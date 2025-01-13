THE FLASH: Why Andy Muschietti Blaming Filmgoers For The 2023 Movie Failing Doesn't Add Up

The Flash director Andy Muschietti recently pointed the finger at certain members of the "four quadrants of the audience" for the movie being a failure, but this is why his comments simply don't add up...

Editorial Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

It took Warner Bros. the better part of a decade to get The Flash up and running. After losing multiple writers and directors, IT helmer Andy Muschietti seemed like a good fit for the job; excitement for the movie also increased when it was revealed to be a loose adaptation of Flashpoint featuring the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's respective versions of Batman and Supergirl's long-awaited DCEU debut. 

Original plans called for the movie to set the stage for Crisis on Infinite Earths, with Affleck's Dark Knight trapped in another reality and Keaton replacing him in the DCEU ahead of the since-scrapped Batgirl movie (Sasha Calle, meanwhile, was going to take Henry Cavill's place). Alas, as regimes changed, so did the ending. 

Cavill's Man of Steel was inserted into The Flash's final moments after his return in Black Adam, only to be removed when DC Studios was formed. In fact, the entire thing was then heavily reshot, with that big Crisis tease swapped for a random George Clooney cameo and a badly CG'd tooth falling out of Barry Allen's mouth. 

The rest of a movie was a mess too, with abysmal visual effects, a lousy story, and not one but two terrible performances from lead star Ezra Miller (they/them). Oh, and we surely can't forget the fact the actor made headlines upwards of a year before The Flash's release for repeated alleged assaults and grooming of minors. That, combined with a terrible run for DCEU movies resulted in the movie bombing at the box office. Warner Bros. tried everything it could to turn the tide, enlisting ringing endorsements from James Gunn, Tom Cruise, and Stephen King, but none of them could turn the tide and The Flash grossed only $271.4 million worldwide on a budget believed to have ballooned to upwards of $300 million. 

In a recent interview, Muschietti said this about why he believes The Flash failed:

"I think failed in the sense that it didn’t appeal to all four quadrants of the audience. When a $200 million movie is made, the studio expects to bring everyone, even your grandmother, to the theater. And in private conversations later on, I learned things like how a lot of people weren’t interested in the Flash as a character. Half of those four quadrants - the two female quadrants - many women didn’t care about Flash as a character. These are things that worked against the movie, and I gradually found out about them. But I’m very happy with the movie, and I highly recommend it."

The filmmaker also blamed Miller's "mental health situation," the "public relations crisis" that followed, and "fatigue with the superhero genre." 

What isn't adding up about Muschietti's argument is his belief that "a lot of people weren’t interested in the Flash as a character." While the Scarlet Speedster certainly isn't as well-known as many other DC superheroes, he was also the star of a hugely popular CW TV show which lasted for the better part of a decade. While ratings declined in The Flash's final few years - the norm for many series which perhaps stick around a little too long - it being on air for 9 seasons somewhat dispels the notion that no one is interested (The CW also had a large female audience).

So, yeah, Muschietti's excuse is laughable at best, and dishonest at worst. The Flash failed because it was a bad movie; fans and regular filmgoers alike had lost faith in the DCEU as a franchise and only a truly great movie could restore some of that. The Flash wasn't it. It's not all on Muschietti's shoulders, of course, as a big part of why the movie flopped can be traced back to Justice League helmer Zack Snyder. Miller was a terrible casting choice for Barry Allen and not the right person to lead their own franchise. Jason Momoa wasn't the best fit for Aquaman either but he had enough charisma and star power to turn his first solo outing into a $1 billion hit...Miller did not. Not to get too much into the weeds with fan casts, but go back a decade, and people weren't wrong when they put forward names like Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper for the live-action Barry. A B-List character needs an A-List star, not an indie actor with no blockbuster experience.

The audience isn't responsible for The Flash's failings, but Muschietti, Snyder, and Warner Bros. are. Now, DC Studios is "holding a beat" on the character's DCU development, and surely the best option will be to shift the spotlight from Barry Allen to Wally West. For now, the former has been damaged beyond repair. As for Muschietti, he claims to still be in line to direct The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios, a shockingly poor decision from Gunn which doesn't bode well for the DCU's Batman.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/13/2025, 9:12 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/13/2025, 9:13 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 9:16 AM
I thought his reason was surprisingly honest
I don't know anything about four quadrant. Thats some film study statistics mumbo jumbo. And im sure the research and science are sound. I just can't speak to it. And doing it anecdotally makes me no better than climate change deniers. I'm a man of science and facts

But he was truthful about ezras troubles impacting the movie. That's the sole reason I didn't go see it. Also DCEU fatigue to him translates to superhero fatigue. Sony and DCEU muddled the super hero genre so much. Add to that the divisive phase 4 and phase 5 mcu films and audiences were a lot more selective about which movies then went to see

I personally found the flash entertaining. From supergirl to keaton to some fun across pieces.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 9:27 AM
@Vigor - A four quadrant movie is a movie that appeals to all different age groups.

