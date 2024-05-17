"5 Awful Multiverse Saga Creative Decisions Marvel Studios Needs To Fix Before AVENGERS 5"

RUMOR: Ryan Coogler May Pass On BLACK PANTHER 3 And X-MEN For AVENGERS 5; ARMOR WARS Could Be Scrapped
RUMOR: Ryan Coogler May Pass On BLACK PANTHER 3 And X-MEN For AVENGERS 5; ARMOR WARS Could Be Scrapped
AVENGERS 5 Gets A Possible Production Start Date Despite Still Not Having A Confirmed Director
AVENGERS 5 Gets A Possible Production Start Date Despite Still Not Having A Confirmed Director
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/17/2024, 1:17 PM
Just five? Lol
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/17/2024, 1:20 PM
They love creating more problems
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/17/2024, 1:23 PM
Keep the following

WandaVision
Doctor Strange And The MultiVerse Of Madness
Spider-Man:No Way Home
Werewolf By Night
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
Guardians Of The Galaxy Christmas Special

Deadpool And Wolverine hits the reset button,the rest of the shit doesn't exist.
Amuro
Amuro - 5/17/2024, 2:05 PM
@marvel72 -

Post-credit scene : Deadpool goes back in time to kill Thanos (and survive with his regenerative skill), Tony Stark survives and is still there, and the whole state of the MCU is rebooted from that point forward with a lot of bad movies and bad TV shows not having happened since. No Love and Thunder, no Quantummania (bye bye Kang), no The Marvels, no She-Hulk, no Secret Invasion, etc...
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/17/2024, 1:24 PM
How is the Multiversal War Ant Man's fault? That Kang variant was exiled to the Quantum Realm by the council of Kangs. Ant Man and Wasp were able to send Kang further down into the Quantum Realm. Loki is who started the Multiversal War by unlocking Universe 616 and all of it's branched timelines to coexist with the rest of the Multiverse.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2024, 1:25 PM
I agree with the last one. People forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man and forgetting they know him is fine, but how does a person with no identity actually live in the real world in this day and age? It's not like it's the 20th Century where he can just forge a fake ID and be Ben Reilly.

But the first four I disagree with. I like She-Hulk's fourth wall breaks, I like that the one person responsible for saving the world probably just doomed the world, Jane Foster dying was a part of the story in the comics (the film didn't work, but there was nothing wrong with the ingredients it took from Jason Aaron's Thor run, they were good ingredients just a bad bake) and Strange having a third eye was a neat little Raimi-ism. But it did look shit. Could've looked a whole lot better. Also, aesthetically I prefer my third eyes to be vertical not horizontal. Just makes more sense that way.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/17/2024, 1:25 PM
Feige needs to come out now and give us a damn roadmap. everything is so [frick]ing secretive its adding to the wounds they need to be tending to. im sure we can get some [frick]ing assurance of whats going on and coming up without spoiling anything. meanwhile DC just lets us know whats up daily and still dont manage to spoil any story points. i feel way more informed about gunns plans than the rumor infested marvel slate.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 1:28 PM
@supermanrex - to be fair…

Gunn tends to be more open and on social media so he can inform as much possible while there’s no direct line to Feige

I do think we need another check in on the slate again and see what’s next or not since it’s been awhile and so much has changed (perhaps D23 or SDCC?).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 1:25 PM
It’s a slow news day and I’m assuming rent is due…

Anyway as choppy as the ending to mid credits scene of MoM was , I hope we do delve into Strange having to deal with possibly being corrupted by dark magic due to using the Darkhold and how it affects him & his relationships , especially since he’s just met Clea.

User Comment Image

I enjoyed the fourth wall breaks in She Hulk for the most part but I can definitely understand how they could be a divisive element (hope they tone it down for her appearances in Avengers or team up stories atleast).
ManofSteel79
ManofSteel79 - 5/17/2024, 1:26 PM
The hate for She-Hulk was completely warranted. The whole show was poorly written.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/17/2024, 1:30 PM
@ManofSteel79 -

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/17/2024, 1:39 PM
@ManofSteel79 - that writers room was full of toxic sjw’s if you watch the behind the scenes videos, I imagine thats how the creatives are on most of these projects they just arent as vocal as Jessica Gao and company. They never should have disbanded the creative committee overseeing the projects, cant trust Feige doing it alone since it seems he doesnt care
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/17/2024, 1:49 PM
@ManofSteel79 - I dunno. It wasn't great, but it was a fun watch. Personally, I enjoyed it trolling the trolls.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2024, 1:30 PM
Jane Foster coming back as part of the Thor Corps is a good idea though. That'd be a dope way of bringing in Beta Ray Bill too (and maybe try out some recasting choices for the reboot).
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2024, 1:40 PM
ok budi thats enough
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 1:45 PM
I wonder if they changed atleast partly the ending of Quantumania because it would have been too reminiscent of Ant Man & The Wasp where Scott got trapped in the Quantum Realm?.

Also , I don’t think we’ll see Jane as Mighty Thor again but I could see her as a Valkyrie like in the comics.

User Comment Image
Amuro
Amuro - 5/17/2024, 1:57 PM
"5 Awful Multiverse Saga Creative Decisions Marvel Studios Needs To Fix Before AVENGERS 5"

They need to fix a lot more than 5 awful creative decisions.

They basically need to soft-reboot the whole thing post-Endgame and try again. A lot of bad movies and TV shows, The Marvels turning out to be the biggest commercial failure of all time (which should send them a huge warning because when a movie loses even more money than previous record-holder John Carter, you know there is something very problematic), the new main characters not being as interesting or charismatic as their predecessors, the new big bad Kang just being laughably bad (just not the right kind of bad) and Jonathan Majors becoming problematic...
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/17/2024, 1:58 PM
I have absolutely no memory of Jane dying, I had to google it to make sure
Amuro
Amuro - 5/17/2024, 2:01 PM
@Ha1frican -

Yeah, she died in Thor 4 and was welcomed in Valhalla. You will be forgiven to have forgotten about it considering her character arc was lost somewhere between plenty of bad jokes and an awful sequence with Russell Crowe.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/17/2024, 2:03 PM
I’ve always found it odd that Marvel has decided to do the Multiverse Saga/Secret Wars this early in the MCU, especially before introducing the X-men and Fantastic Four. My only theory is that Feige’s original plan early on was to bring in the Fox Properties into using the Multiverse and for some reason decided to stick with this plan even after Disney bought Fox.

In opinion, this has been the biggest reason why the MCU has fallen apart and why fans no longer interested(outside of the constant virtue signaling and need to insert highly divisive political topic).

The one thing that made the MCU special was how each film seemed to give us a glimpse into a new corner of the MCU which added new characters and expanded the overall storyline.

Now that’s gone and it seems like they’re putting way too much faith into using Incursions to fix their mistakes which just comes across lazy and unnecessary.

