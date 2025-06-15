Riri Williams Has A Packed Schedule In Marvel Studios' New IRONHEART Teaser

The highly anticipated Disney+ series Ironheart is set to delve deeper into the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), the brilliant inventor first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her standalone adventure begins with a three-episode premiere on June 24, 2025.

Set after the events in Wakanda Forever, Ironheart follows Riri Williams as she returns home to Chicago, leaving behind the constraints of MIT to pursue her own vision of cutting-edge armor, inspired by Iron Man but uniquely her own.

Frustrated by institutional limits and eager to prove herself, Riri dives into a personal mission to perfect her technology, only to find herself caught in a surprising clash between science and the supernatural.

Her main adversary is Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), a mysterious figure who wields dark magical powers granted by an enchanted cloak.

Drawing from his comic book origins, the series is expected to explore the mystical side of the Marvel Universe, possibly setting the stage for the long-rumored appearance of Mephisto (reportedly played by Sacha Baron Cohen).

At its core, Ironheart is Riri’s story of ambition, resilience, and identity, showcasing her brilliance and determination to build a legacy without the privilege or wealth of someone like Tony Stark.

The show features a strong ensemble cast, including Lyric Ross as Riri’s loyal best friend Natalie, Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy, and Anji White as Riri’s mother, Ronnie Williams.

Principal photography began in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2022, with additional scenes filmed in Chicago and early 2024 to bring authenticity to Riri’s roots and surroundings.

Armor on. Schedule packed.



See the 3-episode premiere of Marvel Television’s #Ironheart coming to @DisneyPlus June 24 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/vayT3YnEII — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 15, 2025

Ironheart is set for a three-episode Disney+ premiere on June 24. It will consist of six episodes total.

The series is debuting during a period when Disney and Marvel are actively tightening their budgets for Disney+ original programming, aiming to present a more balanced financial outlook to investors and rein in streaming-related expenses.

Recently, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios stated that moving forward, most shows won't receive a second season or star A-list actors/Marvel heroes.

Based on these facts, Ironheart has somewhat of an uphill battle, but the footage released thus far has been stellar, so there's a chance that if the show proves popular enough, it could alter Marvel's strategy.