Male over 25
Male under 25
Female over 25
Female under 25.

Hollywood loves these types of movies because of the outreach it brings to general audiences. Examples are ET, Wizard of Oz, Jurassic Park/World, Jumanji & of course The Avengers.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 9:30 AM
@AnEye - thanks. I know what it is and gathered it from the directors quote. I just meant to say I'm not an expert and can't comment on whether it was a factor here or not unlike how Josh does in this article
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 9:37 AM
@Vigor - I think it some what was. Then again I thought the movie was OK but I only watched it once and never again. The story they came up with seemed more like a sequel to a successful Flash movie than the actual first Flash feature length.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:12 AM
@Vigor - agreed. I liked the movie. It had its flaws (as all films) but overall I enjoyed it.
My opinion? WB/DC [frick]ed up by announcing James Gunn was taking over and non of the other movies mattered.
At that point, whats the point in going to see a movie that has been built over/ continue building a story we will never get to see? Similar to the Black Adam issue. It was over. no point in investing into something that wont continue.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:13 AM
@AnEye - this is bs. Again, hollywood mumbo jumbo that doesnt matter. 4 quadrants= people that might see a movie in theaters = hardly anyone unless its a massive blockbuster.
4 quadrants my ass.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 10:17 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - You can call it whatever you want, but at the end of the day movie studios have always taken this measurement to market their films🤷🏻‍♂️.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:19 AM
@AnEye - Never once heard it on set. Must be higher up than I was.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 10:25 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - It's an industry term. Not something worth talking about on the set. Even screenwriting competitions have topics related to writing a script worthy to be considered "four quadrant".
https://screencraft.org/blog/how-to-write-four-quadrant-family-film/
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:32 AM
@AnEye - ooooohh no no no. Thank you but no thanks. I dont take hyperlinks from stranger.
I'll take your word for it, but either way I still call BS on that being the reason the movie failed.
It may very well be a unit of false measure, but thats not why the movie failed. At all. The majority of movies are not catered to Women of any age. so right there is 50% of the argument.
Movie failed b/c James Gunn announcement and Ezra Miller backlash. Also, DC properties never got off the ground.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/13/2025, 10:36 AM
@Vigor - Nobofy denies that the climate changes. We just laugh at the morons who think that the LA fires started by arson and made worse by bad local government policies are called climate change by the cultists.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 1/13/2025, 9:17 AM
Remember that people like Muschietti & Rian Johnson have to do meetings with execs & their colossal box office failures will be brought up. So they come up with a pitch/lie that puts the blame on someone else.
jd2841
jd2841 - 1/13/2025, 9:20 AM
Hogwash
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/13/2025, 9:20 AM
It’s filmNOTgoers that are to blame. According to R.T., about 2 out of 3 critics recommended ‘The Flash’ and 4 out of 5 audience members enjoyed it. The problem was in getting people to go, not the actual quality of the film.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/13/2025, 9:26 AM
Jesus christ, Josh realized that he wasn't going to have a chance to use Miller's pronouns in the article, so he threw in "Ezra Miller (they/them)" just to rile up the usual suspects. That's "journalism" right there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 9:27 AM
@Clintthahamster - lol, I noticed that too

Seemed calculated
RedFury
RedFury - 1/13/2025, 9:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 - very calculated, and not at all subtle.

If he wants to be a piece of garbage and insight division, you'd think he'd at least be better at hiding the bread crumbs.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 9:35 AM
@Clintthahamster - his game is dirty. But i respect it. Can't knock the hustle
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/13/2025, 9:50 AM
@Clintthahamster - He does this kinda thing often and "The usual suspects" on BOTH sides chime in. One side chimes in calling him out for it, and the other side rushes in to call them incels or something. Engagement is engagement I guess. This site has been going in this direction for a while. But we keep playing right into his hands.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/13/2025, 9:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - You guys on this thread of comments read way too much into these things, particularly when I refer to Miller as "their" later in the article.

Don't project your prejudices onto me, folks...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 10:04 AM
@JoshWilding - it seems strange to list their pronouns in a place that maybe doesn’t require it

It just feels like you added it to rile up the usual suspects and if so then oh well lol but if not then I apologize
RedFury
RedFury - 1/13/2025, 10:25 AM
@JoshWilding - see this is the problem. People call you out on things explaining to you what they see and how it's being perceived. But you ignore all of it and just keep doing the same things. You can act like it's not a big deal, but people are constantly telling you it's a big deal. So if you want to act innocent in all of this, it's purely ignorant to do so.

Stop gas lighting people. I have no issue with the use of pronouns, but I have an issue with you using them to create engagement and divide. You're not subtle and have a very heavy hand when you inject social issues into your articles. I don't think you're an evil person, and I believe you care about social progress; that much is evident. As do I. But using as a way to make money is just flat out gross.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 9:30 AM
I honestly did agree with Muschietti for the most part …

I haven’t seen the film in its entirety yet but I can definitely see how there were a number of factors that led to The Flash’s reception & performance such as Ezra’s controversies , the ever changing nature of DC & WB which led to constant reshoots etc.

However while I get that not every character or movie will appeal to everyone , it is still up to the filmmaker to make you care about the character at the end…

It’s why I get upset when idiots on here are like “no one cares about this character” before something comes out because watch the [frick]ing thing and then you might care but anyway , I digress.

Ultimately though you do need to get people into the theater first to do that so if they don’t even show up due to various factors such as lack of interest in the DCEU , there’s not too much you can do to change that.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 9:36 AM
His reasoning is very spot on actually. We can point to the show's 9 season run all the day long, but we already know the CW had a niche audience that kept dwindling in viewership. The only reason Flash lasted so long, is how much it connected to other shows. After Crisis ended, the people watching were merely watching unnecessary epilogue episodes.

Let's also not forget, the movie kept hyping Michael Keaton's return as Batman....in a movie about THE FLASH....so why would anyone care about The Flash if marketing keeps harping on Michael Keatons involvement? This right here pushes it to out of the four quadrant realm since marketing is catering to the audience that is too familiar with Michael Keaton as Batman.

And of course, the very first thing Muschetti mentioned, was about Ezra.

All reasons Muschetti pointed out were on point. The movie being good or bad is entirely subjective to the viewer.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:16 AM
@AnEye - lol. Its a hollywood BS excuse because the studio [frick]ed up what otherwise could have been an amazing movie.
The James Gunn takeover announcement came out around the time of release which killed any interest in the world they had.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 1/13/2025, 9:43 AM
I think it was a combination of major factors. The DC universe was already announced to be dead so the story was not important to any long term plans. A new DC universe has already been announced and this movie was not part of it. The actor was going through a long list of bad publicity and situations. Yes, the character is not a top tier action hero compared to his DC counterparts. I myself have not seen this movie so I don't know if it's any good or not but it would seem this movie came out at a really bad time.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/13/2025, 9:48 AM
And now we're talking about "The Flash" again ...

(When we could all just book some root canal re-treatment / endodontic surgery).
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:17 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - I think we need a DP/W article. Also another 3 on what Spiderman:wokehome (spiderman 4) is going to consist of.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/13/2025, 10:20 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Unhealthy degenerate!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:29 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - sheesh. speaking of which check out that Neil Gaimen article...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/13/2025, 9:49 AM
The movie had two things going against it: It wasn't a good movie and it was part of a dying shared universe. DC then took a year off in hopes of getting people excited again for DC on film, only to return with Joker 2; one of the worst comic book movies ever made. Gunn's Superman will likely review very well with both critics and moviegoers, but I honestly have no idea how it will do financially coming off of nearly a decade of shit content.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/13/2025, 9:52 AM
I love the Flash character but this movie was one big piece of shit. Lets have TWO annoying Ezra Millers in it. I don't understand his take on Barry Allen at all.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 1/13/2025, 10:06 AM
When these directors, producers and studios in all realize people don't like BAD movies in general, life will be better for them. So I guess never? They'll just continue to blame us for not wanting to see what was clearly a terrible movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 10:08 AM
Also people keep bringing up the CW show as a measurement of how wrong he is…

That show while a success for the CW still didn’t appeal to nearly the same amount of people the movie had to so you could argue that the there were still alot of people to who the character or film just did not appeal to.

Also speaking of those fans , it was an adaptation of a comic event that was already done in the show too so whose to say fans of the show were even interested to see that again?
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 1/13/2025, 10:19 AM
It wasn't even marketed as just a Flash movie. Keaton's Batman and a new Supergirl, were clearly a big part of the promotion. Outside of American politics, bad behavior from public figures, typically isn't rewarded, celebrated, or ignored. So the Ezra Miller news, definitely hurt the vibes and hype of the film.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/13/2025, 10:25 AM
F u cks sakes , im
Late.

This guy is ann idiot.

For [frick]s sake

