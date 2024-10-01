Does JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Screenings of Joker: Folie À Deux have begun and, if what we've seen on social media is any indication, the response from fans thus far is mixed at best.

It's always best to make your own mind up, though, and if you do plan on heading to theaters in the next few days, we're guessing you want to know if there's anything worth waiting for once the Joker sequel's credits roll.

Well, we can tell you that no, Joker: Folie À Deux does not have any mid or post-credits scenes. When the movie ends, that's it, though you can always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked on the DC Comics adaptation (while listening to another Lady Gaga tune, of course).

It's not overly surprising that there are no hints or teases for the future. That was the case with Joker in 2019 and filmmaker Todd Phillips has already confirmed he won't be back for a third movie.

"It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we've said what we wanted to say in this world," he said earlier this year. "I'd love to keep working with Joaquin but on a comedy, because he can be so loose and funny. And I think people really want comedies right now."

"The trailer for 'Joker 2' sort of sums things up when it says, 'What the world needs now is love.' But I would go farther: We could use a good laugh too."

Stay tuned for more on Joker: Folie À Deux - including some spoiler posts - later this week.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.