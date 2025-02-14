CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: Does The Movie Finally Reveal Steve Rogers' Fate?

In Avengers: Endgame's final moments, we learned that Steve Rogers had remained in the past for his happy ending with Peggy Carter. It was a touching way to end his story arc, but what became of "Old Man Rogers" after he handed the mantle to Sam Wilson?

Marvel Studios has never provided a definitive answer to that question. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stopped short of revealing Steve's fate, though Spider-Man: No Way Home transforming the Statue of Liberty into a tribute felt like a strong hint that he must have died.

Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World offers no additional insights or clarifications. Steve is referenced on a handful of occasions, typically in the past tense, but that was also the case in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios appears to be keeping its options open when it comes to the original Captain America's status in the MCU. Perhaps the older Steve will have a role to play in Avengers: Doomsday before he's de-aged, similar to his comic book counterpart? The hero having died from old age does seem more likely, though.

With that in mind, how is Chris Evans going to factor into the 2026 movie? Our theory is that Sam travels back in time to seek out Steve and Peggy's help; Cap will then end up with Sam's shield, creating a time loop where he eventually presents it to his friend in 2019.

Asked about Evans' potential MCU return, Anthony Mackie recently said, "There were comic books where Falcon and Steve Rogers fought side-by-side, both as Captain America. So, you know, there are possibilities. There’s endless possibilities."

A funeral scene was shot for Captain America: Brave New World but ended up being cut. We've heard that was originally for President Ross, and not Rogers.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.