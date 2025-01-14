Why THE FLASH Failed - Andy Muschietti's Comments Don't Tell The Whole Story

Why THE FLASH Failed - Andy Muschietti's Comments Don't Tell The Whole Story

Muschietti's recent comments about his DCEU movie's failure do not tell the entire story. These are the real reasons why The Scarlet Speedster's first solo movie failed.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 14, 2025 05:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

I hate to see DC fail, but sometimes an end product just doesn’t meet the standards of the industry, the genre, or the fans. Unfortunately, The Flash met none of them. After marketing, the budget of The Flash is estimated to be at about 375 million dollars and it only made 271 million dollars in theaters, meaning it came up about one hundred million dollars short. Of course, that doesn’t account for toys sold, streaming revenue, and so on, but it also doesn’t account for the costs. All things considered and without a doubt, The Flash massively bombed. 

Recently, Andy Muschietti spoke candidly about The Flash’s failure, something it most certainly was. He spoke about the reasons for the movie’s failure, saying the following: 

It’s the result of a mental health situation, you know. It turned out the way it turned out, let’s say. I mean, they were dealing with a mental health situation, and well, when you make a movie, there are things you just can’t control. One of them is when actors have a public relations crisis. You know, they got into trouble, was arrested in Hawaii, etc., etc. I had, in general, a very good experience with them. They’re a great actor, a great comedian. I was very surprised by them. But then, towards the end, I came across all of this.

I’d say this happened months before the release, just before the premiere, and well, it was a setback. Later, other factors piled up, like, you know, the fatigue with the superhero genre. Years later, I started learning about other things, like how when a movie like this is made, there’s an expectation to appeal to all four quadrants of the audience. And this is a movie that, apart from everything else I mentioned, I think failed in the sense that it didn’t appeal to all four quadrants of the audience. 

When a $200 million movie is made, the studio expects to bring everyone, even your grandmother, to the theater. And in private conversations later on, I learned things like how a lot of people weren’t interested in the Flash as a character. Half of those four quadrants — the two female quadrants — many women didn’t care about Flash as a character. These are things that worked against the movie, and I gradually found out about them. But I’m very happy with the movie, and I highly recommend it.

Some parts of this make sense and definitely play into the movie’s failure. Ezra Miller certainly had a lot going on. If you want to bring yourself up to speed on all the allegations brought up against them, feel free to do some Googling, but it involved allegations of kidnapping, inappropriate behavior towards a minor, and several actual criminal charges. Yes, that most certainly played into it.

Superhero fatigue is a lame excuse. Very simply put, superhero movies do good when they are good movies. Deadpool & Wolverine broke a billion dollars at the box office this year and it’s rated R. Say what you will about the plot of the movie if you analyze it too hard, but it’s certainly a good movie. Joker: Folie á Deux was not a good movie (complex doesn’t mean good), therefore, it made almost no money.

Muschietti’s comments about people not being interested in Flash as a character, particularly women, are categorically false. Behind Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, the Flash is, arguably, DC’s fourth most popular character. This is also a poor excuse. Before Guardians of the Galaxy, very few people knew who they were and that movie blew up their popularity because people liked it. The Flash is a much more popular character, and there was clearly an audience for him. On top of this, the idea of having a 200 million dollar movie appeal to every single type of audience member is absurd. The Batman’s budget was 185 million and that certainly didn’t appeal to everyone’s grandma. Maybe that’s why it didn’t hit a billion, but a movie doesn’t need that to be successful.

The first, and most obvious reason The Flash truly failed, is the absolutely awful CGI. Very close to the movie’s release, within a few days, Muschietti went on record to say that all the CGI was intentional and completely done. Even then, I didn’t buy it. Since then, alleged workers for the VFX companies that worked on the movie said they were rushed. The CGI, in some scenes, was truly terrible. The notorious falling baby scene will most certainly go down in infamy as one of the worst scenes in superhero movie history. Word of mouth spread very quickly about the poor CGI likely convincing many moviegoers to not go.

The second reason The Flash failed must be the ongoing collapse of the DCEU. The Flash went through a massive amount of rewrites and regime changes. At one point, it was set to reboot the DCEU into a version that had Keaton’s Batman leading the Justice League. When it all went downhill and it seemed fairly clear Gunn was going to reboot everything, many people assumed the movie would not matter in terms of the universe it was connected to, and they assumed correctly. The Flash was the second to last movie in a dead franchise, something that put many people off.

The third reason for The Flash’s failure would be the writing. To be fair, the writing wasn’t all bad. There were some scenes that were great like Batman fighting the goons in the tunnel, but if you analyzed the plot of the movie for more than a few minutes, you’d find a story about a boy who wants to save his mom layered in nonsensical complexity. For example, the weird time bubble thing. Why in the world would they choose to portray time travel in such a way, I have no idea. In the category of writing, is the cameos which were mostly shoehorned in for no reason. Not one cameo in the multiverse bubble thing had an actual reason for being there. At least in Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: No Way Home the cameos were there to continue the stories of the characters themselves. 

Superhero fatigue and all the lack of interest in the Flash as a character are terrible excuses. Ezra Miller’s controversies definitely played into it, but Muschietti has failed to recognize that the movie had terrible CGI, the DCEU’s collapse hurt his film, and that the writing wasn’t great. 

Let me know what you think in the comments!

THE FLASH Director On Movie's Box Office Failure: It's The Result Of A Mental Health Situation
jd2841
jd2841 - 1/14/2025, 5:51 PM
1. Every fan of comics and comicbook movies was aware of the pending end of the DCEU.
2. The off set drama by Ezra Miller turned off many.
3. Once the word on the state of the CGI hit the street, folks waited for it to arrive on streaming services.
4. Flash movie crash based upon director's reasoning? How do Muschiett's comments stack up when compared to the popularity of the long running TV show? Not good at all.

It was a very good plot. Movie was obviously rushed by the studios hoping to hurry up the gate receipts from the hiring of Gunn.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/14/2025, 6:29 PM
@jd2841 - The Flash should have been the beginning of the DCU in my opinion. It needed to have Ezra being replaced in the movie by the new Flash from an alternate universe and then a massive collision of various replacements happened which would be the DCU and the only ones who would be aware of what happened are the two Flash heroes who were directly responsible for it.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/14/2025, 5:54 PM
Jesus, this movie made a bigger impact with people who didn’t like it than who did. I liked the movie and dont think about it anymore.

Two articles arguing the directors !!OPINION! !of why the movie failed. I thought his point is pretty accurate on a lot of levels. He made a movie that didn’t connect with a wide audience. That’s typically why movies fail.

If you think a movie is good, there’s certainly someone who thinks it’s bad and vice versa. It just depends on how that scales if the movie is financially successful.

And honestly isn’t that really what the director as talking as far as success? Money made. Because the rest is just debatable if you thinks it’s a good movie.

If you didn’t like the movie fine. Who gives a shit anymore? It was almost two years ago now.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/14/2025, 6:14 PM
@philinterrupted - Actually, as a whole, I liked the movie. This article isn't about whether or not I liked it. It's about why it failed.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/14/2025, 6:20 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - everyone agrees it failed. Even the director.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/14/2025, 5:54 PM
1. The DCEU had bad public image by the time it came out.
2. Ezra Miller is crazy and his antics were bad PR.
3. The public knew the universe was being reset so the movie didn’t matter.
4. Competition from other movies that launched near it.
5. It wasn’t very good.

That’s why it failed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/14/2025, 5:55 PM
It was a fun Batman movie but the weird Flash extended cameo make it awkward .
DraculaX
DraculaX - 1/14/2025, 6:00 PM
Because anything associated with the DCEU has it's stink on it.

They should've ask Grant to come back one more time to salvage it
2013venjix
2013venjix - 1/14/2025, 6:29 PM
@DraculaX - Suppose Grant turns it down? 🤨
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/14/2025, 6:04 PM
The Flash is popular enough to have warranted multiple television projects, cartoons, and animated films as well as countless other merchandising products. Hell, The Flash when it debuted on the CW was one of the most popular superhero series on television and even with the weak AF writing for the later seasons, still managed to last over 6 seasons. Muschietti is lying to himself to cope with the fact he made a mid Flash movie in which the best part of it was Batman...
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/14/2025, 6:25 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I would've accepted Batman being the best part if it was Flashpoint, but for some reason it indeed was a mess of a movie instead
BullydaReview
BullydaReview - 1/14/2025, 6:05 PM
The movie was bad it took forever to come out Ezra was on some BS CGI trash I liked the writing but switching off the Batman’s is what really pissed me off…. shit at least Affleck, Keaton, and Clooney got a little check 🤷🏾‍♂️💯😂
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/14/2025, 6:23 PM
Yeah, issues with the main star did have an effect, but I think the GA didn't even know about the personal issues. A lack of interesting lead is barely the sole cause though.

The movie was indeed just bad, whether that was the state of the overarching universe (qualitywise, doubt the GA knew of the leadership reset), the movie's writing, or it's CGI.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 6:25 PM
I honestly agree with Muschietti for the most part here…

I haven’t seen the film in its entirety yet but I can definitely see how their were a number of factors that led to The Flash’s reception & performance such as Ezra’s controversies , the ever changing nature of DC & WB which led to constant reshoots etc.

However while I get that not every character or movie will appeal to everyone , it is still up to the filmmaker to make you care about the character at the end…

It’s why I get upset when idiots on here are like “no one cares about this character” before something comes out because watch the [frick]ing thing and then you might care but anyway , I digress.

Granted , the marketing of the movie needs to appeal to one enough to even give the filmmaker the chance to make you care which it didn’t seem to do for this compiled with Ezra’s controversies & lack of DCEU interest etc.

I can’t speak to the writing since I haven’t seen the film overall and that tends to be subjective , same with it being good or not since they are people who don’t think DP & W was good and some do…

The GA just wants to be entertained , they don’t particularly care if it’s good or not and box office history has many examples of that.

