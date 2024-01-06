Did Steven Yeun Drop Out Of Marvel's THUNDERBOLTS To Star In A Small, Indie Romance Film?

Beef star Steven Yeun made headlines recently by announcing that he was dropping out of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts

News
By MarkJulian - Jan 06, 2024 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

While never officially confirmed by Marvel, it sure seemed as if Steven Yeun was set to play the Sentry in Marvel's Thunderbolts film.

Deadline Hollywood reported that Yeun had joined the intriguing MCU project back in February 2023, in a mystery role that was said to have larger implications for the MCU that extended well past the film.

A few months later, Yeun commented on his reason for joining the MCU, stating, "I think it’s less about now checking things off a bucket list and more looking at an experience. It’s more like ‘Do I want to experience that?’ Putting it out is a whole other thing that I’m gonna have to prepare for afterwards, but in the immediate, I’m just down to just experience that experience."

Walking Dead comic book creator Robert Kirkman "inadvertently" let the details slip on who Yeun was portraying in Thunderbolts, in November. And then of course, Yeun departed the project just a few days ago, citing "scheduling conflicts."

Interestingly enough, just a few days ago Yeun was confirmed to be filming a small, indie romance film from director Lee Isaac Chung [via Indie Wire]. Aside from recording lines for new episodes of Invincible, there's no other projects that Yeun is attached to at the moment.

He's co-starring in the upcoming sci-fi epic Mickey 17, alongside Robert Pattinson but that film already wrapped production and is set to hit theaters in March.

Yeun cited the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike and resulting delays as the reason for why he backed out of Thunderbolts in an interview with Variety.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," he explained. "But Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job. I wanna do a Marvel movie It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out."

Also, Yeun and  Lee Isaac Chung previously collaborated on 2020's Minari, a film that raised Yeun's profile and saw him nominated for Best Actor at the 93rd Oscars. While a Marvel movie likely brings a bigger payday, the prospect of reuniting with a director that secured you an Oscar nomination likely played a big factor in Yeun's decision.

 Thunderbolts is currently slated to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Per US agent actor Wyatt Russell, filming is slated to start in Spring 2024

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) are confirmed Thunderbolts members. 

Ayo Edebiri has an unspecified role, and Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross is also set to appear.

The project reunites the creative team behind Netflix's Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated drama Beef, with Jake Schreier directing from a script co-written by the series' creator, Sung "Sonny" Jin Lee. Sonny revised a script previously written by Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson.

Origame - 1/6/2024, 2:25 PM
If true, really shows the priorities actors are having over joining current day mcu

pmackattack - 1/6/2024, 2:32 PM
@Origame - genuine question. WHY ARE YOU ON THIS WEBSITE? If you don't like comic movies just go troll in 4chan. This type of attitude is exhausting. Be better. And act, even slightly, like you're a grown adult. The intelligent discourse of the this website has considerably decreased over the years and you're a shining light related to it.
vectorsigma - 1/6/2024, 2:37 PM
@pmackattack - nothing wrong with the post.
jst5 - 1/6/2024, 2:50 PM
@pmackattack - Don't be such a puss in life...
bobevanz - 1/6/2024, 2:50 PM
@pmackattack - the same can be said for you. Are you mad because more actors are going to think twice before jumping into a 5 movie deal to spend your whole day in front of a green screen and say lines of dialog that are written by monkeys? Lol I'd take a hundred indie romantic movies with him over one Marvel movie if it meant the writing and end result made me actually give a shit
Origame - 1/6/2024, 2:52 PM
@pmackattack - the thing is, I do like comic movies. The problem is current comic movies are garbage, with the mcu being the worst of the bunch and no sign that they're actually learning from their mistakes.
WruceBayne - 1/6/2024, 2:55 PM
@pmackattack - he didn’t say anything that wasn’t true in his own opinion. And previously people joined the MCU because it was a guaranteed “SLAM DUNK”. The last few Marvel movies haven’t been as well received as its predecessors. There’s no questioning Marvel’s success but lately it’s looking like the tide has turned for them. It’s definitely NOT too far gone for them to right the ship. We’ll see how their next big screen outing goes.
Vigor - 1/6/2024, 3:36 PM
@pmackattack - I've been trying to tell him that but he's like a slimy wall.. nothing sticks
Vigor - 1/6/2024, 3:38 PM
@bobevanz - so let's take your entire comment into consideration. About green screen n such. Do YOU actually care for comic book movies?
TheLobster - 1/6/2024, 3:45 PM
@bobevanz - you nailed it.
ModHaterSLADE - 1/6/2024, 2:30 PM
Hey, I'm just glad he gave Alan Ritchison more of a chance to get the role if offered. The guy would be perfect for Sentry.
MisterDoctor217 - 1/6/2024, 2:32 PM
This really speaks poorly of the MCU,
What happened to the days where everyone wanted to be in a marvel movie ?

