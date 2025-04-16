DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Share A Spoilery First Look At Season 2 Set

We've known for a while now that work is underway on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and following last night's season 1 finale, stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have shared a message with fans from the show's set.

In that, a battered and bloody D'Onofrio reveals that they're currently filming in Fogwell's Gym. Not only is this where Battlin' Jack Murdock used to fight, but it's a location we saw Matt Murdock train at during Netflix's Daredevil.

Set photos have confirmed that this will be the location of a charity boxing match with the Kingpin taking on someone called "Matter Horn." Later images revealed Daredevil locking horns with an old foe.

Here's what Cox and D'Onofrio had to say about what's to come for Daredevil and the Kingpin:

Cox: What's up, Daredevil fans? Thank you so much for watching the first season of Born Again. You've been with us through the death of Foggy, the trial of the White Tiger, Muse, Bullseye, and of course, the corrupt rule of Wilson Fisk. D'Onofrio: That's just the beginning. We have a lot more coming in the second season [shows Fogwell's Gym] and in Hell's Kitchen. Cox: Uh, Vincent, what are you doing? That's a spoiler. D'Onofrio: Oh, man. Cox: [Laughs] In all seriousness guys, thank you so much for your love and support as we return to the world of Daredevil. If you'll excuse us, we have to get back, because season 2 isn't going to film itself.

You can watch the full video featuring the Daredevil: Born Again stars and a first official look at season 2's set, in the X post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.