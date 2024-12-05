X-MEN '97 Showrunner Talks WHAT IF...? Cameo, Original 5-Season Plan, Hopes To Adapt [SPOILER], And More
X-MEN '97 Showrunner Talks WHAT IF...? Cameo, Original 5-Season Plan, Hopes To Adapt [SPOILER], And More
X-MEN: Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Narrowed Writer Search Down To These Two Finalists
X-MEN: Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Narrowed Writer Search Down To These Two Finalists
AC1
AC1 - 5/12/2024, 11:07 AM
Don't think I've ever seen him act but he looks the part in that art
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2024, 11:15 AM
Hmmmm…

I could maybe see him in the role (looks wise atleast) but my pick is still Austin Butler.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2024, 11:18 AM
I could see Jacob Elordi as Cyclops…

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/12/2024, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - nah don't take away the role Glen Powell was born to play !
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2024, 11:53 AM
@Vigor - oh , Powells my first choice still but if they go younger then Elordi wouldn’t be bad.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/12/2024, 11:21 AM
I could see it physically, but he seems more of a Cyclops imo i dont know know if he has the charm to pull off Gambit
Vigor
Vigor - 5/12/2024, 11:29 AM
@Ha1frican - I couldn't disagree more! Have you seen him in Euphoria?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/12/2024, 11:23 AM
lmao 🤣
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 5/12/2024, 11:28 AM
Some great art on this insta! I won’t mention his artwork for Corenswet’s suit.

(Oops)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/12/2024, 11:33 AM
Michael B jordan would make a perfect gambit.
User Comment Image
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 5/12/2024, 11:56 AM
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/12/2024, 11:37 AM
The accent is the toughest part. That could come across so comical if it’s not done right.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/12/2024, 11:47 AM
I’m sorry but the part is Channing’s. No he ain’t too old, he’s a good actor, he stayed with the solo film for 5 years always championing it and the character.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/12/2024, 12:00 PM
@Gambito - Well you are about to get your wish because he will play Gambit in DP3. Finally after nine years of being attached to the role, we finally get to see him play it. I remember comic-con 2015 where he appeared alongside the rest of the X-men cast and FF (2015 reboot) to promote the upcoming xmen apocalypse and a solo gambit movie that sadly never got made. Fox really fumbled that one. Anyway all dreams come true in the end. My only issue is that he is obviously older now, he’s lost those chiseled, good looks of his. His face is more round and he’s a bit more chubbier, looks a bit more bloated. I just hope (aesthetically speaking) he still looks solid in the costume know what I mean?
Evansly
Evansly - 5/12/2024, 12:01 PM
He's Australian so I'd be interested to see if he could do the accent. I feel like Austin Butler is a more natural choice.

He did do really great in Euphoria, interested to see how his career grows

