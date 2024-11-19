CREATURE COMMANDOS: Alan Tudyk Will Voice Clayface In James Gunn's Animated Series

Alan Tudyk is already voicing Doctor Phosphorous in Creature Commandos, but the actor has now confirmed that he will also play a new take on Clayface!

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 19, 2024 07:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Alan Tudyk has revealed that he will be pulling double-duty in the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series, playing both Doctor Phosphorous and Clayface.

The shape-shifting Batman villain was spotted in the trailer for James Gunn's Max show, and Tudyk mentioned that he will be providing the voice of the character during a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

Coincidentally, Tudyk actually voices Clayface in the Harley Quinn animated series, but it doesn't sound like this new version is even close to being the same character. The Serenity and Rogue One actor describes Creature Commandos' take on Clayface as a "homicidal maniac."

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner ahead of Gunn's Superman next year, and it's been confirmed that characters from the show will appear in live-action form in the Man of Steel reboot. 

Which members of this makeshift monster squad make the jump to the big screen remains to be seen, but set photos have revealed that Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr.

We assume Tudyk will appear as Dr. Phosphorous and not Clayface in live-action, but in theory, he could once again play both.

The series will also feature Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Indira Varma as The Bride, with Zoe Chaois on board as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller.

You can check out the full trailer below.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

Gunn confirmed that The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) will voice Circe earlier this year. The filmmaker also noted that all the series regulars have now been announced, but "there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors."

Are you looking forward to Creature Commandos? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

