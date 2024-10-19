DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Sets Official Disney+ Premiere Date; TV-MA Rating Confirmed

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Sets Official Disney+ Premiere Date; TV-MA Rating Confirmed

During today's Daredevil: Born Again panel at New York Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced an official Disney+ premiere date for the long-awaited series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 19, 2024 08:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Studios held a New York Comic-Con panel for Daredevil: Born Again earlier today, and even though the trailer that screened wasn't officially released (it was the same as the D23 teaser, anyway), we did finally get an official premiere date for the long-awaited Disney+ series.

The Man Without Fear will return to our screens for a now confirmed 9-episode run on March 4, 2025.

“When we finally figured out how to do this show, it was so exciting, and to really play it the way that Charlie [Cox] and I always wanted to continue. A lot of us involved in the first iteration were really yearning for a better way, and it worked out,” said Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio during the panel.

Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox also expressed his excitement for the show, adding that he'd like to see his character's costume get the iconic "DD" chest logo from the comics at some point.

“The [costume] that we have in this new show, I think the color is so cool, it's a really cool Daredevil red. I only hope that I one day graduate to the Daredevil DDs."

We also got confirmation that the show will indeed have a TV-MA rating, and Cox revealed to Collider that he managed to get away with dropping an F-bomb in one particular episode.

"It's almost under my breath, but you can hear it. I was like, 'Oh wow. Great!' Good to know for Season 2."

Have a look at a quick video from the panel below, along with a display featuring the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's new suit.

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's New York Comic Con Trailer Has LEAKED Online
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's New York Comic Con Trailer Has LEAKED Online
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN NYCC Display Gives Us Another Look At The Man Without Fear's New Costume
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN NYCC Display Gives Us Another Look At The Man Without Fear's New Costume
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/19/2024, 8:42 PM
Is Jonathan Majors back on this? Or Marvel ryined the qhole saga
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 10/19/2024, 9:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - He was just cast in the Universal Studios live-action "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" movie.😑
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/19/2024, 9:27 PM
@DarthAlgar - we dont need that..we already have Trump and their weird fans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2024, 8:42 PM
Cool!!.

Wonder if there will be another show in between this or not since I don’t think anything post Agatha has a date yet besides DD now?.
Polaris
Polaris - 10/19/2024, 9:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Probably not. Friendly neighborhood Spider-man if anything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2024, 9:26 PM
@Polaris - yeah that or one of the other animated shows like What If or something.
cubrn
cubrn - 10/19/2024, 9:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Wikipedia still has Spider-Man and Wakanda set for 2024 but nothing announced and it being October doesn’t add up
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/19/2024, 8:43 PM
most of the disney tv shows have been pure sh1t but I hope this 1 is good
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/19/2024, 9:27 PM
@harryba11zack - Ms Marvel was fire...and tar..and feathers.
folieaturd
folieaturd - 10/19/2024, 9:00 PM
"I'm vengeance"
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/19/2024, 9:17 PM
Good... Now where's the damn trailer!?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/19/2024, 9:36 PM
Am I the only on that kinda liked the yellow suit?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder