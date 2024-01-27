THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Hits Back At Claims She's Undergone Extensive Plastic Surgery

Fans of The Boys have been sharing a belief that Starlight actress Erin Moriarty has had plastic surgery on her face, but a piece from former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has led to her quitting social media.

By JoshWilding - Jan 27, 2024
The Boys star Erin Moriarty has hit back at former Fox News host Megyn Kelly after she recently shared a video - which has since gone viral - claiming that the Starlight actress is suffering from a "social illness" and an apparent addiction to plastic surgery. 

The presenter shared a side-by-side shot of Moriarty, with before-and-after photos meant to show just how much the actress' appearance has changed in recent years. The newer photo, which was recently posted on Instagram, has since been deleted but Moriarty has now decided to quit social media altogether in response to the continued harassment she's faced online.

"This is something I truly never anticipated writing," Moriarty began in a lengthy two-slide post. "We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things."

"To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner - to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."

Talking on The Megyn Kelly Show, the host shared her horror that Moriarty had seemingly undergone such drastic surgery, describing her as once being a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" before showing that newer image. "I thought it was just an AI-generated face...but apparently it’s real," she added. "She’s done this to herself."

To that, Moriarty said, "Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds)." She'd go on to say the newer photo was taken after, "[I got] my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty."

Announcing her departure from social media, Moriarty concluded by saying she's "horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart."

Moriarty has indeed had to deal with a great many misogynistic comments (see below) and an alarming number of men seem to have taken an obsessive interest in her appearance in recent years. After all, this isn't the first time she's talked about being harassed online.

Check out her full statement, along with Kelly's comments, below.

Syringe - 1/27/2024, 10:07 AM
As much as I love movies and TV, I don't understand the obsession with celebrity culture. Why do grown men and women feel the need to comment on or send messages to famous people, either approving or disapproving of their life choices. It's so weird to me.
TheComedian67 - 1/27/2024, 10:23 AM
@Syringe -

Because some people adopt it as their identity, for some people it's politics, or sports, sometimes it's a hobby, or in this case celebrity culture, there's just always going to be a subset of people who take something like that and make it their entire identity.
FireandBlood - 1/27/2024, 10:09 AM
She’s had work done, tho. How you buying a new face then getting upset people noticed? 🥴
Shivermetimbers - 1/27/2024, 10:58 AM
@FireandBlood - Right? At the very least you can tell her lips were done (that never looks good to me, I dont understand it). Also looks like she had some buccal reduction done, possible even jaw enhancement. She looks fine either way.
valmic - 1/27/2024, 10:11 AM
She was so cute already. I blame the khardashians and all the bullSh they started. All these young girls think thats pretty now.
vectorsigma - 1/27/2024, 10:13 AM
Her face is like the new MCU. New, but horrible
EarlChai - 1/27/2024, 10:14 AM
Dang, she’s claiming that was makeup? I was always too nerdy as a teen to learn about makeup, but if it can make that drastic of a change I should start—maybe it can make my tubby face look like ScarJo’s! 😂😜
TheyDont - 1/27/2024, 10:18 AM
She's a public face, and she destroyed that face. Why is she surprised?
SethBullock - 1/27/2024, 10:19 AM
She destroyed her face with completely unnecessary plastic surgery.

She obviously shouldn't be bullied, but when you do something like that, people are going to react, and some/many of them will do it in a mean way.

But this is not something new, her face already looked very different in season 3, if you do something like that people will notice it and it's distracting, because almost every time she was on screen I couldn't avoid to think "why the f*ck did she have to do that to her face".

If I was a producer in a big show I would forbid actors by contract to touch their faces with surgery unless it was completely necessary for health reasons.

And as of late I've seen many other pretty young ladies doing similar mistakes, I know they are adults that can do whatever they want but I would retire their licences to the doctors that told them that it was ok to ruin their faces like that.
vectorsigma - 1/27/2024, 10:27 AM
@SethBullock - i ageee on this being part of the contract. If they change too much, might as well recast
Chaos200 - 1/27/2024, 10:19 AM
Before she looked like a nice healthy meal but now she looks like cake, sugar and condensed milk, bad for you bu
but tastes so [frick]ing good, yummy.


Sorry it's been a while. But I would devour alla dat she got that evil sexy bitch look too D-X
TheyDont - 1/27/2024, 10:40 AM
@Chaos200 - Dude, you need to go inside and touch yourself.
GhostDog - 1/27/2024, 10:21 AM
She still had work done. Which is crazy, she was beautiful already
CerealKiller1 - 1/27/2024, 10:26 AM
Ah, one of those articles where you get to see what a lot of the members of this site are like deep down as human beings. Yay
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/27/2024, 10:28 AM
This is an illness. Too bad.
I don’t understand people who do things like that or get 1200 tattoos also. Or 80 things pierced. Or have 5 frying pans.
What the [frick] are you cooking that you need 5 frying pans!!!
Usernametaken - 1/27/2024, 11:26 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - what if you have one these bad boys?
JustAWaffle - 1/27/2024, 10:31 AM
Age is seen as an enemy in modern times. It slowly creeps on us and some look better than others (we can’t all be John Stamos). But that’s just life. We can try and go the plastic surgery route, but often times it makes us look plastic and unreal. Not to mention less appealing to many. Best thing we can do is lean into it and appreciate the grays as they come.

