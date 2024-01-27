THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Hits Back At Claims She's Undergone Extensive Plastic Surgery

The Boys star Erin Moriarty has hit back at former Fox News host Megyn Kelly after she recently shared a video - which has since gone viral - claiming that the Starlight actress is suffering from a "social illness" and an apparent addiction to plastic surgery.

The presenter shared a side-by-side shot of Moriarty, with before-and-after photos meant to show just how much the actress' appearance has changed in recent years. The newer photo, which was recently posted on Instagram, has since been deleted but Moriarty has now decided to quit social media altogether in response to the continued harassment she's faced online.

"This is something I truly never anticipated writing," Moriarty began in a lengthy two-slide post. "We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things."

"To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner - to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."

Talking on The Megyn Kelly Show, the host shared her horror that Moriarty had seemingly undergone such drastic surgery, describing her as once being a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" before showing that newer image. "I thought it was just an AI-generated face...but apparently it’s real," she added. "She’s done this to herself."

To that, Moriarty said, "Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds)." She'd go on to say the newer photo was taken after, "[I got] my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty."

Announcing her departure from social media, Moriarty concluded by saying she's "horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart."

Moriarty has indeed had to deal with a great many misogynistic comments (see below) and an alarming number of men seem to have taken an obsessive interest in her appearance in recent years. After all, this isn't the first time she's talked about being harassed online.

Check out her full statement, along with Kelly's comments, below.