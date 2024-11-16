James Gunn's Choices Of What To Reboot In DC Are Concerning And Confusing

Is James Gunn really keeping things from the DCEU cannon to the DCU that make financial and narrative sense, or are his motivations really something else?

By chandlermcniel - Nov 16, 2024
Back in 2018, James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, was hired to write a soft reboot of the Suicide Squad movie titled, simply, The Suicide Squad. The film underperformed financially but jived well with critics and audiences. My feelings about the film can be summed up as such: meh. It was fine. In 2020, Gunn began work on Peacemaker, a spin off TV series, which was released in 2022. It also received solid reviews from critics and audiences, but I was not a fan, personally. There were elements to be enjoyed like some fast paced action, but the overall silliness was not for me.

Then, about eleven months later, in November of 2022, DC Studios and Warner Brothers hired Gunn and Peter Safran to oversee the entire DC universe of films. I thought Gunn was an interesting choice and was definitely willing to give him a chance.

The DCEU certainly needed some direction. It had that with Snyder, but not everyone was on board with his style and overall plan. Of course, excessive studio intervention didn’t help either. At first, when the new plan was announced, it was said that the DCEU would only be getting a soft reboot and the elements that simply weren’t working would be removed and replaced. It seemed like an intriguing plan especially when it was said that The Flash would provide an explanation for all this. Of course, it didn’t and made everything all the more confusing. Then, slowly, more and more actors, characters, and stories were chopped away until it was clear that the DCEU was being entirely rebooted.

Except for a select few characters that the studio, Gunn, and Safran agreed upon. There’s a probably not coincidental trend that is definitely concerning as a lifelong DC fan. 

So far, we know a few events and characters are canon to the DCU. The entirety of The Suicide Squad is apparently canon according to Frank Grillo, the Peacemaker series, Blue Beetle, and… that’s it. Notice a trend there? I sure do.

With the exception of Blue Beetle, everything that is canon to the DCU are Gunn’s projects. I do not understand why no one else is up in arms about this. It is insulting that Gunn is only choosing to keep the projects he worked on when there are other elements that fans already loved and worked well that could have stayed on. It seems as if Gal Gadot’s universally adored Wonder Woman is gone. Jason Momoa’s mostly loved Aquaman is out. The internet exploded when Henry Cavill announced he was back as Superman, but he’s out too. Wonder Woman and Aquaman both suffered from terrible sequels, and Superman definitely didn’t receive love from everyone, but I have a feeling Gunn would have kept them all if he worked on them. 

Again, as a lifelong fan, it’s insulting to have a big name like Gunn “reboot” a universe only to keep the elements of it he personally crafted, then hire himself to write a new Superman movie whose premise sounds exactly like the premise of Man of Steel (albeit with many, many more characters). I don’t see any other explainable reason to keep The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and Blue Beetle cannon. Sure, they got decent reviews, but Warner Brothers is suffering financially and none of these three made money. Warner Brothers needs a coherent superhero universe to compete with Marvel, which is still making money even though it’s recent entries have been lackluster. I certainly wouldn’t call it coherent to keep three of the least watched pieces of the DCEU. Will it even be explained or will it just be straight up ignored? Did Bloodsport really shoot David Corenswet’s Superman with a kryptonite bullet off screen in a universe that wasn’t even conceived of when that scene was being written, filmed, or watched? I thought Corenswet’s Superman is going to be a rather inexperienced hero, but he was shot many years ago? If The Suicide Squad is canon, then Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is cannon, but there’s been nothing official about her specifically. How, then, will Joker be explained? Has Amanda Waller interacted with whoever this new version of Batman is going to be? 

To me, none of it can be explained logically in a movie, several movies, or series. Is James Gunn actually a narcissist? Is he personally going to film every DCU movie? Will the whole DC universe be shaped in over colorful, classic rock filled, Gunn-esque imagery? Is he the right man for the job or should the keys be handed over to Matt Reeves? Personally, I haven’t liked most of Gunn’s work, but there’s clearly an audience for it, and I am in the minority. Let me know what you think!

DClover1984
DClover1984 - 11/15/2024, 5:59 PM
I love this article! It’s hard not to feel frustrated with the way the reboot is being handled. Keeping only James Gunn’s projects as canon does seem self-serving and leaves fans questioning the coherence of the new DCU. There were so many beloved elements in the DCEU that could have been built upon instead of discarded.

I honestly just want high quality DC movies that line up with the comics and satisfy the little kid inside me still reading my huge stack of Batman comics and watching the animated series on Cartoon Network.
Yup
Yup - 11/15/2024, 6:12 PM
James Gunn's choices for rebooting the DC universe are definitely raising some eyebrows. While his vision for a more interconnected, cohesive franchise is understandable, it's hard not to feel concerned about the things being left behind or completely reset. Characters and storylines that had just started to gain momentum are being scrapped, and it seems like we're losing some of the best parts of what came before. It's frustrating because there's potential in the existing continuity, and instead of building on that, we're hitting the reset button. It makes you wonder if the risk of alienating the audience is worth the gamble of a full reboot, especially when some recent projects were actually starting to find their stride.
NateBest
NateBest - 11/16/2024, 6:46 PM
@chandlermcniel - Just a quick heads up that I stripped out the extra fonts and styles from the body and moved your post to the homepage (adjusting the date so that it would be there this evening).
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/16/2024, 7:04 PM
Good opinion piece. My take: James Gunn trusts James Gunn. His track record of success in the CBM space, while imperfect, is hard to argue. After what DC has put out the last 11 years and Marvel Studios the last four years, I don't think there are a lot of writers and producers out there that "get" CBMs. Gunn is also a diehard comic book guy from when he was growing up in the 1970s, which matters. I think Gunn is making good decisions (keeping in mind that J2 was clearly out of his hands). Let's see how good (or bad) "Superman" is.
cubichy
cubichy - 11/16/2024, 7:04 PM
I am in full agreement here, I absolutely despise peacemaker, its so much more than silliness. There shouldn't be a season 2, so many better primary characters to develop. The new supes...I hope he does well, but I am not excited one bit yet. I also love gal as wonder woman, but 84 was shit, but all other showings were great. I also really liked cavil and batflek... but it is what it is, I hope dc success and we get more comic book movi3es and not less, but I just don't see it
Moriakum
Moriakum - 11/16/2024, 7:07 PM
It's easy to understand: Gunn's wife starred in the project? Then it's canon. The rest can go.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/16/2024, 7:12 PM
@Moriakum - 🤣🤣🤣

Don't forget his brother
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 11/16/2024, 7:15 PM
Seems like Gunn is dropping us right in the middle of a fully realized world where we enter smack dab in the middle of everyone's storyline and will lead us down a river to something greater without a lot of origins.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/16/2024, 7:17 PM
Josh they are attacking lord Gunn...please clean this up!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/16/2024, 7:18 PM
It’s James Gunn’s universe. Why wouldn’t he make the things he made canon? They’d fit tonallly into his universe as well as the narrative.

Those others are not as universally adored as you say, nor should he have to or want to deal with the baggage that comes with the others. He’s allowed to clean slate or pick and choose who fits his sensibilities
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/16/2024, 7:20 PM
Cronyism and NOTHING else.
Fosilly
Fosilly - 11/16/2024, 7:21 PM
"I do not understand why no one else is up in arms about this."
Plenty of people are pointing this out.
While I liked The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, if you are doing a reboot, do a reboot. I don't know what the hell this mish mash of continuities will be.
From what I read, they are keeping some plots and scenes as canon and some are not, as if that make the whole thing clearer.
Continuity wise, it looks like it will be a giant mess, akin to X-Men movies.
However, if we get good movies, continuity aside, then I am good with it.
massdeath
massdeath - 11/16/2024, 7:23 PM
Look I have some faith that Gunn will deliver, but why he decided to do anything but a full restart is beyond me. I hope he takes the first few moments of Creature Commandos and/or Peacemaker S2 to fully clear up what is and is not canon. Starting off with confusion would be a horrible idea.
Reginator
Reginator - 11/16/2024, 7:34 PM
I think Gunn will shit the bed. He got away with silly crap in GotG and some in SS, but those were not entire universes of his making. Peacemaker was just bad and I expect the rest of his ideas for DC will be the same.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/16/2024, 7:36 PM
"...The Suicide Squad. The film underperformed financially but jived well with critics and audiences. My feelings about the film can be summed up as such: meh. It was fine."

