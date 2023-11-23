GODZILLA MINUS ONE Roars On To Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100%

Godzilla Minus One has been playing in Japanese theaters for a couple of weeks, but isn't set to roar onto the big screen in the U.S. until December 1, and this is sure to get fans of the King of the Monsters even more hyped to see him stomp back onto the big screen.

The review embargo recently lifted for U.S. outlets, and Toho's latest outing for the iconic Kaiju has retained a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes - though it's worth noting that only 13 verdicts have been counted so far, so the score might well fluctuate as more are added.

Even so, this is obviously a very impressive start, and something none of Legendary's MonsterVerse movies have managed to accomplish.

During a recent interview, director Takashi Yamazaki revealed that he initially turned down the opportunity to helm the movie because he didn't feel the technology required to bring his vision for Godzilla to life was available to his team.

“I had been approached several times but turned it down until my team’s technology was capable of expressing the Godzilla I had envisioned. After seeing Shin Godzilla, my motivation increased, and my technology evolved considerably. I was once again formally approached and decided to give it a try.”

Check out a new poster below, and let us know if you plan on catching Minus One on the big screen.

🚨 TICKETS ON SALE NOW 🚨



An epic movie of monstrous proportions, Godzilla Minus One in cinemas December 15th! @Godzilla_Toho 🦖💥



🎟️ More: https://t.co/WrfNMmEi7t pic.twitter.com/9l0zkwurbn — All The Anime (@AllTheAnime) November 22, 2023

Yamazaki previously outlined his original pitch for the project, while explaining that unusual title.

"Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title Godzilla Minus One was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if "fear" itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair. I think this is the culmination of all the films I have made to date, and one that deserves to be "experienced" rather than "watched" in the theater. I hope you will experience the most terrifying Godzilla in the best possible environment."

Specific plot details are also still under wraps, but a (very) brief synopsis tells us that Godzilla: Minus One "sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla." No sh*t!

The movie is set to debut in the U.K. and Ireland on December 15.