GODZILLA MINUS ONE Roars On To Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100%

Skreeeonk! Godzilla fans looking forward to the release of Toho's Minus One will be pleased to hear that the reviews have been very positive indeed...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2023 07:11 PM EST
Godzilla Minus One has been playing in Japanese theaters for a couple of weeks, but isn't set to roar onto the big screen in the U.S. until December 1, and this is sure to get fans of the King of the Monsters even more hyped to see him stomp back onto the big screen.

The review embargo recently lifted for U.S. outlets, and Toho's latest outing for the iconic Kaiju has retained a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes - though it's worth noting that only 13 verdicts have been counted so far, so the score might well fluctuate as more are added.

Even so, this is obviously a very impressive start, and something none of Legendary's MonsterVerse movies have managed to accomplish.

During a recent interview, director Takashi Yamazaki revealed that he initially turned down the opportunity to helm the movie because he didn't feel the technology required to bring his vision for Godzilla to life was available to his team.

“I had been approached several times but turned it down until my team’s technology was capable of expressing the Godzilla I had envisioned. After seeing Shin Godzilla, my motivation increased, and my technology evolved considerably. I was once again formally approached and decided to give it a try.”

Check out a new poster below, and let us know if you plan on catching Minus One on the big screen.

Image

Yamazaki previously outlined his original pitch for the project, while explaining that unusual title.

"Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title Godzilla Minus One was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if "fear" itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair. I think this is the culmination of all the films I have made to date, and one that deserves to be "experienced" rather than "watched" in the theater. I hope you will experience the most terrifying Godzilla in the best possible environment."

Specific plot details are also still under wraps, but a (very) brief synopsis tells us that Godzilla: Minus One "sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla." No sh*t!

The movie is set to debut in the U.K. and Ireland on December 15.

garu - 11/23/2023, 7:24 PM
well, [frick] me, what a time to be a Godzilla fan
jst5 - 11/23/2023, 8:51 PM
@garu - No one does a Zilla film better than the Japs.
Itwasme - 11/23/2023, 7:25 PM
A very good friend runs their US office and she said it's fantastic - though of course she would. I'm hopeful this does well and bodes well for her.
Spidey91 - 11/23/2023, 7:41 PM
Not one of my local theatres is showing this one and I really want to see it, specially considering it's a legit japanese Godzilla, those don't happen too often.
KaptainKhaos - 11/23/2023, 7:58 PM
It's not playing in ANY of the theatres in ANY of the three cities with theatre chains on the island where I live and I'm absolutely devastated
marvel72 - 11/23/2023, 8:03 PM
Gonna have to try and see this at the cinema,put in a bit more effort than I do for the MCU.
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2023, 8:05 PM
Neato.... i guess
Thing94 - 11/23/2023, 8:14 PM
Is Godzilla female and gay, though?
Waifuslayer - 11/23/2023, 8:23 PM
@Thing94 - you know this is Japanese made right? No need to worry about that shit.
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2023, 9:02 PM
@Waifuslayer - So, he has tenticles then? 😜
BlackSpider - 11/23/2023, 9:12 PM
@Thing94 - Weak ass political bait.
Waifuslayer - 11/23/2023, 11:30 PM
@Feralwookiee - we can only hope
HashTagSwagg - 11/23/2023, 11:47 PM
@Thing94 - He gave birth to those raptor zilla's in that 98 film
MotherGooseUPus - 11/23/2023, 8:15 PM
Idc what the tomatoes score is... already got my opening day tickets for this... can effing wait. What a great time to be a Big G fan!!
bobevanz - 11/23/2023, 8:26 PM
RT is worthless as a score, but that's doesn't matter. Early previews are in Dolby Cinema! I got the 29th woo hoo
?si=0yBVfAJcsdBoZld5
Nomis929 - 11/23/2023, 9:07 PM
grif - 11/23/2023, 9:15 PM
cool that it has a good rating but rt is shit and useless.
Order66 - 11/23/2023, 9:24 PM
Japs make the best Godzilla movies.
Equivocal - 11/23/2023, 9:41 PM


"japs"
JobinJ - 11/23/2023, 9:45 PM
This movie looks so good. Japan usually makes weird and poor production Godzilla movies (that I love). But this one actually looks legit great. Shin was weird and just a little too strange for me.
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/23/2023, 10:11 PM
Got my tickets for two showings. IMAX on the 29 and standard of Friday with my wife.
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 11:41 PM
The Monarch show has been great too. Kurt and Wyatt are Rollin.
Matchesz - 11/23/2023, 11:55 PM
when the film creatives actually give af about the IP
Gabimaru - 11/23/2023, 11:57 PM
It looks amazing af
xfactor - 11/24/2023, 12:09 AM
Fascinating. I cant wait to see this
Lemons - 11/24/2023, 2:19 AM
I watched this. It's [frick]ing good. Did not expect to get emotional.
worcestershire - 11/24/2023, 3:25 AM
Hot damn, excited for this
ChocolateMousse - 11/24/2023, 3:42 AM
Seeing this 17th can't wait
ChocolateMousse - 11/24/2023, 3:49 AM
Only had 13 reviews and has 100% for ages but I don't expect that to drop

