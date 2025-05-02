THUNDERBOLTS* Ending Explained: The Sentry's Surprising Role And One Of The MCU's Biggest Twists - SPOILERS

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, and we're now taking an even deeper dive into the latest MCU title's conclusion and what it means for the MCU's future.

In the movie, we learn that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was attempting to create her own superhero for O.X.E. called "The Sentry." Bob is revealed to be the only survivor and ultimately falls into Val's hands; she forges ahead with transforming the former meth addict into the Golden Guardian, attempts to hit his kill switch when he declares himself a God, and inadvertently unleashes The Void.

Yelena Belova is the first to enter the physical manifestation of The Void, and alongside her fellow Thunderbolts, she and Bob overcome the darkness within him (courtesy of a group hug, no less). Yelena has also battled her inner demons and emerges in a happier, healthier place.

New York is saved, and Bob appears to have no memory of what he did as The Sentry. Val created The Sentry by experimenting on people like Bob (countless "volunteers" died), and the team sets out to bring her to justice.

However, they're fooled into walking straight into a press conference where she immediately introduces them as the "New Avengers." Val tells the press that she was working on their formation in secret, saving her job and reputation in the process.

However, as Yelena Belova quietly points out to her, the team "owns" her now; based on the post-credits scene, that likely means the CIA Director will fund the group and allow them to work out of The Watchtower. In exchange, they'll keep her secret and serve as the MCU's New Avengers.

If this press conference sounds familiar, it's because it appears to have been inspired by a few specific comic book moments, harkening back to Captain America adding Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver to the team. However, this feels more like it was pulled from Brian Michael Bendis' New Avengers and Dark Avengers runs.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.