No wonder no one is confirmed or ready for Fantastic 4 lol

This is crazy, just 4 years ago marvel had the highest grossing movie in history

Who knew a couple of bad movies and poorly down tv shows could bring it down so quick
vectorsigma - 1/6/2024, 2:35 PM
No one wants to be in a marvel movie anymore. Lol
harryba11zack - 1/6/2024, 2:38 PM
hes holding out for that DC role
MisterDoctor217 - 1/6/2024, 2:39 PM
@harryba11zack -
Lmao let’s be real

No big actor or prestige actor wants to be in either a DC or Marvel movie rn, after the fiasco that was last year
MotherGooseUPus - 1/6/2024, 2:41 PM
That's legendary and hilarious. I love it. Loved him in TWD and Invincible
Urubrodi - 1/6/2024, 2:44 PM
The usual negative people loves this type of post.
GhostDog - 1/6/2024, 2:45 PM
Now he gets to make out with an attractive actress instead
BlackSpider - 1/6/2024, 3:23 PM
@GhostDog - Mans playing 4d chess
Forthas - 1/6/2024, 2:55 PM
Good for him. Not every actor should be in a super hero film especially if they have trouble connecting with the role due to unfamiliarity.
Forthas - 1/6/2024, 2:59 PM
...now hire Sam Heughan

bobevanz - 1/6/2024, 2:58 PM
There is no passion involved with comic book movies now, they're simply churning away at the meat grinder. This is the result. I'm glad this is happening. There are way too many people who not only see these movies as top notch cinema, but act like anything else is subpar. Or if their RT score is high and it made a billion dollars, that it has to be better than sliced bread. These movies got a pass for years, only because they were building towards something. Was Thor 2 bad? Sure, but you had Yada Yada to look forward to, or an Avengers movie to see something epic. Now they just make content, they've sucked in so many people over 16 years and they assume everyone will still blindly watch mediocre movies and shows, when they aren't trying to world build in the slightest. Also trying to convince someone new to this is harder than watching One Piece. They jumped the shark with Endgame. It's time to up your quality, or you're [frick]ed lol plain and simple. You can criticize something while still having passion for it. I've been in since day one, I think I have a right to call a turd a turd.
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/6/2024, 3:13 PM
@bobevanz -
TheLobster - 1/6/2024, 3:46 PM
@bobevanz - once again; you’ve nailed it. No lies detected.
tmp3 - 1/6/2024, 3:13 PM
Minari is one of the best films of the decade so far, and Yeun’s performance was beautiful in it. Easy “no duh” when compared to a bomb-in-waiting like Thunderbolts
ObserverIO - 1/6/2024, 3:23 PM
I think they saw the backlash and let him go.
ObserverIO - 1/6/2024, 3:25 PM
I also think they'll let Pascal go too. They're starting to believe the Go Woke Go Broke myth.

Anyway Kate Mara aka Sue Storm/Kang FTW.
BlackSpider - 1/6/2024, 3:24 PM
Good for him
Vigor - 1/6/2024, 3:43 PM
@BlackSpider - I agree. Good for him. I think he had a commitment and kept it and the strikes infringed upon the timing for this new movie.

He is a veery good actor and this will be good for him
Alucard28 - 1/6/2024, 3:32 PM
I think it's for the best. For a character like Sentry I think it's important to keep it comic accurate.

Just my opinion
S8R8M - 1/6/2024, 3:34 PM
I am sure he will be kept in the loop at Marvel.
Emily blunt is still on their radar. She has been offered Black Widow, Peggy Carter and Captain Marvel. F**k it, give her Sentry!
TheLobster - 1/6/2024, 3:48 PM
MCU is down the shitter. They’ll have a win with Deadpool 3 but 2025 will be the year that really determines is the MCU is truly cooked.

