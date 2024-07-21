Kevin Feige Confirms DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Usher In The MCU's "Mutant Era" - Is The MUTANT SAGA NeXt?

Kevin Feige Confirms DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Usher In The MCU's &quot;Mutant Era&quot; - Is The MUTANT SAGA NeXt?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has dropped an intriguing hint about how Deadpool & Wolverine lays the groundwork for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men, teasing a "mutant era" for the MCU...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

The Multiverse Saga hasn't gone quite as planned, with a quantity-over-quality approach to storytelling (largely thanks to a huge influx of TV shows on Disney+) not working out as well as Disney executives hoped. 

Returning CEO Bob Iger has acknowledged that, taking the pressure off Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and making sure he's no longer stretched thin and unable to properly supervise the MCU slate. Still, even with a course correction, many fans are eager to move on to the next Saga.

Why? Well, the prevailing theory is that it will be the "Mutant Saga," a new era of storytelling which largely revolves around a rebooted version of the X-Men franchise. 

We were on hand for this weekend's Deadpool & Wolverine global press conference and got to hear from Feige on how that threequel ushers in a new era of storytelling for the MCU. 

"Every [MCU] film is important, and there’s nothing better than a great movie for a Cinematic Universe," he started. "The before and after? I think a lot of people talk about the R-rating and, 'Is every [Marvel] movie going to be R-rated after this?' Of course not. But I hope every movie after this embraces its tonality the way the way 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and the way this team does.”

"Also, the 'after' is clearly...now that we have characters from the 'X-Men' world, the Mutants, we haven’t had access to before," Feige added. "So, this is the beginning of that, and every [movie] post 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will be the mutant era coming into the MCU."

Some engagement-farming accounts on X have claimed the Marvel Studios boss said the "Mutant Saga" is up next and, while you could certainly read his remarks that way, we'd say he simply meant Deadpool & Wolverine is what opens the door to them showing up in the MCU. 

Before we get to a full-blown reboot, chances are we'll see lots of familiar mutants from the past (perhaps for an Avengers vs. X-Men movie) before Avengers: Secret Wars closes the door on the old X-Men Universe for good. 

"Well, it’s that phrase we often use at Marvel, which is 'It’s an embarrassment of riches,'" Feige recently said of plans to eventually assemble a new team of X-Men. "And there are a lot of great X-Men characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen."

"So I think, as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man, you’ll probably see a mix of characters you’ve seen before and characters you’ve never seen before," he teased.

Marvel Studios has hired writer Michael Lesslie to pen the reboot and while the X-Men could get a mention at Comic-Con this weekend, we're not necessarily anticipating any mention of a release date or the inevitable slate of spin-offs this far out.

Keep checking back here for more on X-Men as we have it. 

Kevin Feige Shares Updates On Avengers Tower Owner, Deadpool's Future In PG-13 Movies, And More
Related:

Kevin Feige Shares Updates On Avengers Tower Owner, Deadpool's Future In PG-13 Movies, And More
X2 Writer Responds To Nightcrawler Actor Alan Cumming Saying It's The Gayest X-MEN Movie: I Was Thrilled
Recommended For You:

X2 Writer Responds To Nightcrawler Actor Alan Cumming Saying It's The "Gayest" X-MEN Movie: "I Was Thrilled"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 9:38 AM
Cool!!.

I do think we won’t properly get the MCU X-Men until after Secret Wars though when the universe is soft rebooted…

We’ll have cameos and stuff from the old Fox verse versions till SW after which the door is closed on then and we can move forward.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/21/2024, 9:51 AM
@TheVisionary25 - For sure the recast major mutants are unlikely to be seen till after Secret Wars but could see a FoxMen team film before following on from the appearance of Beast in that end credit and sacred timeline mutants Fox didn't use turning up on the sacred timeline too prior to the reboot (and maybe recast of some of the more minor supporting ones Fox wasted that weren't as locked in regarding recasts as the big ones reportedly were).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 10:10 AM
@Apophis71 - that could be cool.

You have these minor characters turning up with inexplicable powers slowly until it becomes a boom.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/21/2024, 9:51 AM
Lame.

The Fox-Men were cool at first bc that’s all we knew. But looking back they are beyond cring. I want a clean break so bad, we need that reboot with a new cast of X-Men. But it seems they’re going to drag this on for a while to milk it as much as possible.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/21/2024, 10:06 AM
@MuadDib - Only the post DOFP movies were solid cringe fests before that they were from good to decent
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/21/2024, 10:22 AM
@Matchesz - idk Last Stand was lacking quite a bit.

Just as long as the latest X-men films aren’t a Wolverine and friends
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2024, 9:56 AM

Verrry interesting.

Let's hope they get off to a great start. The mutants being misunderstood, feared, and hated by many angle is the core of what they are.

But let's hope they don't over drown them in so much DEI that they take all the fun out of it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 10:11 AM
Daniel Craig for Magneto please!!.

User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 7/21/2024, 10:13 AM
MUTANTS IN DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE CONFIRMED!!!
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/21/2024, 10:39 AM
@Comicmoviejunki - what do you mean confirmed? We literally saw them in the trailer. Toad, sabertooth, wolverine.
doobie6136
doobie6136 - 7/21/2024, 10:20 AM
Comic-Con is next week, I'm surprised he is giving out this much info. Is it because of the hack, getting ahead before they leak?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 10:23 AM
@doobie6136 - it could also be he has nothing much to say further on these specific projects as of yet so he’s clearing it up right now.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/21/2024, 10:23 AM
"Some engagement-farming accounts on X have claimed..."

I dig how you say that like you're some paragon of journalistic virtue.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/21/2024, 10:54 AM
I have no clue how they are going to introduce them and worried how they are going portray them
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/21/2024, 10:57 AM
Music to my ears, my mutant brothers and sisters.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2024, 10:59 AM
Thia just translates to "watch Deadpool and Wolverine" and nothing else.

Marvel continuing to be desperate and will fool the fanboys with tuese empty words

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder