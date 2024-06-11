REBEL MOON: Zack Snyder Reveals Premiere Date, First Stills, And Official Titles For R-Rated Extended Cuts

We've known for quite a while now that both parts of Zack Snyder's Netflix sci-fi saga Rebel Moon, A Child of Fire and The Scargiver, will be re-released as R-rated extended editions, and the filmmaker has now unveiled a first official look along with the brand-new titles and a premiere date.

Both Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice Of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness will be available to stream on Netflix from August 2.

The movies have also been given an official R-rating for "brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language".

Chapter One: Chalice of Blood

— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 11, 2024

As Snyder has previously noted, it sounds like these extended cuts are going to be significantly more adult-oriented than the standard versions.

"They're each about an hour longer than the originals, the PG-13 [versions]," the Watchmen director revealed in a recent interview. "So it'll be nice to see the six hours together. You can take a break, of course. It's a more, maybe, immersive experience. I'm interested for people to see it that way. It's very adult, it's very R-rated."

Despite a critical mauling, the original Rebel Moon films were big hits for Netflix, so don't be surprised if a third movie is announced down the line. After all, Snyder has already revealed that he has plans for a potential six films.

"Four or six movies, depending... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that's the question," Snyder told the Radio Times in a recent interview. "We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from Rebel Moon? Would they be like, 'Oh, it's one now? Great.'"

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, the titular Scargiver, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy. The sequel will also feature Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

"Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."