CREATURE COMMANDOS Officially Adds THE WITCHER's Anya Chalotra As Circe Per James Gunn

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn has officially revealed that Anya Chalotra, who starred in The Witcher, will play Circe in Creature Commandos.

By MarkJulian - Jan 14, 2024 06:01 PM EST
Anya Chalotra who plays Yennefer of Veneberg in The Witcher, has been confirmed to be portraying Wonder Woman villain, Circe in Creature Commandos.

Chalotra is certainly staying on brand with another enchantress role, it will be interesting to see how the animated series looks to give Chalotra's Circe a different look. In the comics, the ancient Greek sorceress is sometimes depicted with fiery red hair and horns.

In the New 52 reboot of the comic book series, Circe allied with Magog and the two took on Wonder Woman and Superman. In more recent appearances during the events of the publisher's Rebirth, Circe was part of an evil version of The Trinity, joining Lex Luthor and Vandal Savage in a bid to harness a portal to hell.

It should also be noted that one of Circe's favorite spells is to turn men into mentally controlled animals, dubbing them Ani-Men. 

As per usual, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn confirmed the news via social media. Interestingly enough, Gunn teased that there are more casting announcements yet to be revealed.

If you recall, Gunn previously stated that the actors who voice characters in animation and video games will have the opportunity to portray them in live-action film and television projects.

There's a live-action, Wonder Woman-adjacent Paradise Lost television series in development for Max...perhaps we'll also see Chalotra's Circe turn up there as she's typically a main antagonist of Diana of Themyscira.

The original rumor appears to have originated back in November from a social media fan account devoted to covering Chalotra.

Creature Commandos has fought off delay rumors for months, with Gunn recently confirming a late-2024 release window for the Max series [via Threads].  If we had to make a logical guess, it would make sense for Creature Commandos to drop around Halloween.

The 7-episode animated series will stream on Max and stars Harbour as Eric Frankenstein/Frankenstein's Monster, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Dr. Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as Weasel and G.I. Robot, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Steve Agee will also reprise his Peacemaker role of John Economos.  Viola Davis is also slated to appear as Amanda Waller.

More recently Gunn has revealed that he views Indira Varma's The Bride as the main character of the series. He also shared that he's not directing any episodes but he did direct each actor's recording sessions.

It should be noted that there's no word yet on whether Circe is the main villain of Creature Commandos or merely making a cameo appearance. Stay tuned to CBM for our continued coverage.

HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2024, 6:32 PM
There goes another redhead
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/14/2024, 6:34 PM
comics accurate! 🔥🔥🔥 #DC
lazlodaytona - 1/14/2024, 6:34 PM
I'm gonna have to do my research on CCs. I'm a DC guy but I don't know much about this property.
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/14/2024, 6:36 PM
So Circe, Maxwell Lord and Paradise Lost so where's Wonder Woman?
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2024, 6:43 PM
Cool though maybe some typecasting there lol…

She’s good in the Witcher (and attractive to boot) so I’m down for her in the role!!.