But what do I know? I’m just a waffle.
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/27/2024, 10:32 AM
Wait she's saying this is all due to makeup?
AquaClunge - 1/27/2024, 10:34 AM
I hear what she's saying but them lips are telling a different story to the ones she had before.
ReverseFlasher - 1/27/2024, 10:45 AM
@AquaClunge - tbf lip injections and filler are super common and not considered plastic surgery. In six months her face will go back to normal (if she lets it lol)
S8R8M - 1/27/2024, 10:37 AM
I had the runs this morning. Can that get an article on this site? Thank you.
Super12 - 1/27/2024, 10:39 AM
I mean, Kelly ain't wrong...and no one should be bullied or harassed over this, but they need to be told the hard truth or this sickness will just keep spreading. Why this woman would believe in any way that she needs plastic surgery is beyond me. She's hurting herself, and as a public figure she's influencing younger girls to do the same. So....yes, bring on the public shaming.
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2024, 10:39 AM
I feel like she’s just lost weight since her face seems longer & skinnier to me (and she’s also getting older)….

The makeup in the newer picture doesn’t do her any favors imo but honestly , it’s none of my business.

We don’t know what’s been going on with her and it’s not right to make assumptions so let it be and leave her in peace.

She’s a good actress and I’m looking forward to seeing her arc as Starlight in The Boys S4 since I liked it and her so far!!.
AC1 - 1/27/2024, 10:41 AM
The amount of people in these comments who clearly don't know how to read is shocking. She clearly explains the photo in question is over a decade old and the difference in looks is due to extensive makeup.

Contouring with makeup can make a huge difference in how people look, I remember a few years ago there was a thing circulating about a girl who'd apparently had a shit tonne of surgery to look like Angelina Jolie and looked like a zombie. Pretty sure she got arrested over it because she lives in Iran and it's considered blasphemy which is illegal there. She then had to come out and explain it was a hoax and it was all makeup, and she actually looked totally normal.
ReverseFlasher - 1/27/2024, 10:50 AM
@AC1 - did you see the newest season of boys? Between seasons she definitely had obvious lip injections and maybe some filler in her face too.

That being said you arent wrong about contouring or the photo.
AC1 - 1/27/2024, 11:08 AM
@ReverseFlasher - in fairness I haven't watched since season 1, from what little I've seen it looks like the change in her appearance could be down to losing weight and makeup but you might be right about there being a bit of filler or something in play too, but yeah either way the reaction is pretty excessive and it's no surprise she's feeling so bad about about it
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/27/2024, 10:44 AM
Another natural beauty destroyed by Hollywood.
justdonnie - 1/27/2024, 10:46 AM
on a scale from mickey rourke to bruce jenner I'll give her an ellen paige...
LilJimmy - 1/27/2024, 10:50 AM
Quite the Hollywood ego. She's clearly had surgery. By denying the obvious, you are making it a negative. Just own it and make it a positive.
grif - 1/27/2024, 10:52 AM
lol good job lady. a couple more and you can look like famke jannsen.


was kenny rogers her role model? she had no issues. i have no simpathy for her.
Nightwing1015 - 1/27/2024, 10:56 AM
I don't think its anyone's place to talk shit about somebodies appearance but it's obvious that famous people doing this stuff would start wider conversations about societal attitudes to plastic surgery. And the ways in which different countries and cultures embrace/reject plastic surgery.
SuperiorHeckler - 1/27/2024, 11:02 AM
It's their face. They can do with it whatever they want. However, if you've gotten some work done, admit to it. Coming across as belligerent while denying the obvious just makes an individual look delusional IMO. 🤨
tBHzHomer - 1/27/2024, 11:04 AM
I'm not saying she didn't have surgery, I'm not saying she did. I'm just saying that the makeup claim is very plausible. I have seen people turn themselves into Michael Jackson with nothing but makeup. People can do amazing things with contouring.
OmegaDaGrodd - 1/27/2024, 11:08 AM
1. I thought after Chadwick we'd stop talking about people's appearance like this. Guess I was wrong

2. Looking through the comments, it is insane how much being told "you shouldn't do this because it's hurtful" sets your minds on fire

3. There is almost never going to be a worthwhile discussion to be had based on something Megan Kelly said or reported. It should be an instant red flag for you.
PartyKiller - 1/27/2024, 11:13 AM
You could see her face change during The Boys season 2. And she wrecked it. Not misogynistic to say that. Plastic surgery isn't a part of being female.
MuadDib - 1/27/2024, 11:20 AM
Megan Kelly is a twat. Period.
PartyKiller - 1/27/2024, 11:23 AM
@MuadDib - And if someone called a woman you like a "twat", you'll play her white knight and post of how they are evil sexist pigs.
Deklipz - 1/27/2024, 11:24 AM
Obviously none of the man-children here are capable of doing even a cursory search on contouring or a 30 second video that explains it. The photo shown is obviously contouring with makeup and is plain to see for anyone who’s EVER seen it done.
MyCoolYoung - 1/27/2024, 11:25 AM
Man a lot of people didn’t read her statement I see. I think a lot of people like the plastic surgery look. A lot of the most popular porn stars and ig models be having weird lips and cheeks. I don’t like it. I don’t like make up either. It’s very rare I believe it looks good at least when done on a regular people level but it makes them feel pretty and confident so who am I to judge.

I just say “yeah you look nice” if asked and keep it pushing. No harm no foul

