DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Now Certified Fresh With One Of Marvel's Best Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The first episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and while fans have only seen one of eight episodes so far, critics have watched the entire thing.

That's a stark contrast to some previous MCU TV series, where only part of a season was provided in advance. As a result, it became commonplace for early reviews to differ from those for the entire season (Secret Invasion, for example, started strong and then took a sharp dip in quality by the finale).

With critics able to weigh in on the entire story, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 currently has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes' "Tomatometer."

According to the Critics Consensus, "Daredevil: Born Again imbues its second season with rich substance thanks to devilishly good performances, punchier narrative momentum, and well-timed themes befitting this daring crusader."

With a 95% Audience Score—based on the premiere, "The Northern Star"—the Popcormeter verdict reads, "A thrilling successor that captures the essence of the source comics, Daredevil: Born Again builds like a ticking clock -- and we’re here for the big boom."

The most impressive thing about this score is that Daredevil: Born Again now ranks among the all-time best-reviewed MCU movies and TV shows. On the small screen, it sits above the likes of WandaVision (92%) and Hawkeye (92%), and behind only Ms. Marvel (98%) on the live-action side.

In terms of movies, it's tied with Iron Man (94%) and Avengers: Endgame (94%), but is beaten by Marvel Studios' most critically acclaimed title, Black Panther (96%).

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil."

How excited are you for the rest of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

#DaredevilBornAgain: Season 2 is Certified Fresh at 95% on the Tomatometer, with 56 reviews: https://t.co/BGCnb0Kn2P pic.twitter.com/i6ZuHg6ZmN — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) March 25, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.