Rosa Salazar's Villainous CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Role Has Finally Been Confirmed

Rosa Salazar's Villainous CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Role Has Finally Been Confirmed

There's been a lot of speculation about Rosa Salazar's (Alita: Battle Angel) mysterious role in Captain America: Brave New World and a report from the trades has finally confirmed who she's playing...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2025 03:01 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World underwent what many have said were significant reshoots last year. If the usual suspects are to be believed, Marvel Studios has either completely cut or significantly reduced the role played by the Serpent Society.

At least two members of the group have been spotted filming: Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. To leave them on the cutting room floor seems extreme and we can only theorise that something about the Society's inclusion in the movie wasn't working.

However, with Giancarlo Esposito cast as the group's leader, Sidewinder, we expect to see something of the Serpent Society in the next Captain America movie. 

In a piece about Salazar joining the cast of NBC's Einstein, Variety confirms, "[she] is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel film 'Captain America: Brave New World' in the role of Rachel Leighton, a.k.a Diamondback, with the film set to debut in February."

We've long suspected this is the case, of course, but it's the closest we've come to an official announcement about her MCU role. 

Last year, it was reported that in an earlier cut of Captain America: Brave New World, the Serpent Society consisted of Diamondback, Constrictor, Rattler, Asp, and Cobra, with all of them boasting segmented tattoos which would spread apart to reveal cybernetic enhancements. This bit is a little vague, but the leak revealed that, together, they'd have made the "Serpent."

Diamondback could shoot projectiles from her fingers, Rattler had sonic boom powers, Constrictor unleashed charged coils from his arms, Asp had fire fists, and Cobra could spit acid from his fangs.

How much of that we'll see in the final cut remains to be seen. 

We're hoping Salazar has a decent role in Captain America: Brave New World alongside the rest of the Serpent Society because there's a tonne of potential for the villainous team in the MCU beyond this movie. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. 

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Japanese Promo Features A Unique Use For Sam Wilson's Shield
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Japanese Promo Features A Unique Use For Sam Wilson's Shield
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals That [SPOILER] Will Also Suit Up In The Movie
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals That [SPOILER] Will Also Suit Up In The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
gulducati
gulducati - 1/3/2025, 3:19 PM
She is contractually obligated to have her face CGI'd to look like that in every movie she's in.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/3/2025, 3:34 PM
@gulducati - like Kim Kardashian’s Photoshop “candid” photos.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/3/2025, 3:23 PM
Would love a sequel

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/3/2025, 3:31 PM
@DarthOmega - I liked that movie so much more than I was expecting to… I wish they would make a sequel through Alita
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/3/2025, 3:41 PM
@DarthOmega - same! The sequel is apparently in development, and Cameron is working on a script. Was a really enjoyable film, with a great female character through Alita.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/3/2025, 3:42 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I thought they were definitely doing one. James Cameron confirmed it as recently as 2023. But details are a bit scant at this point if it will ever really happen.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

My kid loved that film. It's something we bond over.

Got this for her a couple years back

https://www.amazon.com/Battle-Angel-Alita-Deluxe-Complete/dp/1632367114
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/3/2025, 3:25 PM
After the disaster that has been MCU Phase 4-5 with a few expections ( Spiderman No Way Home, Warewolf by Night, Deadpool & Wolberine) and the rumors of this movie being a complete shit show

I hope it kills it

I want to be Hyped for the MCU moving forward

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/3/2025, 3:28 PM
Why does cap need a falcon if he can fly
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/3/2025, 3:30 PM
@0bstreperous - so he has someone to fly with… duh.
Every pilot needs a wingman.. and some drunk dudes too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 3:40 PM
Cool!!.

I remember seeing a picture or so of her on the set of the Brave New World reshoots so I assumed she would still be in the film but cool to get confirmation regardless apparently.

Anyway if the original rumored version of the Serpent Society was true then I could see Marvel seeing it in motion and realizing it hasn’t worked as well as they thought it would on paper hence they decided to reshoot their sequences and even likely reimagine how that group would be in this universe…

I had heard that Seth Rollins character was suppose to be the leader originally so they might have cut him and replaced him with Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder since perhaps they felt he didn’t work in the role.

Anyway we’ll see , Rosa is a good actress though so happy to see her in this and hopefully more in the MCU moving forward since it would be nice to have them as recurring foes!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 3:43 PM
Fun fact:

This would not be the first time she would be playing a snake themed villain in a comic book project…

She voiced Copperhead in Batman:Arkham Origins



User Comment Image
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 1/3/2025, 3:45 PM
There's something about a group of people rallying around American symbolism fighting against group of terrorists sporting a snake motif that seems super familiar and nostalgic to me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder