the page. Thus far, it's received glowing reviews from fans on social media. 

So, what exactly is happening in this scene?  

It looks like Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page all leave Josie's Bar, only for the Man Without Fear to quickly take his leave. Bullseye then arrives on the scene firing a silenced pistol - presumably at Foggy and Karen - only to be tackled by the hero. In the comics, the villain never misses, so take that as you will! 

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now know that Wilson Bethel will finally suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026. You can check out the full gallery of set photos by heading over to JustJared.com.

UniqNo - 2/6/2024, 4:30 AM
DD's upgrade looks better, but still not a fan of the fitted hood under the cowl/Helmet.
Matchesz - 2/6/2024, 4:40 AM
Did they take the target off of Bullseyes costume because they think it was too unrealistic? :)
TheManWithoutFear - 2/6/2024, 4:51 AM
That new red looks great. Bullseye it's sort of hard to see what they're going for. I hope he does have the target on this head, kind of like a boast, daring people to try and hit him kind of thing.
MarvelousMarty - 2/6/2024, 5:14 AM
Yeah, the red looks great, the hood I'm not sure about just yet.
Polaris - 2/6/2024, 5:23 AM
Loving the bright red
FireandBlood - 2/6/2024, 5:25 AM
That red looking 🤌
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 5:56 AM
I’m digging the new suit for Matt , especially the bright red!!.

Bullseye’s definitely seems inspired by the Marco Checetto redesign mixed with this…





just hope he has the logo on his forehead atleast otherwise it just looks too generic imo.

Definitely seems like Matt hears Bullseye coming , takes his leave and then comes back as DD to take him out and save his friends which should be a cool sequence.

Given the amount of set photos that have leaked so far , I really hope this doesn’t deter Marvel from filming on location more now because I’ll understand if they don’t & just be in-studio from now on because atleast we aren’t spoiled on stuff like this (unless leaks happen , sigh).
campblood - 2/6/2024, 5:58 AM
I don’t mind the hood, it’s practical
JFerguson - 2/6/2024, 6:00 AM
The new suit is looking great! It really accentuates Matt’s chest area this time.

The bullseye suit is surprisingly unarmored. I feel like DD can knock or stab him up pretty good

View Recorder