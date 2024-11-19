Disney+ Replaces SHE-HULK With DEADPOOL On Official MCU Hub Banner

Disney+ Replaces SHE-HULK With DEADPOOL On Official MCU Hub Banner

Fans have noticed that Disney+ has replaced She-Hulk with the Merc With a Mouth on the streaming service's official Marvel Studios banner...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 19, 2024 11:11 PM EST
Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, used to have a prominent position on the right-hand side of Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe hub banner, but she has now been replaced by Deadpool.

This probably doesn't mean very much: With Deadpool and Wolverine now streaming, Marvel clearly wanted the Merc With a Mouth on the banner, and decided to switch him out with the other character known for breaking the fourth wall.

Of course, there are other theories doing the rounds!

Last year, during the Hollywood strikes, Disney's Bob Iger called the writers and actors' decision to strike "very disturbing," and asked their respective unions to "be realistic" with their demands. Several high-profile actors put the exec on blast, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany shared a blunt rebuttal of her own.

"I think he’s completely out of touch," she told THR from the picket lines in New York City. "He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money."

"Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers," Maslany added.

There's speculation that Maslany's comments pissed Iger off, and while that might well be the case, something tell us he wouldn't have waited this long to exact his revenge by... removing a CGI character she played from a banner.

You can check out the old banner alongside the new version at the link below.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+. There's been no word on a second season.

