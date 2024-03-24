ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Star Paul Rudd Says He Also Has "No Idea" About Future Solo Movie

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was released to middling reviews and a so-so $476 million box office haul. It was the latest in a series of recent disappointments for Marvel Studios and, with Disney looking to increase profits, taking a gamble on a fourth solo outing seems doubtful.

Earlier this weekend, we shared comments from Paul Rudd which saw the actor admit he doesn't know when he'll play Ant-Man again. Now, he's similarly shrugged off a question about whether Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will ever get a sequel.

"I have no idea," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, yeah...that's not for me to answer. You'd have to go to Kevin Feige and those, I guess."

Rudd doesn't appear overly enthused to discuss Scott Lamg's MCU future, though that could be put down to the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star doing the rounds to promote a second blockbuster which has drawn negative reviews (and will likely struggle at the box office).

The last Ant-Man movie failing likely hit him hard, anyway, but we'd like to think he remains keen to reprise this role in the upcoming Avengers movies (which will quite possibly end the character's story in the MCU).

Check out Rudd's remarks in the X post below.

#Ghostbusters star Paul Rudd isn't sure about another #Antman standalone film pic.twitter.com/n9icpLjTYW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 23, 2024

Talking when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was released, Rudd opened up on what Jonathan Majors - who has since been fired by Marvel Studios - brought to the table as Kang the Conqueror.

"Jonathan and the way he plays him, he's such a great actor and he had his own kind of rhythm and everything felt a little like he was in control, he was rooted and so it felt different, the shooting of the whole thing felt different and it was a little bit off balance because it's this kind of constant back and forth between Scott and Kang."

"There was a real charged cool feeling when we got to act our scenes together," he added. "I was like, 'I can't imagine any other person playing this part, he's crushing it.'"

It was also put to Rudd at the time that he could lead the next Avengers movies as the hero who has crossed paths with Kang and survived.

"Well, you know, you said it, not me. But it's pretty cool that Ant Man's the one that's going to face off against Kang and kickstart this thing," the actor teased. "It was very exciting to know that we were the ones chosen to introduce this guy and I know how big of a part he's going to play moving forward."

That was likely the case once upon a time (especially as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness was once tapped to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), but with Kang expected to take a backseat in the Multiverse Saga, who knows what the plan is now.