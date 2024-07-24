MCU Rumor Round-Up: HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie, Steve Rogers Return; Emma Stone Casting, & More - SPOILERS

We're expecting some big Marvel news this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, but before the madness kicks-off, there are several intriguing MCU-related rumors doing the rounds online.

We'll start with Spider-Man 4, which is still quite a while away and may not even factor into SDCC at all - however, rumors continue to swirl that original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi is being looked at to helm the No Way Home follow-up.

During the latest Hot Mic podcast, co-host John Rocha said he's heard that Justin Lin (the Fast and Furious movies) might still be in the mix, but Jeff Sneider doesn't expect the studio to settle on a director until the script is complete (which it could well be and we just haven't heard anything yet).

MTTSH has also shared a few rumors, and she's heard that Chris Evans is now locked in to reprise the role of Steve Rogers for Avengers: Secret Wars. This wouldn't exactly be a major surprise, but - if accurate - it's nice to have the original Captain America's return confirmed.

The scooper is also reporting that Emma Stone is now in talks for a mysterious superhero role after passing on playing Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four. We have heard that Stone was indeed offered the part of Invisible Woman early on, but wanted too much money. If this is true, it'll be very interesting to see which character tickled her fancy.

Next up, Film Music is reporting that The Newton Brothers (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, X-Men '97) are currently composing the score for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. Updates on this show have been few and far between of late, but we're expecting to find out more at SDCC.

Finally, here's where we get into spoiler territory.

MTTSH believes that a Wolverine vs. Hulk movie is officially in development at Marvel Studios. This may sound more like wishful thinking than anything concrete, but - as you may have heard - Deadpool and Wolverine does include a brief shot of Logan squaring up with the Green Goliath, which might end up serving as a little tease for an eventual face-off.

We don't actually see which version of the Hulk Wolvie is confronting, so don't buy into those rumors that it's Edward Norton's take on the character!

What do you make of these Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors? Let us know in the comments section down below.