My feelings abou the film can be summed up as such...

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 11/16/2024, 7:36 PM
In Gunn We Trust!
Amuro
Amuro - 11/16/2024, 7:45 PM
I agree with most of the article. If they want a reboot, they should really reset everything rather than trying to keep a confusing sense of continuity with some of the movies while cancelling other movies.

If Gunn wanted to continue the Suicide Squad storyline, he should have done it with Elseworlds movies (without any allusion to the other movies) and keep the DCU as a full reboot.

And I won't forgive him for deliberately sabotaging the end of The Flash or cancelling Superman & Lois.

Then again, I didn't understand why Zaslav chose him to oversee the DCU while his own DCEU movie was a huge commercial failure (and the audience has been getting tired of all those Guardians of the Galaxy clones lately).
RolandD
RolandD - 11/16/2024, 8:01 PM
If he tried to make the movie that you asked for there would be no way to do it. By you, I am talking about all the people who are complaining and giving their opinions of what should’ve happened. I taught a college course one time titled human behavior and the social environment. Within one semester, I was supposed to cover all that information, which is crazy in and of itself I had half the class complaining that what we were doing was too superficial and too easy. The other half of the class was complaining that it was too hard and too complicated. The realization that I had to come to is that I was there to teach the class and not please every single student in the class. He knows more about making movies than anybody on this site and he has made three great superhero movies. I really think that he gets Superman and is not going to make a humor filled movie like the guardians movies. If Superman turns out bad, I will be complaining with the rest of you, but I am willing to give him the chance.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/16/2024, 8:02 PM
"James Gunn made movies and shows I didn't like but pretty much everyone else did and Zach Snyder got canned, as did his casting decisions (which I also liked and I'm still mad about it) and so I am writing an entire article that summarizes precisely what we've all been discussing here on this site for the better part of 12 months and in the process I will pretend like no one has already complained incessantly about James keeping TSS
members and Peacemaker canon"
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/16/2024, 8:03 PM
Insert @fireandblood
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/16/2024, 8:04 PM

I agree that Gunn should have burned everything & rebooted it all.

Superman better be damn good.

I think 2 terrible decisions have already been made. Hal Jordan GL has been crapped on and relegated to the small screen. Having 2 different Batmen is just stupid.

I thought his GotG movies were great silly fun. But I am beginning to think him being in charge of the whole DC universe is looking like a bad idea.

At first, I was jazzed. Now I am leaning toward serious concern.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/16/2024, 8:05 PM
While I’ve enjoyed most of Gunn’s comic movies, this does leave me scratching my head. Of course it’s wait it out and see type of thing, but as of right now I just see favoritism in play and somewhat little connection.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/16/2024, 8:07 PM
Basically anything with his wife and brother he is keeping.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/16/2024, 8:08 PM
I don’t fully fully trust Gunn, but he has more hits than misses and a genuine love for the source material. Casting has been pretty on point so far, not absolutely perfect, but pretty good. Ultimately you can’t recast characters please everyone, and although I totally agree that the selective reboots will impact continuity and make it difficult for the general audience to follow along, I think it can be overcome. I believe he’s choosing to keep what he thinks will work and jive with what he envisions for this new DCU. To some degree he’s definitely playing favorites, but considering the train derailment that the DCEU was at the end, a huge shift in tone and direction is understandable and was needed.

A LOT is riding on Superman. Discovery Warner is not in great shape financially and unless the official start to the DCU is a resounding success financially and critically, it could be the death knell to a budding universe that had boundless potential. WB could be sold off, DC could be sold off, if things don’t turn around soon a change in ownership could cause even more changes.

DC fans need Gunn to be successful or the entire operation is in jeopardy

