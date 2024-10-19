DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Sets Official Disney+ Premiere Date; TV-MA Rating Confirmed

Marvel Studios held a New York Comic-Con panel for Daredevil: Born Again earlier today, and even though the trailer that screened wasn't officially released (it was the same as the D23 teaser, anyway), we did finally get an official premiere date for the long-awaited Disney+ series.

The Man Without Fear will return to our screens for a now confirmed 9-episode run on March 4, 2025.

“When we finally figured out how to do this show, it was so exciting, and to really play it the way that Charlie [Cox] and I always wanted to continue. A lot of us involved in the first iteration were really yearning for a better way, and it worked out,” said Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio during the panel.

Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox also expressed his excitement for the show, adding that he'd like to see his character's costume get the iconic "DD" chest logo from the comics at some point.

“The [costume] that we have in this new show, I think the color is so cool, it's a really cool Daredevil red. I only hope that I one day graduate to the Daredevil DDs."

We also got confirmation that the show will indeed have a TV-MA rating, and Cox revealed to Collider that he managed to get away with dropping an F-bomb in one particular episode.

"It's almost under my breath, but you can hear it. I was like, 'Oh wow. Great!' Good to know for Season 2."

Have a look at a quick video from the panel below, along with a display featuring the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's new suit.

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.