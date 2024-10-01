Does JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Does JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in some countries - including select IMAX screenings in the U.S. - and we can now tell you whether the sequel has anything worth waiting for after the credits...

By JoshWilding - Oct 01, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Screenings of Joker: Folie À Deux have begun and, if what we've seen on social media is any indication, the response from fans thus far is mixed at best. 

It's always best to make your own mind up, though, and if you do plan on heading to theaters in the next few days, we're guessing you want to know if there's anything worth waiting for once the Joker sequel's credits roll. 

Well, we can tell you that no, Joker: Folie À Deux does not have any mid or post-credits scenes. When the movie ends, that's it, though you can always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked on the DC Comics adaptation (while listening to another Lady Gaga tune, of course). 

It's not overly surprising that there are no hints or teases for the future. That was the case with Joker in 2019 and filmmaker Todd Phillips has already confirmed he won't be back for a third movie. 

"It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we've said what we wanted to say in this world," he said earlier this year. "I'd love to keep working with Joaquin but on a comedy, because he can be so loose and funny. And I think people really want comedies right now."

"The trailer for 'Joker 2' sort of sums things up when it says, 'What the world needs now is love.' But I would go farther: We could use a good laugh too."

Stay tuned for more on Joker: Folie À Deux - including some spoiler posts - later this week. 

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Todd Phillips On Potential Harley Quinn Spin-Off - SPOILERS
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/1/2024, 3:07 PM
I applaud you for getting to the point within just 3 short paragraphs.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/1/2024, 3:15 PM
Put the answer in the title...i almost click an ad Josh
Sicario
Sicario - 10/1/2024, 3:19 PM
How do you make an article out of a yes or no question?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/1/2024, 3:44 PM
@Sicario - you understimate his powers
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 10/1/2024, 3:22 PM
Just say No FFS..
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/1/2024, 3:44 PM
@CyberBishop - i allow hin to say what he wants.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/1/2024, 3:36 PM
I'm a cinematography fan so I'm going for that alone
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/1/2024, 3:40 PM
It lacks a pre-credits scene (worth seeing) as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 3:46 PM
User Comment Image

I mean the first one didn’t so I don’t think anyone expected this one to have it either , especially with the more definitive ending Folie A Deux has.

It’s just not that kind of movie man.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/1/2024, 3:46 PM
Que multiple articles from Josh that may or may not contain spoilers, followed by a borage of muppets clicking on said articles only to bitch in the comments about how the “movie just came out” and “you’re already posting spoilers”

