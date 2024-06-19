THE BOYS Season 4 Becomes Latest TV Series To Face Claims Of Review-Bombing From Unhappy Fans

The first three episodes of The Boys hit Prime Video last week, and with the show's Audience Score plummeting on Rotten Tomatoes, there are now claims of review-bombing. Find more details right here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Much has been said in recent weeks about The Acolyte potentially being review-bombed. As we write this, Disney+'s latest Star Wars TV series boasts a 14% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, a stark contrast to its 84% Critics Score.

Now, there are concerns among fans of The Boys that it too is being targeted by unhappy viewers. Season 4 is "Certified Fresh" at 95%, but has slipped to an all-time low 50% Audience Score following last week's three-episode premiere. 

For context, The Boys season 1 has 85%/95%, season 2 sits at 97%/83%, and season 3 is currently at 98%/75%.

The Audience Score has gradually declined from year to year, so interest may have begun to decrease as viewers grow tired of the series and its premise. After all, the news The Boys will end with season 5 received a surprisingly positive response, at least in part due to it feeling like the show has been treading water in recent years. 

If The Boys is indeed being review-bombed, then it may be in response to its strong political messaging during an already tense election year. 

The Boys has never been subtle but is also no longer disguising its disdain for those who some might consider as having far-right views. That's something showrunner Eric Kripke freely acknowledged in a recent interview

"I'm just going to lean into it, and then the audience can sort of decide whether they want to watch or not. I mean, it’s almost become like 'South Park,' you know what I mean?"

"There’s just so few shows that can directly comment on the world we’re living in, and they get to do it as a cartoon. We get to hold up a mirror as a fantasy genre show. But again, because we’re just like, we’re right there. I mean, it’s all in the original comic. The comic is really political. It just, it’s political about the post-9/11 George Bush era."

"The show’s not subtle. It wears its politics on its sleeve. And it’s funny to rip on the madness on the right, and we get some shots in on the left of all the performative wokeness and everything."

Kripke has also made it clear he has little love for those who rally around Homelander as a "hero."

After Captain Marvel was review-bombed in 2019, Rotten Tomatoes took steps to stop that from happening by making its users have verified ticket purchases. How they can do the same for reviews submitted for TV shows is hard to say. 

Here are some examples of The Boys season 4's most extreme negative verdicts:

StormLoganSummers
StormLoganSummers - 6/19/2024, 7:44 AM
Snowflakes.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 7:46 AM
At least they managed to track down the right show's page this time.

Baby steps.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/19/2024, 7:47 AM
Anyways…
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 7:48 AM
The showrunner told incels to go [frick] themselves. It was to be expected. 😂
Smoothcat
Smoothcat - 6/19/2024, 7:50 AM
Aww, the supporters for that orange convicted felon getting their feelings hurt ?!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 7:53 AM
@Smoothcat -

For any One Piece fans out there:
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 7:50 AM
Ok, when is the difference between audience and critics scores close enough that you don't consider it review bombing? Because this is ridiculous at this point.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/19/2024, 7:59 AM
@Origame - It gives everyone's least favorite hack Josh an excuse to meet his weekly article-quota for CBM. 🫤
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/19/2024, 7:54 AM
Not surprised I don't think it's that great after watching the first two episodes.
Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 7:57 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - well said. Personally I think the bigger problem is companies paying professional critics for positive reviews, but even then all that means is I don't listen to them.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/19/2024, 8:09 AM
@Origame - That never happens! We must point our fingers at these incel peoples!
Reginator
Reginator - 6/19/2024, 7:54 AM
to someone on the far left fringes anyone to the right of them seem like the far right.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/19/2024, 7:55 AM
User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 7:55 AM
There are valid concerns that I have seen people have of this season. None of those have to do with it being "woke".

That said I'm still enjoying it and am looking forward to seeing how the season progresses
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2024, 7:58 AM
@Evansly - sure

I have my concerns too or things I feel could be stronger but giving the comments shown above , those aren’t valid imo.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 8:01 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I can definitely acknowledge most of the issues that I've seen brought up when it comes to pacing or story lines being revised. Just for me they aren't really detracting from the story.

Many people missed that Frenchie has been bi but when that's first indicated a few seasons ago I guess I can understand why they forgot
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2024, 8:15 AM
@Evansly - I agree

Certain storylines like Frenchies (nothing to do with him being Bi) haven’t engaged me strongly yet but that tends to usual be the case in ensemble shows

Yeah they have set him up being bi before but you are right that it was a bit ago so it’s fine if people forgot ..

I had forgotten that they pretty much ended the romance between him and Kimiko last season too

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 8:17 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Exactly, it's easy to forget especially with how long it has been between seasons. I'm only somewhat refamiliar as I rewatched the show before this season.

I do think that them rehashing the Frenchie is broken story is something I'm mildly bothered with. That has been his story pretty much every season and he's not progressing as a character from that
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/19/2024, 7:56 AM
So what? Why do people still pretend to be outraged by the phenomena of Review-Bombing? Help me out here; when was the last time a truly successful and popular show (such as THE BOYS) was "Review-Bombed" into cancellation??? 🤨 There's an endless list of real-world injustices and problems to get pissed-off and worried about. Review-Bombing is not one of them.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 8:03 AM
@SuperiorHeckler -

Sooooo, the argument has now turned from "there is no review-bombing" all the way to "a little bit of it never hurt anyone"?

Wow... Just wow.

User Comment Image

At least you're finally honest about it, so there's that.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/19/2024, 7:59 AM
I just don't like sister sage and they made Frenchie gay all of a sudden
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 8:09 AM
@WhateverItTakes - There were references to Frenchie being bi in season 2 with the Lamplighter story. He also mentions turning tricks for money which while isn't gender specific, it would be easy to draw the conclusion that he did so for any gender
Bryan93
Bryan93 - 6/19/2024, 8:00 AM
"Review bombing" goes both ways you spineless shills.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/19/2024, 8:00 AM
Trump is going to win in a landslide and make Homelander a real person.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 8:04 AM
@Batmangina -

He is and he will, but how is that anything to root for?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/19/2024, 8:10 AM
@DrReedRichards - It was just sarcasm - American politics is Pro Wrestling - anything above the level of Dog Catcher is just theater.

"If voting made any difference, they wouldn't let us do it." - Fake Mark Twain

It's fake Twain, but real facts...
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/19/2024, 8:13 AM
@Batmangina - Wrestling is just the masculine expression of drag

https://youtube.com/shorts/zw9bNgKogUI?si=u7I_tlSDT3VQLvk_
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 6/19/2024, 8:15 AM
Huh, this time I'm not even a part of it.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 8:19 AM
@Reeds2Much -

...which makes you apart of it.

User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/19/2024, 8:18 AM
"Review bombing" when the Left doesn't accept reviews
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/19/2024, 8:24 AM
How sad and miserable do you have to be to take the time to "review bomb" anything. Can that Dr. guy or FireSomething person tell us please? ;)

