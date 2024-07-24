MCU Rumor Round-Up: HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie, Steve Rogers Return; Emma Stone Casting, & More - SPOILERS

MCU Rumor Round-Up: HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie, Steve Rogers Return; Emma Stone Casting, & More - SPOILERS

With this year's San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner, several very interesting MCU-related rumors are doing the rounds online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2024 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

We're expecting some big Marvel news this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, but before the madness kicks-off, there are several intriguing MCU-related rumors doing the rounds online.

We'll start with Spider-Man 4, which is still quite a while away and may not even factor into SDCC at all - however, rumors continue to swirl that original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi is being looked at to helm the No Way Home follow-up.

During the latest Hot Mic podcast, co-host John Rocha said he's heard that Justin Lin (the Fast and Furious movies) might still be in the mix, but Jeff Sneider doesn't expect the studio to settle on a director until the script is complete (which it could well be and we just haven't heard anything yet).

MTTSH has also shared a few rumors, and she's heard that Chris Evans is now locked in to reprise the role of Steve Rogers for Avengers: Secret Wars. This wouldn't exactly be a major surprise, but - if accurate - it's nice to have the original Captain America's return confirmed. 

The scooper is also reporting that Emma Stone is now in talks for a mysterious superhero role after passing on playing Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four. We have heard that Stone was indeed offered the part of Invisible Woman early on, but wanted too much money. If this is true, it'll be very interesting to see which character tickled her fancy.

Next up, Film Music is reporting that The Newton Brothers (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, X-Men '97) are currently composing the score for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. Updates on this show have been few and far between of late, but we're expecting to find out more at SDCC.

Finally, here's where we get into spoiler territory.

MTTSH believes that a Wolverine vs. Hulk movie is officially in development at Marvel Studios. This may sound more like wishful thinking than anything concrete, but - as you may have heard - Deadpool and Wolverine does include a brief shot of Logan squaring up with the Green Goliath, which might end up serving as a little tease for an eventual face-off.

We don't actually see which version of the Hulk Wolvie is confronting, so don't buy into those rumors that it's Edward Norton's take on the character!

What do you make of these Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Former Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter Has Sold All Of His Disney Stocks Citing A Lack Of Confidence In Management
Related:

Former Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter Has Sold All Of His Disney Stocks Citing A Lack Of Confidence In Management
8 Announcements We Think Marvel Studios Could Make At This Month's San Diego Comic-Con
Recommended For You:

8 Announcements We Think Marvel Studios Could Make At This Month's San Diego Comic-Con
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/24/2024, 7:59 PM
As much as a WvH movie sounds amazing, if it just leads to more Jackman, I’ll pass

We need to move on already.

I for one am beyond ready for a new Logan and a new cast of actors filling the X-men’s shoes.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/24/2024, 7:59 PM
@MuadDib - First!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder